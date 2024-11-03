9 Butcher Block Countertop Ideas That Making Working in the Kitchen Easy (and are Easy on the Eye)

There is a certain timeless quality to butcher block countertop ideas. They have long been relied upon to bring that classic kitchen aesthetic to the heart of the home. And while butcher block countertops are commonly associated with more traditional spaces, contemporary kitchens are also starting to embrace them more.

The popular countertop comes in a variety of tones and styles, from the natural lightness of oak to rich dark walnut; each varying grain bringing a different pattern to your kitchen worktops. And it's this variety that gives the material such wide appeal, explains Tina Schnabel, head of design at New York-based Barlis Wedlick Interiors. "Butcher block countertops are trending in the kitchen as they are timeless but also bring a polished look that pairs well with an array of colors and patterns," she says.

So, what are all the ways you can incorporate butcher block in your kitchen? We spoke to interior designers to find out, and here are the best ideas they shared.

1. Mix wood styles for a unique pattern

(Image credit: Bakes & Kropp)

In this New Jersey kitchen, the cabinet makers at Bakes & Kropp incorporated a butchers block countertop with dual woods to create a statement pattern. This butcher block countertop demonstrates how this style offers an opportunity to create an aesthetically-pleasing focal point, bringing texture and pattern to the centre of the room.

"We incorporated a walnut and maple checkered butcher block," says Bob Bakes, co-founder and head of design at Bakes & Kropp.

"In addition to the additional prep space, butcher blocks incorporated into the countertop offer an elevated look to the space while also anchoring this modern kitchen’s optimal ergonomic flow," adds co-founder, Paul Kropp.

With two types of wood used, extra care has to be taken in this instance to make sure daily care caters to the requirements of both walnut and maple.

"Before selecting a butcher block countertop, remember that any knife scratches or food stains may initially appear on your kitchen counter but this can be corrected with a fine grit sanding and resealing," adds Bob.

2. Incorporate your butcher block into your backsplash

(Image credit: Thomas Richter. Design: White Arrow. )

In this kitchen by New York design studio White Arrow, the white kitchen benefits from a warm injection of wood. Principal designer Keren Richter explains how she opted to combine the butcher block countertop with the backsplash, not only to protect the wall, but to provide a subtle contrast to the otherwise all-white palette. In doing so, the kitchen feels warm thanks to the honeyed tones of the wood, which create a neat trim around the worktop.

"In this kitchen, I chose an unusual wood, a reclaimed North American chestnut," she explains. "I applied a marine grade varnish to both so they are waterproof, stain proof, and very durable. They can scratch, but it’s rare — they’re tough, like a boat."

3. Use wood against luxe materials

(Image credit: Aaron Leitz. Design: Lisa Staton)

In this kitchen, interior designer Lisa Staton, founder of Lisa Staton Architectural Interiors, relied on the other materials and textures in the kitchen to introduce a more modern feel to the butcher block countertops.

A copper backsplash against the cooker, along with copper accents chosen for the worktop styling, makes the space feel modern and chic instead of leaning too close to a rustic kitchen farmhouse style.

Lisa says she often opts for butcher block worktops because they're classic, easy to look after, and are a relatively inexpensive countertop option.

"They bring warmth to any kitchen, and the best results are countertops made from maple or walnut," she adds. "In this kitchen, the colors used in the space make it feel open, airy, and classic yet modern."

4. Take the material down the side for a waterfall effect

(Image credit: Richard Powers. Design: Barlis Wedlick)

For something a little different, make the most of the butcher block countertop by using the material as an accent in the space, like seen in this Central Park townhouse, where a waterfall countertop design creates a focal point.

"For our Central Park Townhouse project, the block countertop wraps around the sides for an uninterrupted flow, modern touch, and focal point," says Tina Schnabel, head of design at Barlis Wedlick Interiors.

"As the homeowners were seeking a timeless yet elevated space, we designed the kitchen with a butcher block countertop made of wood materials that are carried throughout for visual cohesiveness.

"This kitchen became a gathering space for family and friends, whether it’s for cooking or entertaining, the butcher block countertops create an inviting feel and provide a sense of warmth," says Tina.

5. Or try a more subtle checkerboard effect

(Image credit: Katherine Lu. Design: Sandbox Studio)

Inspired by Japanese design principles, this kitchen was part of a finely crafted pavilion addition to a typical 1920s Californian bungalow in Sydney, Australia, designed by Sandbox Studio.

The wooden butcher block countertop makes a beautiful centerpiece in the kitchen, thanks to its subtle checkerboard pattern. Instead of using wood types with a strong contrast of light and dark, it's actually the grain and direction of the timber that creates the pattern. The effect makes the kitchen more relaxing and calming, with a subtle finish almost akin to the pattern of burl wood.

"The countertop is an end-grain pattern," explains Mukesh Vanjani, director of Sandbox. "This means there are many pieces of timber fixed together. Good quality cutting boards are made in the same way."

6. Inlay a contrasting material

(Image credit: Félix Michaud. Design: Nordais Architecture)

In this kitchen by Nordais Architecture, the butcher block countertop is used to introduce color, texture, and warmth to the space, while adding contrast with the stunning soapstone kitchen sink. Not only is the soapstone a durable, non-porous and stain-resistant choice, it's locally sourced and works beautifully against the butcher block.

"We opted for a wooden kitchen with butcher block countertops made of cherry wood,' explains Marika Drolet-Ferguson of Nordais Architecture. "Including a custom sink made of natural soapstone integrated in the modules complements the design and bring contrast. While each of these finishes offers us a patina over time, and a timeless look."

"The addition of soapstone was a functional and aesthetic decision, and the bluish-grey texture of the natural stone blends well with the warm cherry tones and sets it off to best effect."

7. Use wood to inspire your color scheme

(Image credit: Samara Vise. Design: Atelier Cho Thompson)

Butcher block countertops can work to inspire a kitchen color ideas with the natural tones of wood complementing earthy shades like soft yellows or deep blues and forest greens. This kitchen by Atelier Cho Thompson feels welcoming and richly textured thanks to the use of the color introduced through the oak counter.

"Salvaged materials and vintage furniture were sourced throughout Connecticut to tie the space back to its history," explains the studio's co-founder Ming Thompson. "We used oak wood to add warmth to the cool greens and whites of the kitchen, and to provide a surface that will show character over time."

8. Go chunky for extra depth

(Image credit: Tatjana Plitt. Design: OOF! Architecture)

In this Melbourne home, the timber used for the modern kitchen island countertop is Southern Beech, a native Australian hardwood. It was chosen to match the timber floorboards, and has a chunky depth of 150mm. The supersize countertop is used to great effect, bringing drama and boldness to the kitchen.

"The bench is supported on an open steel frame to emphasise its “beefiness” as much as possible," says architect Fooi Ling-Khoo of OOF! Architecture!, who designed the home.

It suits the active family who lives there, and love how durable butchers block countertops are. "They needed an easy-going house that would look and feel great without finicky care and maintenance," explains Fooi.

"The butchers block bench fits their lives perfectly in a practical and lyrical way. We expect the wear and tear of life around the kitchen bench will make it more and more beautiful as time goes on."

9. Go for a light stain for minimalist appeal

(Image credit: Gregory Farrell. Design: Kimberly Pech Architects)

In this home in Catskill, New York State, the designers at Kimberly Peck Architects opted for a pale wood stain on the butcher block counters to create a minimalist kitchen and overall calming space.

"Light woods like maple or birch highlight the beauty of the material, showcasing its natural grain and texture," says Kimberly Peck.

This choice honors the wood's organic qualities and creates a calm, understated atmosphere. Unlike darker stained finishes that can hide the wood's character, a light butcher block allows its true beauty to shine, fostering a connection to nature and adding authenticity to the design.

"This approach embraces a minimalist philosophy that celebrates the essence of materials,' adds Kimberly.

FAQs

What is the downside of using butcher block countertops?

As beautiful as butcher block countertops are, there are risks that come with using this wooden material as countertops. The temptation with a butcher block is to use them as cutting boards, but using countertops in this way will damage the wood. Wood is also susceptible to stains, so knowing how to care for a butchers block countertop is key; keeping the worktop varnished with a sealant is vital to protecting it.

"The care for the countertops I installed is similar to Formica or stainless steel," says Keren Richter, principal designer at White Arrow. "But those with a more traditional butcher block (without the varnish sealant) should seal them and treat them with mineral oil."

"Typical wood countertops dry out and can stain, similar to a wooden dining table," adds Keren. "I’d use a cutting board on top of them to keep the wear and tear manageable. The patina is part of the charm, but they will naturally become distressed over time."

In terms of further care, keep your butcher block maintained on a daily basis. "Clean them daily," urges Caroline Levenson of Caroline Levenson Design. "Then just use a mild soap and warm water."

It's also important to make sure they're thoroughly dry. A potential drawback is water damage, particularly around sinks, so keeping the counters as dry as possible in these areas is crucial to prevent watermarks and stains.