Work Smarter, Not Harder — 5 Inexpensive Countertop Options That Make Your Kitchen Sturdy, Stylish, and Will Save You Money

If there is one element in the kitchen that bears the brunt of the cooking, hanging, and other daily activities, it has to be the countertops. Thankfully, inexpensive countertop surfaces that don't sacrifice either durability or good looks do exist. In fact, there are actually plenty of options out there.

When weighing up kitchen countertop ideas that will work best for your needs, it's important to consider options that suit your budget, the way you plan to use the space, and, of course, ones that work well with the overall decor scheme of your interiors, too.

Below, we've listed the best inexpensive countertop options that are a great solution for anyone keen to keep a lid on the cost of their kitchen, but at the same time, find a solution that is hardwearing and style-forward.

1. Laminate

While laminate kitchen countertops have suffered something of a bad press in the past, and are often seen on lists of kitchen countertop materials to avoid, the technology used to make them has improved immensely in recent years, and they are now actually a brilliant option for anyone on a budget who still wants a durable and stylish surface.

"If you’re on a tight budget, laminate countertops are a great option," say the experts at custom kitchen cabinet manufacturer, CliqStudios. "With today’s technology, some brands offer antimicrobial features and even HD-printed patterns with convincing stone imitations."

That said, it is important to keep in mind that laminate is not completely indestructible. "This material is typically constructed from furniture board or particle board with multiple layers of durable printed paper on top," says the CliqStudios team. "Laminate countertops are durable, water-resistant, and stain-resistant, however, they are not scratch-proof."

If you opt for a laminate kitchen countertop, you should try to protect your worktops by using trivets underneath hot pots and pans, and cutting boards when preparing food.

Expect to pay from $25/square foot for laminate countertops.

2. Butcher's Block

Butcher block countertops are not only affordable, but they also lend a lovely rustic appearance to a kitchen, too. But before you commit, it's wise to ask the question: are butcher block countertops durable?

Unlike wood plank countertops, butcher block is made by gluing together timber boards on their sides. They are also sometimes made up of end-grain sections of wood, resulting in that characteristic chequerboard effect. They can last well over 20 years if you know how to care for butcher's block countertops.

"Butcher block is going to be one of the most affordable materials out there when it comes to inexpensive countertop options," says construction expert Al Ruggie of ASAP Restoration LLC. "Other than laminate, butcher's block is about as price-friendly as it gets."

Prices vary depending on "how fancy you want it to look, or the kind of woods that it is comprised of," he continues. Maple tends to be the cheapest type of wood for butcher's block countertops, but expect to pay a lot more for certain hardwoods.

Expect to pay between $50-$150/square foot for butchers block countertops.

3. Tile

Tile might not be seen as a very traditional choice for countertops, but if you are looking to save some money, it is definitely one worth considering — plus the tiled countertop trend is still going strong.

There are a few downsides to tile countertops to keep in mind though, grout lines being one of the biggest challenges. That said, there are ways around this. "While tile can definitely make your countertop look a bit less high-end, for a very modest investment you can flat tile your entire countertop with pieces that look just like the marble or granite look you would get with a full slab," says Al Ruggie.

"This will replicate that stone look at a fraction of the price, and you can DIY it on a weekend. The costs for this will range from $1.00/square foot to more than $20 for the same coverage depending on the quality and look of the tile you choose."

When it comes to grout, choose one that is resin-based, stain-repellent and non-absorbent. Also bear in mind that the larger the tile size, the fewer grout lines there will be. Red Devil 0422 Pre-Mixed Tile Grout from Amazon is a brilliant choice for tile countertops and costs less than $10.

Depending on the tile you choose, you can expect to pay between $10-$100/square foot for tiled countertops.

4. Concrete

Although often considered to be one of the more expensive countertop options, concrete does not have to break the bank. Some homeowners even choose to take the DIY route to get a concrete countertop. (But this is not generally something we'd advise unless you're experienced in DIY.)

"Concrete can be the most affordable option as long as you’re willing to spend a lot of your time on it," says Al Ruggie. "If your time is worth a lot, then concrete is not the best way to go. Concrete requires a lot of leveling, screeding, troweling, and sanding. The necessary sealing and regular maintenance can also add up significantly over the years.

"If you have concrete countertops professionally done, it will cost be about the same as butcher block, but if you do it yourself, you can get great looking countertops for as little as $10/square foot."

While concrete is one of the best materials for waterfall countertops, there are a few downsides you need to be aware of. They need to be sealed on a regular basis if you want them to withstand stains from cooking liquids and water and can react to acidic substances too.

Expect to pay between $50-$150/square foot for concrete countertops.

5. Pallet Wood

This is a fantastic and inexpensive countertop option that is even possible to DIY, while ensuring your kitchen is full of character and rustic charm.

"If you have the time, and the energy, you can make pallet wood look like it just came out of the sawmill planer again," says Al Ruggie. "It takes a lot of work, and a lot of sanding and wood filler, as well as stain, resins, and patience, but you can turn old pallets into a gorgeous countertop that looks even better than butcher block or many of the other wood grain options out there.

"Pallets are free if you can source them locally from shops that are discarding them," he continues. "Your time is what you feel it’s worth. The rest is just sealant and sandpaper. With that in mind, pallet countertops can be as low as $5/square foot and that’s mostly for the additional materials needed to make it all cohesive."

Expect to pay between $0-$5/square foot for pallet wood countertops, depending on how much you do yourself.

FAQs

Can you put hot pans on butchers block countertops?

While butcher's block countertops are beautiful to look at, they don't deal well with hot pans and dishes meaning they are not always the best countertops for cooking — they are very prone to burn marks. Although one of the great things about a timber countertop is that you can sand out damage, some burn marks can be hard to remove.

You will also need to take care to mop up water and liquids as, if these are left to sit for any length of time, they can cause countertops to warp, rot, and stain.

Which type of countertop is easiest to DIY?

If you want to save even more on your kitchen countertop costs then you need to look for products that you can fit on a DIY basis rather than needing to call in the professionals.

Tile is one of the easiest ways to achieve a DIY countertop providing you arm yourself with the right tools for the job and ensure you are starting with a structurally sound and level base. You can also tile on top of an existing surface.

So, now you know the best inexpensive worktop options available, you may be asking yourself if you can redo your kitchen countertops without replacing them, and the answer is: absolutely.

Tiles and laminates can often be placed over the top of existing counters, and don't forget the power of paint!