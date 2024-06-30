How Can I Make the Ventilation Better in my Kitchen? 6 Tricks for Cleaner, Healthier Air

Ventilation might not be the most glamorous aspect of designing a kitchen, but thinking about ways to make kitchen ventilation better is crucial to a clean and healthy cooking space.

Certain cooking processes, like frying, and power supplies, like gas, can create air pollutants and toxins that effective ventilation will help mitigate.

'Good ventilation is essential in a kitchen, especially where a lot of cooking is done,' confirms Jayne Everett, Creative Director of Naked Kitchens. 'Ventilation is all about airflow that removes cooking smells, steam, toxins in the air and grease build-up on appliances.

'Ideally an extractor hood is used, either above or integrated into the hob. The extractor's motor draws the air through a series of filters which removes the majority of the nasty cooking emissions, cleaning the air.

'Extractors either vent to the outside or recirculate the air back after passing through the filters. Generally speaking, the better the extractor is, the more efficient it will be at removing grease, smells etc. With poor ventilation, you will be staggered at just how much grease accumulates over all the kitchen surfaces close to the hob.'

6 Ways to Make Ventilation Better in a Kitchen

Installing an efficient extractor is the best way to optimize ventilation, but there's a handful of ways to make ventilation better in a kitchen that can be used in conjunction with each other for best results.

Keep scrolling to discover the different techniques and steps you can take to improve your kitchen ventilation and, ultimately, create a healthier and more pleasant cooking space.

1. Install a range hood

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

An extractor fan over your oven or hob is a top way to improve ventilation in your kitchen.

There are a few different types you can choose from depending on preference, one being a chimney hood, where the hood stands out above the oven and is attached to a tall 'chimney' that reaches the ceiling.

Stainless steel options, like the one seen below, can offer a modern take on more traditional-looking versions.

Another common extractor type is a canopy hood, which sits neatly underneath a kitchen unit above the hob (seen below).

As these can be built-in to the kitchen cabinetry, they offer a seamless look and fit well into a modern kitchen scheme.

(Image credit: LH. Designs/Lauren Taylor)

'A range hood works really well as this sits directly above the hob or stove,' says Jayne. 'Generally the hood should house an extractor that is wider than the cooktop and the manufacturer's guidelines must be followed for correct height positioning to allow for the most efficient extraction.

If you don't want a hood or canopy above the hob you can opt for an extractor to be built into a wall above the oven instead, if this architecturally possible.

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

You can also use an integrated extraction when your oven is situated elsewhere, like in a kitchen island.

Jayne says: 'An integrated hob extraction, such as BORA is great, especially when the hob is on an island, as there is no need for an overhead or pop up extractor which results in a seamless design.'

Always turn your range hood on when you begin cooking (as opposed to after), to efficiently trap toxins in the air and eradicate odors.

2. Clean your extractor filters

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Whichever extractor is used, it is essential to clean or change the filters regularly.

'How often you clean the extractor filters will depend on how much cooking is carried out, but it will need to be more frequent if lots of frying is carried out.'

Why? 'The grease filters trap and collect grease particles produced during cooking and they need to be cleaned regularly,' Jayne explains.

'If they are allowed to clog up you will notice that grease will start to build up on surfaces close by. The charcoal filters remove cooking odors and need to be replaced regularly to ensure they keep on functioning efficiently.'

So how often should you be cleaning the extractor filters? 'If you cook a lot, and especially with lots of oil, you will need to clean the grease filter more regularly. Usually this is just the case of popping it in the dishwasher and it’s very easy to remove and do this yourself. Once a month should be fine for this.

'The charcoal filter removes the odors and this needs to be changed around every six months or so. Again, this depends on how much cooking is done; if you start to notice the air isn’t as odorless as usual, it’s time to change the filter.'

3. Open a Window

(Image credit: HØLTE)

It might sound obvious, but opening a kitchen window will always improve the ventilation.

Opening a number of windows and simultaneously keeping doors open will help create a draft, which not only brings fresh air in, but gets stagnant air out.

Jayne suggests that having a vent installed is a one step to help improve kitchen ventilation, but that opening windows is also helpful.

She says: 'It's always a good idea to have a vent within the kitchen to allow for fresh air to be drawn into the kitchen to replace the extracted air.

'Where the extractor is on its most powerful setting, it's quite a good idea to open a window as the more powerful the extractor is, the more airflow is needed.'

4. Invest in an Air Purifier

(Image credit: Dyson)

If you don't have a range hood, or want to step up your kitchen ventilation game, try placing an air purifier in the space.

A HEPA-filtered air purifier is great if you're cooking with gas thanks to their ability to efficiently clean toxic particulates.

Jayne adds: 'Air purifiers can be used in a kitchen, a simple counter standing purifier is great or other air fresheners but, with an efficient extractor this is not always necessary, as the charcoal filter will help to absorb and neutralize odors.'

AirHood View at Amazon Price: $160

Color: Cadmium Orange We recently came across the AirHood, a small portable extractor that you can use in your kitchen to help improve ventilation and remove nasties from the ai.

5. Use a Window Fan

Placing a basic fan near or in a window can greatly help to improve your kitchen ventilation.

You can buy specific window fans, like this one from Walmart, that can manipulate the direction of the airflow so that you push stale air out and bring fresh air in.

An ionizing oscillating fan will also help purify the air and move the air more efficiently.

Shinic 9" 3-Speed Twin Window Fan With Removable Bug Screen View at Walmart Price: $28.84 This window fan is Walmart's best seller, and has hundreds of great reviews with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

6. Introduce Some Air-Purifying Plants

(Image credit: Lauren Taylor. Design: LH. Designs)

Not only will pot plants look pretty and make your kitchen a nicer place to be, some varieties can actually help to improve air quality, too.

'Some of my favorite houseplants that are scientifically proven to help detoxify the air include the spider plant, snake plant, aloe vera, peace lily, Boston fern, and golden pothos,' says Andrew Gaumond, Editorial Director of Petal Republic.

'These plants effectively remove toxins such as formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, and trichloroethylene.

'Plus, they're all relatively easy to care for and will thrive in most kitchen environments. Many also look great on open kitchen shelving or on top of cupboards if you're short on available space.'