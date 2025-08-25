As a Baker, These Are the Oven Features I'm Manifesting for My Next Kitchen (and Now You'll Want Them, too)

I may be a design writer by day, but outside of work, among friends and family, I'm better known as the resident baker. That means custom cakes every birthday, chocolate chip cookies to remedy heartbreaks, and a different baked treat of their choosing for anything in between. In case you think I'm exaggerating, I've been known to arrive at the pub with three different types of cookies in tow. As far as I'm concerned, no event is too small to merit a homemade treat.

But there's one thing that my love of baking has ensured, and that's a constant case of the wants. Honestly, it feels like my favorite kitchen appliance brands are developing new baking-centric technology every week, and I. Want. It. All. I mean, how can I ever be expected to truly master the art of sourdough without a fully kitted-out, state-of-the-art oven?

I've been building up a list of features that my dream kitchen would include for years now (it's... extensive). But, to spare you the hours of reading through it all, I've narrowed it down to five of the most intriguing oven features that I think would seriously level up my baking game. Get ready to add them to your wishlist, too.

A Proving Drawer

An oven with proving features is a game-changer for bread bakers. (Image credit: Harvey Jones)

It may sound lame, but nothing is more exciting to me than embarking on the journey of a yeasted bake. Whether that be a simple loaf of bread, decadent cinnamon buns, or the labor-intensive task of homemade croissants, there's something, dare I say, thrilling about the sense of anticipation around the final product. After all, nothing builds suspense like hours and hours of waiting and proving.

Most yeasted doughs require relatively warm conditions to prove in, something that's hard to come by in London's winter months, when my kitchen is about the same temperature as my fridge, which is why a proving drawer has long been at the top of my kitchen wish list.

A proving drawer, otherwise known as a warming drawer, is most typically sold as an add-on to your regular oven. But recently, brands have figured out how to integrate this technology into the main oven. A major game-changer.

John Davies from Smeg explains, "Whilst Smeg offers warming and proving drawers to match their ovens, many Smeg built-in ovens offer proving functions, ideal when making bread by gently maintaining the ideal temperature for dough to rise, giving results that rival a bakery."

While you can get away with proving your bakes in a warm spot in your home, this kitchen appliance trend offers you more control over this process, removing the guesswork from your baking.

A Stone Setting

Achieve pizzeria-level results with the Wolf's Stone mode. (Image credit: Sub Zero and Wolf)

For several years now, the Ooni pizza oven has been the undisputed king in the world of at-home pizza tools, but there's a new feature on the block that might just be here to steal the title.

As Ricky Davies, MD of Sub-Zero & Wolf, says, "Once you’ve seen what the ‘Stone’ setting can do for homemade pizza, there’s no turning back."

The main issue with the popular pizza ovens on the market is that, for the most part, they are designed for outdoor use. While this is lovely during the summer months, once winter descends, it becomes less than ideal. And let's face it, pizza is a dish designed to be eaten year-round, not just when it's warm out. Which is why a stone setting has found its way to my dream modern kitchen list.

The Bake Stone mode, when used in conjunction with the ceramic stone, is able to replicate the conditions you'd find in a traditional pizza oven, so you can achieve that signature puffy crust and crisp bottom you so often lose with regular oven pizzas.

Built-In Food Probe

Having a built-in food probe ensures perfect bakes, every time. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

Have you ever pulled out a beautiful, golden-topped cake from the oven, only to find a centre of molten goo lying beneath? Not ideal, to say the least.

The issue is, sometimes your eyes can deceive you, and what you see on the surface is not representative of the rest of your bake. Sometimes, you need something a tad more precise. Which is exactly why an oven with a built-in food probe is quite so appealing to me.

With this in your oeuvre, you'll never be fooled by a bronzed outer layer again. Plus, it's also a handy tool beyond baking, especially when it comes to cooking larger cuts of meat, so you can cook a perfect steak without having to learn how to use a charcoal grill.

Steam Enhanced Tech

"The combi steam oven can accommodate a wide range of cooking techniques, including baking, roasting, steaming, and even sous vide," says Edina. (Image credit: Gaggenau)

Now, this one may not sound as exciting, but you'd be shocked at how much a smart steam setting can transform your baking. It's one of those smart oven features that makes cooking quicker and better.

If you've ever pulled out a loaf of freshly baked bread, giddy with anticipation, just to be disappointed by a lackluster crust, this setting is for you.

"Moisture is key when baking bread, as it helps the dough lift and rise, whilst creating the most amazing crust. If bread is baked without any humidity, it tends to look dull and feel doughy on the inside," explains Cesar Fernandez, from Miele.

Steam settings allow you to control the humidity level of your oven, as Edina Crnkic from Gaggenau explains, "Gaggenau combi steam oven combines the functions of a traditional oven with steam cooking capabilities. One of its standout features is the ability to control different humidity levels, which enhances the cooking process in several ways."

He continues, saying, "For example, foods that benefit from moisture, such as vegetables and fish, can be cooked with higher humidity, while bread and pastries might be prepared with lower humidity to achieve a crispy crust. The ability to adjust humidity levels can improve cooking efficiency."

So, it's not just your bakes that will benefit from this addition.

Wifi Compatability

Smart ovens can simplify the cooking process, letting you preheat your oven before getting home. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

I'll admit, I wasn't always as keen on super tech-heavy AI ovens. It seemed unnecessary to me to have wifi and bluetooth connectivity — when has an app ever made food taste any better? However, after seeing them in action a couple of times, I've changed my tune.

The most appealing aspect to me is the integration of built-in cameras, which, when connected to a smartphone app, allows you to check in on your bakes, no matter where you are.

If, like me, you're constantly searching for new must-have kitchen accessories, I think I've got some news that may intrigue you: there's a Le Creuset sale coming up. That's right, those iconic, luxury Dutch ovens are going to be a touch more accessible. I've had my eyes on their heart-shaped casserole dish for a while now, and I think this might just be the time to take the plunge.