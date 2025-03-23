Modern vs Contemporary Design — Is There Actually a Difference? Interior Designers Outline These Two Styles

What is the difference between modern design and contemporary design? At face value, they seem to refer to the same thing — linguistically, they are synonyms of one another. However, in reference to interior design, the differences between the two styles are quite nuanced and very important when it comes to understanding how they impact your interior.

Rich Wonsala, architectural contractor and designer at RDA Custom Homes explains, "Modern design is all about balance — clean lines, natural textures, and a sense of calm that never feels sterile. It’s where form meets function in the most intentional way." Contemporary design, on the other hand, "loves to push the boundaries with statement pieces and striking contrasts," adds Rich. And both styles share a love for clean lines and a ‘less is more’ attitude.

Contemporary design is all about embracing trends and styles that are happening now and blending them with avant-garde accent pieces, while modern design is about incorporating the functional and geometric elements of mid-20th-century interior styles. They share similarities at their core because modern design was born from breaking away from traditional styles, which in their prime were very contemporary. However, modern design refers to that specific time in history, while contemporary design stays forever evolving.

To understand the differences between the two interior design styles even more, I talked to interior designers and architects about specific characteristics that define each movement and how to style them in your home.

Modern Design

Each of the furniture pieces in this sitting room have a very distinct modern design style. (Image credit: Suzanna Scott. Design: Studio PLOW)

As previously stated, modern design typically refers to a design movement from the early to the mid-20th century. Modern design incorporates the influence of the German Bauhaus design movement along with the styles of Le Corbusier which we have come to recognize in mid-century modern homes. Strong geometric shapes, functional but cozy designs, and architectural materials and textures are at the core of modern design.

Tina Patel, London-based designer and architect at Architect Your Home, says, "Modern interior style is about clean lines, balance in design, and proportions. You will find natural materials blended with bold use of concrete and white plaster with lots of glass if the space allows. Highly functional spaces, hence the notion of form follows function."

Since its boundary-pushing heyday, modern design has become rooted in timelessness — many contemporary spaces will have some element of modern design mixed in. Imagine warm woods, cozy textures, and streamlined silhouettes.

Tina Patel Social Links Navigation Architect and Designer Tina Patel has been a practicing architect for over 17 years, and primarily works in West London. Tina enjoys exploring the potential of introducing modern construction processes and techniques to existing buildings as well as introducing modern technologies to improve the environmental efficiency of houses, particularly in older buildings where they seek to blend the old and new in a respectful manner.

Contemporary Design

In this living room, you can see the more playful shapes and textures. The curved, accent chair and marble and gold bookshelf are more related to current styles and trends which translates as contemporary design. (Image credit: Design: Smac Studio)

In my eyes, contemporary design is a lot like fashion — always evolving, always in the moment. Its ever-changing nature is part of why it can be so hard to definitively pin down and is also part of why it's so different from modern design's streamlined look. Contemporary design is about bold contrasts, eye-catching details, and creating a space that feels fresh and unexpected. In short, it allows for more playfulness. As Australian interior designer Georgina Wilson says, "Contemporary design is about experimentation and continuous evolution."

It tends to be more driven by interior design trends rather than a specific movement. But as it is subject to the latest trend, "you may see pops of color or wallpaper trends that result in sometimes feeling less timeless," explains Tina. The trick to following a contemporary style is to start with refined base elements and layer them with bold colors and textures — elements that can be built upon and changed as time goes on.

While contemporary design is all about the 'now,' it can also lean on the reinvention of historical styles. Hence why modern and contemporary design have such similar parallels.

Georgina Wilson Social Links Navigation Interior Architect Georgina Wilson is an Australian-based, award-winning registered architect with more than 25 years’ experience. Her passion for architecture runs deep, and she is "driven by the idea that a home should not only be visually captivating but should also enhance everyday living." Many of her styles incorporate both contemporary and modern influences.

How to Bring the Two Styles into Interiors

Image 1 of 2 Geometric shapes and sleek design are at the forefront of this living room, making it a perfect example of modern design. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Georgina Wilson) (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Georgina Wilson)

Styling a modern home is all about embracing warmth through simplicity. This can look like bringing in natural wood tones, soft textiles, and curated collections — decor that tells a story without overwhelming the space. Rich Wansala recommends, "A sculptural coffee table or a well-placed woven basket to add that extra layer of comfort."

However, one thing you won’t find in a modern space? "Anything overly ornate — keep it clean, calm, and clutter-free," says Rich.

A typical modern home will have clean lines and embrace mid-century furniture pieces, open layouts, and earthy tones. "An Eames lounge chair or a Barcelona-inspired leather sofa with statement lighting in geometric forms to draw upon the style of the era would be the perfect look," says Tina.

The statement art on the back wall and the character-rich textures help define the more contemporary elements in this room. (Image credit: Design: Jason Sullivan)

Despite what the name implies, contemporary interiors can work in both newly built properties and older period properties that are looking for a refreshing twist. For a contemporary home, it’s all about making bold choices feel effortless.

"Start with sleek furniture, then add statement pieces — like oversized art, sculptural lighting, or a pop of unexpected texture — to create a space that feels fresh and full of personality," says Rich. One thing to skip? "Heavy, traditional patterns — contemporary spaces thrive on clean lines and striking contrasts, not fussy florals or overly intricate designs," adds Rich.

Gaining a better understanding of your home's interior style and how you want to decorate it, starts with knowing what you have in front of you. Modern and contemporary design share many elements, but knowing what makes them different will help make your space stand out. Where modern design is rooted in history, contemporary design continually pushes forward.

