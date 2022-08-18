Countertop trends – the chicest finishes that will elevate your kitchen interiors

For the latest in countertop trends, kitchens are going big and bold with heavy veining, a confident use of color, and beautiful materials that are long-lasting and durable. These statement trends are timeless and will make a statement of your interiors.

For Martin Moore of the eponymous kitchen company, countertop trends are more and more about creating drama and impact. 'It's all about decorative, luxurious materials achieve a certain ‘wow-factor’ feel,' he says. Read on for our pick of the best countertop interior design trends to try in your own home.

What are the popular countertop trends right now?

When looking to the modern kitchen countertop trends of the moment, weigh up what your priorities are and this will dictate which cool kitchen countertop trend you'll pick for your own home. Consider if you're on a budget, what type of home you're designing for - whether it's a busy family house or a kitchen that will be used for hosting and entertaining. With all the kitchen brands and innovative design ideas cropping up, you'll be sure to find the on-trend look that works for you. Read on to get inspired.

1. Dark countertops

(Image credit: Caesarstone)

Dark and sultry looks are a rising trend in modern kitchen design, helping you achieve that dramatic look. Dark surfaces can have within them different nuances and tones, and this gives makes them characterful. 'Dark colors are bold and dramatic,' says Mor Krisher, head of design at Caesarstone (opens in new tab).

Embracing the dark look may be a trend, but they can work across different periods of home and different looks and feel timeless. Dark colors can be basic or sophisticated, daring or elegant, industrial or classic, traditional or modern.

'We look for inspiration everywhere and in order to design a series of products that truly captured the trend for dark interiors and kitchens, we turned our attention to the outside world,' says Mor. 'To the desert landscapes where natural stones are scorched by day and frozen by night, weathered by this endless cycle to produce the most wonderful patinas and textures.’

This dark kitchen countertop by Caesarstone is made from porcelain and belongs to the Impermia Porcelain Collection.

2. Quartzite

(Image credit: Eggersman Design)

Often assumed to be the same as quartz, quartzite is a different material and is one that can be very aesthetically beautiful. Where quartz is an engineered stone made out of stone chips, resins and pigments, quartzite is a metamorphic rock that was once sandstone. And it can make a stunning kitchen worktop.

'Some quartzites have a very appealing appearance and are therefore a very popular choice for our customers who want a beautiful and luxurious stone that is suitable to the rigors of normal kitchen use,' says Gary Singer, founder and creative director of Eggersmann (opens in new tab), who created the above countertop from quartzite.

You can also have some lovely textures applied to quartzite to add a further dimension to the appearance of the stone and really highlight its natural beauty.

'Quartzite is the material we love using the most as it's harder and more durable than granite and will have no issues with acids or additional maintenance as you have with marble,' adds Gary.

3. Illuminated countertops

(Image credit: Roundhouse)

Statement marble island tops and marble kitchen countertops have been popular for a while, and going for chunky cut worktops in the centre of the room was often the go-to way to accentuate the stone as the focal point.

'Now, for the unexpected wow-factor, there is the option of setting the island aglow,' says Alice Hood, senior design consultant at Roundhouse (opens in new tab), who created the above glowing countertop.

'With certain worktop options offering a translucency waiting to be backlit, one can create a new dimension to the central showpiece and make it dazzle.'

Crystalline textures with golden tones can give a lava-like appearance which is really stunning when styled with warm neutrals and metallic. In this example, swooping waves found in onyx are accentuated to give a soothing feel.

'In the modern home there is a need for balance between a clutter-free space and comforting warmth, and this can be achieved by adding textures rather than contrasting color pops or too many objects. Maximizing the texture in the stone worktops with a backlight and creating a beautiful feature will not only show off the one-of-a-kind internal structure, but can also introduce a holistic warmth across the scheme, linking with nature and inner-calm,' says Alice.

4. Natural colors

(Image credit: Lundhs)

Emerging from our ongoing desire to bring the outdoors inside, and bring a sense of nature and calm to our homes, natural colourways and earthy shades will continue to dominate in kitchens this year.

'From deep olive and sage green painted walls paired with dark cabinetry to warmer surfaces like our brown Lundhs (opens in new tab) Antique natural stone (pictured), earthy colours show no sign of wavering in popularity,' says Hege Lundh, development director at Lundhs Real Stone.

'Teamed with wooden accents and warm metallic touches, homeowners and designers are increasingly favouring natural palettes and finishes for the heart of the home.'

5. Veining

(Image credit: Martin Moore)

The veined countertop look is showing no sign of abating, with homeowners often requesting the a striking vein sweeping across an island or splashback, adding interest and drama to a kitchen and tying a scheme together when used throughout the kitchen.

'Think strikingly veined Arabescato marbles,' says Richard Moore of Martin Moore (opens in new tab). 'These incredibly decorative, luxurious materials add a touch of glamour to kitchens. Increasingly we are seeing people match their worktop material to their backsplash, achieving even greater impact.'

This kitchen is the work of design studio, Edie and Crole (opens in new tab), where color has been paired back, and the veining of the marble makes the real impact. The work surfaces and splashback behind the Aga lent a luxurious look to the Martin Moore Arabescato marble.

6. Smooth curves

(Image credit: Katherine Lu. Design Shaun Carter)

Curves have been big for 2022, with their structural aesthetic cropping up in every room in the home, from sweeping curved sofas in the living room to rounded edges in hard materials, like kitchen islands and countertops.

This fluted kitchen island is hand-crafted with a scalloped timber base, topped with marble, designed by Carter Williamson Architects (opens in new tab). The hardiness and weight of the marble is softened in a beautiful way with the curved island top, and makes the space welcoming and hospitable, where pointed edges once felt harsh.

'Harsh, sharp lines are being replaced by smoother curves and silhouettes as we seek a more organic and less stark appeal in interiors,' says Hege Lundh of Lundh Real Stone.

'Kitchens in particular have become places where we embrace nature in the form of raw, organic surfaces and products.'

7. Wood

(Image credit: deVOL)

For a rustic kitchen idea, wooden countertops are making a reappearance in the kitchen too, and while it was once seen as a difficult choice, given its often porous nature, it is making a come back as we learn how to deal with wood and moisture in the kitchen, and the types of sealants we should be using.

'We are excited to see the return of wooden worktops, a material that was completely dominant before Carrara marble stole literally everyone's heart,' says Helen Parker, creative director at deVOL (opens in new tab).

'Wood is also a little underrated and often seen as a tricky material to use. I personally have never understood the worry with wood, for me it is warm and tactile, easy to keep supple and nourished with a little regular care and in return it gives you an ever-changing patina that gets better and better over time.'

8. Color pop terrazzo

(Image credit: Richard Chivers. Design: Blue Engineering)

Terrazzo still reins a popular choice, but instead of the white background combined with neutral pops of color, combine the trend for dark countertops and bold color and inject some pizzazz into your terrazzo kitchen, as seen here in this Hackney home designed by Yard Architects (opens in new tab).

'The counter is made from a bespoke Terrazzo colour mix by Diepseker (opens in new tab) and unites the colours of the floor, oak cladding and cupboard doors and the tiled floor leads seamlessly to the outside patio,' says Simon Graham, director at Yard Architects.

What are invisible kitchen countertops?

One new innovation in kitchen countertops that is new in the world of kitchen design is invisible countertops - kitchen hobs that appear invisible to the eye, allowing the cooking area and countertop to have a seamless, clean finish, enhancing your overall countertop space.

Invisacook (opens in new tab) is one such brand that creates this look, with 'hidden burners' that can be installed under a variety of different countertop materials.

The Invisacook hub doesn't create heat, but heats up your cookwear, in combination with the Invisamat to protect your countertop and prevent from burns. There is also a child lock option to protect little ones.

Invisacook has grown in popularity as it reduces power consumption and saves you money while reducing your carbon footprint.