After Hours of Browsing This Shopping Site, I Noticed One Thing... Bamboo is the New Chic for All Things Organization

Given the stream of endless retailers and smart tools to keep your home in check, it can be quite a challenge to find pieces that match you and your home's aesthetic. For me, staying organized is the key to a clean mind and clean space. After all, my little apartment can only handle so much. This is why I love going on a bit of a shopping spree (maybe more than I should) to find the best organization and storage gadgets.

In hopes of finding easy home organization tools, I searched the QVC website for the best organizers. In doing so, I noticed a trend with a specific material — the ever-so-chic bamboo. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, bamboo is eco-friendly, cost-effective, and, best of all, requires little to no maintenance.

It's time to get organized with these effortlessly versatile, stylish, and elegant bamboo organizers, which will certainly change the way your space looks and feels. To make your 'add to cart' process a whole lot smoother, I've decided to split my top finds into three main categories. Now, let's get into it, shall we?

Editor's Pick

Before we dive into those kitchen storage and entryway ideas, I wanted to highlight three of my top QVC picks that can be used in different spots around the home. If you are living in a small apartment, these handy organizers may help you navigate what you need, when you need it.

Lipper Bamboo 3-Tier Corner Shelf View at QVC Price: $37.99 Want to get more out of those bedroom shelving ideas, or are you looking to make your kitchen cabinets more functional? This Lipper Bamboo 3-tier corner shelf can fit perfectly onto a desk or even within a lower or upper kitchen cabinet. Made out of 100% bamboo, this item can hold dishes and even hand towels. It measures approximately 10" x 10" x 9-1/2" and is easy to care for. Cella Set of 6 Bamboo Bin Clips with Label Stickers View at QVC Price: $20 Even the best storage baskets could do with a label or two. Personally, I love to label my bins to keep things in check. As well as organizing what's in front of me, it helps me organize my mind. This Cellar set of 6 bamboo bin clips with label stickers from QVC is the ideal labeling system. It comes with clear label stickers so you can easily sort your items by category. Each clip measures around 3-1/2" x 2-3/8" x 3/4". This product has been crafted from 100% bamboo and also has stainless steel clips Seville Classics 5-Piece Bamboo Storage Set View at QVC Price: $29.99 Perfect for all your home office organization ideas this Seville Classics 5-Piece Bamboo Storage Set from QVC can fit into drawers as well as places in different spots of your home. From your office desk to your kitchen worktops, there is so much you can do with these. I would use these nifty organizers to store my sticky notes and pens. Made of 100% bamboo, the measurements of these pieces are Extra-large 10.5" x 7" x 2.5"; Large 7" x 7" x 2.5"; Medium 3.5" x 7" x 2.5"; Small 6.5" x 4" x 2.5"; Extra-small 4" x 4" x 2.5".

Kitchen Organizers

Want to know how to organize a kitchen? Let's start by finding the right products to help you.

The kitchen is a space where we often find ourselves cooking, cleaning, and even hosting. It's a space that deserves to be neat and tidy. So here are some QVC kitchen organizers you'll certainly want in your home.

Cella Bamboo Zip Top Food Storage Bag Organizer View at QVC Price: $23.99

Was: $37 From food storage containers to food bags, you'll always have a place for your leftovers. Unlike containers however, bags can often get lost amidst the household chaos, which is why having a place for them is important, and this Cella Bamboo Zip Top Food Storage Bag Organizer does just that. Just look at how delicate and stylish it is. You can upgrade your kitchen with this smart tool to help keep your food bags in place. This product measures approximately 12" x 12" x 3"; weighs approximately 2.5 lbs. "As Is" Cella 3-Pc Bamboo Foil & Plastic Wrap Organizers w/ Cutters View at QVC Price: $17.50

Was: $25 Here's a viral trick for organizing your kitchen drawers: these Bamboo Foil and plastic Wrap Organizers are a game-changer. These pieces are ideal for storing aluminum foil and plastic wrap. They can be placed within your cabinets, drawers, pantry, or even mounted onto the wall. Constructed from bamboo with a magnetic closure, this piece is durable and aesthetically pleasing. These three products measure approximately 13-3/4" x 2-1/2" x 3"H. Cella 11" High Wall Bamboo & Wire Turntable View at QVC Price: $24 Available in four different colors, this High Wall Bamboo and Wire Turntable from QVC is perfect for small kitchens and pantries. It's great for holding jars, mugs, and even spices. Crafted from 100% bamboo, this piece also has a steel wire wall to help keep everything in place. It can spin 360 degrees and can hold up to 15 lbs. This piece measures around 11"Diameter x 3.75"Height and weighs 2.25 lbs.

Entryway Organizers

Now, I wanted to give the entryway some love as it's a space that is often forgotten about, at least in my case it is. With my tiny apartment, comes a small, yet wonderful little entryway. I find that shoes and other items can quickly clutter the space, which is why an organizer is a must.

If you want to learn how to organize an entryway, the first step would be to find space-saving solutions. Shoe racks can help with just that. Here are a few of my favorite entryway shoe organizers for QVC.

Honey-Can-Do 2-Tier Stackable Bamboo Shoe Rack View at QVC Price: $40.99 If you're a shoe lover (like me), then this small space shoe rack from QVC is a must-have. Its two-tier system allows you to place some of your favorite shoes in a neat and organized manner. Its slatted design gives it a modern, sleek look and fits perfectly into small entryways. This piece measures 28"L x 11"W x 13.4"H. Honey-Can-Do 2-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack View at QVC Price: $53.31 Finding the best shoe storage is key to an organized entryway, and I love this two-tier bamboo shoe rack from QVC. It is a perfect touch of functionality, versatility, and style. Aside from being a handy little organizer, this bamboo shoe rack makes for a great piece of home decor and blends in well within any space. You can also use it to hold baskets and towels. The choice is yours on how you want to use it! This piece can hold up to 10 pairs of shoes and measures approximately 28.74"L x 13"W x 13.4"H. Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Entryway Organizer View at QVC Price: $63.99 A great tool for those hallway shoe storage ideas, this Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Entryway Organizer is chic-vintage and takes functionality to a whole new level. It has a four-tier system as well as a side frame where you can place your umbrella, books, and other items. Made out of 100% bamboo, this stylish entryway find measures around 28-3/8" x 10-5/8" x 25-1/4".

Here's Why We Love Bamboo

Aside from its stylish allure, bamboo's eco-friendly properties get the thumbs up in my book. Bamboo is versatile and can be used to craft many different home organization items.

Livingetc's managing editor Debbie Black tells us about her experience with bamboo organizers and how they've transformed her space. After purchasing the Utoplike in-Drawer Knife Block Bamboo Kitchen Knife Drawer Organizer from Amazon, Debbie says, "I recently bought this knife drawer organizer as an alternative to the large, chunky knife block that was overtaking loads of my kitchen countertop space, and I absolutely love it."

She continues: "It fits in my kitchen drawer perfectly, storing my knives safely and stylishly, and I was forced to organize the drawer to make space for it, which means that now all of my other utensils are neatly organized, too! Plus, I love that it's made of natural bamboo — eco-friendly as well as design-forward!"