5 Kitchen Surfaces That Look Good, But Won't Last Long — Experts Share the Countertop Materials to Avoid

Countertops are well and truly the workhorses of the kitchen. They add aesthetic value, practicality, longevity, and ease of everyday use. It's a choice that requires considerable attention — after all, it's not easy to replace them should you grow to regret your decision. So, it's not surprising you'd be interested to know what kitchen countertop materials to avoid, according to design experts.

The answer isn't always so cut and dry. With so many kitchen countertop ideas out there, there are several factors you need to consider before choosing one that's right for you. Ask yourself: how busy is the kitchen? How frequently do you cook? How many people use this space? And, are you willing to back a trend, or would you prefer something more timeless?

If you want a long-lasting, classic, and easy-to-use space, there are a few materials that the experts we spoke to have advised against. While they may be stylish, they tend not to hold up when it comes to practicality and durability. Some show signs of wear and tear quickly, while others will feel outdated within the decade.

So, when looking for the best kitchen countertop material for you, these are the ones the experts have warned you to be wary of.

1. Limestone

(Image credit: ANNA STATHAKI)

It's easy to love the look of this beautiful natural stone. It wasn't so long ago that limestone was predicted to be replacing marble when it came to our kitchens. It has a wondering warm style, offering a natural look with unique color variations and subtle veining.

But, like with any other natural stone, limestone requires regular sealing and maintenance to avoid stains. That, in itself, is quite a bit of work, especially if your kitchen is a busy space.

What's more, since the stone is soft, it's prone to scratching, etching, and chipping, and experts say it doesn't stand up to heat well either. While limestone countertops are certainly beautiful, they require diligent upkeep to maintain their natural beauty, so that's worth considering before you commit.

2. Tile

(Image credit: Nathalie Dunn. Design: JJ Accuna)

The tiled countertop trend, especially when done with patterned or colored tiles, can add a lot of visual value. No one can deny that. But will it wear out quickly? That, you can't deny either.

"Tiles come with the issue of grout — every homeowner's nightmare," says interior designer Nishtha Vashist. "Grout lines can stain, harbor bacteria, and require constant cleaning to keep them looking fresh. Plus, the uneven surface of tiles isn’t always practical when you’re trying to roll out dough or chop veggies."

In particular, ceramic tiles can crack easily under the pressure of a hot pan or even a fallen dish. Plus, it's hard to replace one cracked or chipped tile. And while porcelain tiles fare a bit better, they still have the issue of grout lines and joints. So, while it's certainly a design-forward statement, will tiled countertops stand the test of time? Probably not.

3. Granite

(Image credit: Sarah Elliott)

Granite countertops were a popular choice in the 1970s, particularly for those who desired a more natural, organic-looking kitchen. Over time, however, this material seems to have slowly lost favor. These days, stylish choices have become increasingly limited, as there are considered to be several outdated granite colors experts warn to avoid.

"Granite can sometimes have a dated appearance when using certain patterns or colors," says Sarah Latham of Latham Interiors. "It is also not stain proof but stain resistant."

Granite countertops require regular sealing and can crack easily. Plus, for a material that isn't as modern or as expensive-looking, it sure can cost a lot!

4. Laminate

(Image credit: ALEXANDER JAMES)

"Laminates, though budget-friendly, tend to wear out quickly," warns Nishtha. "They can easily chip, scratch, or warp if exposed to heat or moisture; not ideal when you're whipping up a hot feast. They also lack that premium, high-end look that many homeowners crave in their kitchen design."

One more thing to watch out for is that laminate countertops can delaminate, especially as a result of water damage. And the repair will come with an extra cost. That apart, the edges of laminate countertops can become worn out easily, with constant use.

There is, of course, still a time and place for laminate countertops — if the kitchen is smaller and used less frequently, for example. But if you're remodeling a kitchen — a kitchen made to last — there are more durable materials out there.

5. Bamboo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And finally, while bamboo might add an eco-friendly touch to your kitchen, it won't be able to provide that level of practicality in the long run. While the material has plenty of benefits — it is naturally resistant to bacteria, and is considerably more affordable compared to other countertops — it can be limited when it comes to design possibilities.

It also needs regular sealing and constant cleaning as a countertop surface, and can be easily damaged with sharp knives and hot pans. That's certainly not to say bamboo has no place in the kitchen, though. Bamboo organizers are game-changing when it comes to sorting out your storage for this space. Perhaps it's worth leaving it there.

FAQs

What countertop material chips easily?

As discussed above, tile, laminate, and bamboo can chip easily when used as countertops. They can also quickly become worn out with regular use.

In general, it's best to avoid materials that are made up largely of plastic, including cultured marble and other surfaces that tend to melt, warp, or burn under high heat.

Should you avoid stainless steel countertops?

Stainless steel kitchens have surged back into popularity in the last year. Commonly seen in restaurant and industrial or commercial settings, stainless steel countertops are non-porous, heat-resistant, and can be incredibly chic. It's an ideal surface for hot pots and busy kitchens, comes in a range of finishes (from mirror to matte, satin, and antique), and is naturally antibacterial and easy to clean.

In terms of durability, it can be susceptible to scratches and dents, but that's all part of its patina, so I wouldn't say that it's a countertop to avoid. As for it being on-trend? Only time will tell how long this style will be in favor.

So now you have an idea of the kitchen countertop materials to avoid, it's likely you have a lot more questions. To help your research, we've also covered the countertop details to consider when renovating, as well as debated whether your kitchen countertops should be light or dark.

At the end of the day, the choice is yours, as you are the one who will have to live with it, so it's important to design a space that you will love for the longest time.