5 Genius Appliance Features That Everyone With a Small Kitchen Should Look Out for

Sometimes, a small kitchen can feel like living inside a riddle you've been condemned to spend your life figuring out. You know all the essential appliances that you can't do without, but how do you make them all fit in your shoebox cooking area?

We're here to tell you that it is possible; you just need to bring in some clever fixes to get the job done. Today, many of our favorite kitchen appliance brands seem to have caught on to the fact that as rent prices steadily increase, the average city dweller is left with a remarkably below-average-sized kitchen, and are supplying us with products designed specifically for these circumstances.

As Tom Hopper, from Miele, says, "Having a small kitchen doesn’t mean it's necessary to compromise on the latest technology and time-saving appliances. Many of these appliances can now be integrated and built into a kitchen design so they are completely hidden, helping to make the kitchen feel bigger and uncluttered."

Multifunctional Devices

Many modern ovens come with integrated air fry features, freeing up space on your countertop. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Gunter & Co)

When designing a small kitchen, you have to adopt a strategic approach to determining what you need and what you can do without in your home. That means any bulky, unnecessary appliances won't make the cut, so you may as well say goodbye to your air fryer now.

However, while this approach is ultimately essential, it isn't exactly very fun. No one wants to miss out on the fun of a trending countertop appliance.

This is precisely why multifunctional devices are a small kitchen's best friend. Who needs an eyesore of an air fryer sitting on your kitchen counter when your oven already has one built in?

"I always try to use multi-tasking appliances wherever possible, like ranges or oven combos with built-in air fryer or convection features," shares Courtney Batten from Paige Studios.

Some of our favorite models manage to squeeze in microwave, grill, air fry, and even sous-vide settings into one petite appliance, so your countertops can be completely clutter-free.

Handle-Free Designs

Press-to-open cabinetry and appliances makes for an uncluttered, sleek finish. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Designing a small kitchen is all about focusing on streamlining each element, continuously striving to remove any unnecessary elements until you're left with a purely functional design, free from any visual clutter.

In this pursuit, opting for handle-free appliances can make a surprisingly significant impact.

"For very small or galley kitchens, look for appliances with handleless doors — they will deliver a sleek, seamless and uninterrupted look, helping to create the feeling of space," explains Tom.

He continues, saying, "Miele offers its ArtLine range of built-in appliances that fit flush with cabinetry, have a beautiful glass finish and are opened when lightly tapped."

Under Counter Appliances

Tuck your appliances under your countertops to maximize your space. (Image credit: Blakes London)

If your image of a mini fridge is still a tired, white refrigerator in the corner of a university room, it's time to adjust your mindset. If you have an exceptionally tiny kitchen, a mini fridge could be the solution if you think you have no space for a fridge in your kitchen.

And, as Kathy Kuo, from Kathy Kuo Home, says, "The good news is that undercounter fridges are now available in lots of different styles (e.g., refrigerator drawers, beverage centers, fridge and freezer combos). Opt for a model that maximizes storage based on the items you tend to keep in your fridge."

With numerous options available, you can easily find an under-counter fridge that suits your home's aesthetic.

"A well-designed mini or half fridge doesn’t have to feel like a compromise. Look for models with flexible shelving, adjustable bins, and dedicated compartments to maximize every inch of space. These compact units can efficiently store daily essentials while freeing up room for additional under-counter appliances or pantry space," says Chelsea Bothe from True Residential.

Slimline Designs

Integrate your fridge into your cabinetry for an even more sleek look. (Image credit: deVOL)

When an under-counter appliance won't work, try switching it up with a taller, slimmer model instead.

"If horizontal space is at a premium in your kitchen, consider buying a narrow fridge to make the most of vertical space. Or, if budget allows, look into designing a custom fridge that’s exactly the size you need," suggests Kathy.

This approach allows you to increase kitchen counterspace while retaining a significant amount of fridge storage, so you don't have to feel as though you're missing out on anything.

Additionally, this isn't limited to fridges; you can also find ovens and dishwashers that have been specially designed to occupy a minimal amount of space in your kitchen.

"Downsizing some of the larger appliances like refrigerators and stoves can make a bit of spatial impact. While they tend to be a lot more expensive than their full-sized counterparts, they’re great if you’re more concerned about preserving storage and counter space," says Paul Dashevsky from Maxable Space.

He continues, saying, "Plus, they just fit better in a smaller-sized kitchen where standard-sized appliances would look clunky and odd."

Discrete Cooking Hoods

Integrated extraction fans are perfect for minimalist-style kitchens. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse )

"When it comes to extraction in smaller kitchens, concealed cooker hoods offer an unobtrusive yet powerful option that will remove kitchen vapours effectively," shares Tom.

Lingering scents from cooking can become an even more significant issue in smaller kitchens, especially those with limited windows. However, bulky overhead extractor hoods can quickly crowd a petite space, leaving you feeling claustrophobic.

"Concealed hoods can be installed underneath or in a wall unit, and certain models can also be fitted so that they are almost invisible if preferred," Tom explains.

Opting for a design like this allows you all the benefits of a top-range extractor, without any of the inconvenience. Your kitchen will feel just as streamlined and spacious, and be completely free of any horrible lingering scents, thanks to your hidden kitchen ventilation.

"Slimline cooker hoods offer a discreet design in which a narrow, stainless steel trim beneath the wall unit is all that is visible, ideal to complement a seamless kitchen design," says Tom.



So, we've got the appliance tricks down, but this is far from the only thing you need to know to make the most of your tiny kitchen.