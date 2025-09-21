I'm Calling It, Porcelain Is the Most Underrated Material for Countertops — These Are the Pros and Cons to Know

From tiles to pots to painted dolls, it can often feel as though there's very little that porcelain can't be used for. But while it works perfectly well in these settings, that doesn't necessarily translate to your kitchen counters.

When designing your home, choosing your kitchen worktop will be one of the most significant decisions you'll make. More often than not, it will be the first thing you notice when you enter the room. But, beyond aesthetics, your countertop material can dictate the way you use your kitchen area. Choose a particularly sensitive finish, and you'll be signing yourself up for a lifetime of anxiously scrubbing and protecting your precious counters, not exactly the dream in what was meant to be a family-friendly kitchen.

So, I set out to discover the pros and cons of this popular countertop material, asking the experts to spill the beans on what they honestly think of the ceramic. And their answers might surprise you.

Pros of Porcelain Countertops

"The surface also allows for ultra-thin profiles and large-format slabs, giving kitchens a clean, modern, and seamless aesthetic," says Allison. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Out of porcelain's many, many uses, the construction of luxurious kitchen counters has become a notable favorite over recent years. But what is it about that material that has kitchen designers flocking?

Well, as Richard Davonport from Davonport explains, "Porcelain is increasingly being specified for worktops because it combines a refined look with very practical benefits."

"It is exceptionally hardwearing, resists scratches, stains, and high heat, and doesn’t fade in sunlight, which makes it as suitable for an outdoor kitchen as it is indoors," says Richard.

In the pursuit of the most low-maintenance kitchen countertop material, porcelain is a key player. Whether it's on the floor of your bathroom, the counters of your kitchen, or indeed out in your garden, it's bound to hold up against whatever you throw at it.

Roundhouse designer, Allison Lynch, echoes this, saying, "One of its biggest advantages is its exceptional durability. It’s highly resistant to heat, stains, and scratches, which makes it ideal for busy, design-conscious households."

But it's not just the material's impressive strength that makes it such a good option for family homes. As Richard explains, "Because it’s non-porous, there’s no need for sealing, and it’s one of the most hygienic, low-maintenance choices you can make."

Plus, there's no shortage of design options available to you when working with this ceramic. "Porcelain can convincingly echo marble, concrete, or stone, while large-format slabs deliver a seamless, contemporary aesthetic," Richard says.

So, you can create the look of that ultra-luxe marble kitchen, without any of the faff of looking after the super-sensitive natural stone. What's not to love?

Cons of Porcelain Counters

For a more realistic look, opt for a simple porcelain slab. (Image credit: Paris Forino / Katie Scott)

Now that you know all the wondrous benefits of a porcelain counter, you may find yourself searching for the catch.

Well, while it certainly is true that this kitchen countertop material is impressively durable and highly versatile, that is not to say it is entirely without its faults.

"The trade-off is that porcelain can be brittle at the edges and difficult to repair if damaged, so it really does need a specialist fabricator and installer," comments Richard.

This is an issue Allison also makes note of, saying, "While porcelain is impressively tough, it can be prone to chipping on the edges, which then develops further into a crack if not treated early, especially if used in thin profiles without reinforcement."

And this brittleness is not only an issue for wear and tear, as Allison says, "Because it's a relatively hard and brittle material, which means installation requires precision and specialist handling - so it’s not the most forgiving during fabrication and can be costly."

To limit the risks of chipping around the edges, experts recommend opting for rounded, or bullnose decorative counter edges, and making sure your slab is properly polished and sealed before installation.

An issue with a less obvious solution, however, is the risk of overly manufactured-looking finishes, a common problem with materials that attempt to mimic the look of natural stones. While it's certainly possible to create a relatively convincing recreation, it will often feel like exactly that, a recreation. The random, organic patterns you can only find in nature are notoriously difficult to reproduce, leaving many of these look-alike fabrics with an element of the uncanny.

As Allison says, "Although new technologies have greatly improved the realism of porcelain that mimics natural stone, it can still lack the depth and uniqueness of a genuine marble or quartzite slab. It has to be done very well to pull off the natural look, and some can be very obvious, a picture of veining or patterns, making it appear less expensive."

So, Is it Worth it?

Quartzite is a particularly popular alternative to porcelain. (Image credit: SMAC Studio)

If your primary concern is finding a durable, long-lasting counter option, porcelain is undoubtedly the way to go.

"Yes to anyone wanting to be 100% certain that their worktop will not stain or scratch easily - particularly for modern kitchens that demand both performance and style. Porcelain is an excellent option for homeowners looking for a low-maintenance surface that can stand up to daily use while still looking sleek and sophisticated," says Allison.

For family homes, where your kitchen is bound to be the central hub of activity, choosing a material that can stand up to years of use will certainly come in handy.

Richard agrees, saying, "We often recommend porcelain to clients who want a durable, modern work surface that will cope with daily life while still looking elegant. But it’s not the only option. Quartz remains a popular alternative countertop for its depth of colour and edge detail, while granite offers a more natural, substantial feel. For those looking to push design further, ceramic and sintered stone worktops are also on the rise, offering similar benefits to porcelain with their own character and finishes."

For a more organic, textural look, natural stone is always the best bet, though these do, of course, carry their own complications.

Allison tells me, "If you're drawn to more natural materials, quartzite is a brilliant alternative. It’s a natural stone that offers the look of marble but with superior strength and scratch resistance, making it a strong contender for both aesthetic and functional appeal. Marble, of course, remains a classic choice. Its unique veining and soft elegance are unmatched - but it does require more care and an acceptance of natural aging and patina."

FAQs

What Is Porcelain?

The material has come a long way from the ancient pottery it was once used for. (Image credit: Davonport)

While you've undoubtedly encountered porcelain countless times, not just on kitchen counters, but in the form of bathroom tiles, dinnerware sets, and heirloom pots, it's likely that many of us still aren't sure about the origins or makeup of this material.

Although nowadays porcelain can be found dotted around homes across the globe, the material finds its origins in ancient China, where the ceramic was prized for its impressive durability against other clays. And despite making its way to Italy in the 14th century, it was not until the 18th century that porcelain began being produced en masse in Europe.

Porcelain is formed mainly of Kaolin, also known as China clay, which offers the signature stark white color. This is then combined with various other minerals, like quartz, strengthening the clay, before being fired under extreme heat.

So, is it porcelain for the win? "Ultimately, the choice depends on how you use your kitchen — porcelain for performance, quartzite for balance, and marble for timeless luxury," Allison surmises.

The material you choose for your kitchen counters will not only dictate the way your kitchen looks, but it will also impact how you use the space. Make your decision with your lifestyle in mind, and of course, make sure you're well acquainted with all the current countertop trends.