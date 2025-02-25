Forget Air Fryers, This Is the Cleverest Smart Kitchen Tech to Make Cooking Easier and Quicker

The popularization of the humble but mighty air fryer has shown us all just how easy cooking can be. A lockdown trend that has stood the test of time, what's not to love about delicious food with half the effort? Luckily, the air fryer isn’t the only piece of kitchen tech here to help us out in the kitchen, we’ve curated a list of some of our favorite innovations in the food tech space.

Despite what the Instagram food influencers will have you believe, it’s a universal struggle to find the time, and the energy, to present a lovingly home-cooked meal every night of the week. If only the trad wives of TikTok knew about these innovative creations from our favorite kitchen appliance brands, their dinner could be done at double the speed, leaving them with more time to tend to their sourdough starter.

Even if you’re someone who finds great joy in the simple act of making a meal, these products will only assist you in that passion, never detracting from the experience. After all, we all know that waiting for your food to be done is the worst part of the whole process. These innovative tech products help us focus on the joy, and minimize the stress.

1. Quick Heat Ovens

Quick-heat ovens offer all the convenience of the air fryer, and all the visual appeal of a traditional oven. (Image credit: Alanna Hale. Design: Leo Cesareo Design)

The air fryer became a worldwide icon largely due to its ability to cut down cooking times in a dramatic way. While traditional, larger ovens may take up to 20 minutes to preheat, most air fryers can reach your desired temperature in under three. In an age when time is the most valuable currency, this was a major win in the air fryer's favor.

Now, though, ovens are finally catching up. For all the points air fryers scored for their time-saving capabilities, they were still dragged down by a few major flaws. Firstly, they're just too small. While their countertop size is ideal for those who live alone, households of 2+ would struggle to fit a full meal in there and forget about attempting to cook for the whole family. Their other drawback is arguably more surface, but in our opinion, just as important... they can be quite ugly. For all the elegant, modern kitchen ideas we've seen, a chunky air fryer on your marble worktop is not the final touch you're after, and you'll end up searching for ways to hide your air fryer.

Enter: quick heat ovens. These designs are elevated versions of your typical oven, boasting all the same space we've come to desire while satisfying our growing need for speed. Sophie Lane, from Miele, tells us that "quick-heat ovens and the ability to turn them on remotely are changing the way we cook. With features that speed up preheating, it’s possible to get an oven up to temperature in just a few minutes, saving precious time in a rush. And with many having remote controlling using a phone app, the oven can be turned on, or off, from anywhere, making it easy to pre-heat the oven before arriving home, or turning off a dish remotely when it's ready."

"Miele is taking quick heat ovens and remote turn on a step further with its latest tech. Miele's FoodView feature lets users keep an eye on your food via a camera in the oven, so there’s no need to open the door and risk ruining the dish," explains Sophie. "Meanwhile, Miele’s Smart Food ID uses AI to recognize the food inside and suggest the best settings, making sure every meal comes out perfectly. Add in MealSync, which helps time multiple dishes across different appliances to be ready at the same time, and you’ve got a kitchen that works smarter, not harder."

That is pretty handy and smart if you ask us.

2. Remote Turn On Ovens

Wifi powered ovens can use voice control technology to adjust the settings. (Image credit: Brett Charles. Design: HUSK Kitchens)

You may never have thought your life would be better if your oven could connect to wifi... but we're here to confirm that it would. The GE Smart Wall Oven and other products from the brand's smart range come with their own built-in WiFi. This allows your appliances to be controlled via the Smart HQ app, giving you full control of your kitchen appliances from your phone.

This may sound a little unnecessary, and by no means are we saying that we couldn't survive without it, but there is an undeniable appeal in being able to preheat your oven while on your commute home. Or in adjusting the temperature without leaving the sofa. In fact, because GE ovens are compatible with Amazon Alexa and other voice-activated devices, you don't even need to touch a button to control your oven.

And GE isn't the only person getting on board. Smart ovens from BOSCH Series 8 Electric Pyrolytic Smart Oven can be controlled via Home Connect and, not only can you adjust the oven settings here, but the app can even suggest settings based on the dish you're making.

3. Steam Ovens

Steam ovens are perfect for cooking dinner time staples, like meat and vegetables. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

Steam ovens are another brilliant innovation in the world of kitchen tech, and are especially loved by those who value healthier cooking methods. But don't let their healthy cooking reputation fool you, the steam oven is as convenient as it is good for you, a rarity when it comes to healthier alternatives.

While regular convection ovens circulate dry heat, these versions contain a water reservoir that is used to circulate, you guessed it, steam. This method of cooking allows for all the beneficial nutrients and vitamins in your food to remain intact, unlike with traditional ovens. While the harsh heat of other methods destroys much of your meals nutritional value, steam cooking traps these minerals, vitamins and other nutritional benefits in your food, so you can reap the benefits.

However, as promised, that's far from the only benefit of cooking with steam. Steam is able to reach an extremely high temperature in record time, meaning your dinner gets finished much faster than with your regular oven.

The Bosch Series 4 Electric Steam Oven is one of the most popular versions on the market, and for good reason. The model combines conventional heat options with their Hot Air steam cooking setting. The 3D Hot Air fan promises even distribution of steam, resulting in perfectly crisp outsides, and juicy insides.

4. Multi-purpose Ovens

Multi-purpose ovens are the perfect solution to big parties and hosting season. (Image credit: Signature Kitchen Suite)

If you're looking for absolute optimal speed, the best results can be found when several of these speed-saving functions combine, especially when a convection oven feature is involved. Unlike conventional ovens, convection ovens include a fan and an exhaust system. This allows for a more powerful and even distribution of heat, resulting in faster cook times. The heat distribution system also ensures food is cooked more evenly, and the dry atmosphere created by this system offers superior crisping capabilities.

One of the best versions of these multi-purpose ovens comes from Smeg, with its innovative omnichef model. This powerful appliance combines convection features with steam and microwave settings. John Davies, head of marketing at Smeg, says, "With the ability to use all three cooking methods in unison, you can cook a roast chicken in just 30 minutes, making it perfect for busy households who want to make delicious home-cooked meals in less time."

With all the health benefits of steam cooking and all the time-saving benefits of convection heat, this is a real do-it-all addition to your kitchen.

"With over 150 preset programs, it automatically recommends the ideal time, temperature, and steam percentage, so all you have to do is place your food inside and enjoy a perfectly cooked meal," explains John.

These brilliant integrated ovens mean you no longer have to spend your days on the search for stylish countertop kitchen appliances, now your oven can do it all for you.