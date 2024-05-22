That Viral Shoe Rack is From One of My Favorite Home Organization Brands (Plus, It's Ideal for Small Spaces)
When it comes to smart and simple home organization must-haves, Yamazaki Home leads the pack. So I was excited (but not shocked) to see one of their chic solutions going viral.
If there is one person who works here who can understand the pains of apartment living, I promise you it's me. Well, I'm sure there are others ... but I am certainly one of the affected few. Though it's a city filled with excess, residing in New York City is all about making do with less: less money, less time, and of course, less space. Vertical storage becomes your new best friend. You stop searching for "clothes to buy" and start searching for "ways to store clothes." And you relish every small space hack you stumble upon online, particularly when the solution is affordable and accessible.
Speaking of, I come to you today with exactly that — an iconic storage idea for small spaces, apartment dwellers, minimalists, and/or shoe enthusiasts unsure how to keep track of all their trendy footwear. This find, brought to you by Instagram user @ckahn123, is for you.
Your new favorite shoe rack
A photo posted by ckahn123 on
Now, this isn't my first time writing about a viral shoe rack. But what makes this one different is its small size and sleek, minimalist design, which keeps things organized but also visually decluttered. A rack with a busier frame would look fussy both with and without shoes, which is the opposite of what you want in a small space.
This streamlined option clocks in at 30" tall, 8.38" wide, and 7" deep and was crafted by the genius minds over at Yamazaki Home, one of my favorite brands for affordable home storage and organization, only partially because small-space living is a part of its mission statement. Its products are also extremely affordable and well-made, so you needn't trade budget for luxury. Take the shoe rack, for example; $65 is perhaps more than you'd typically pay for something like this. But the overall product rating is 4.9 out of 5 stars, and customers are raving about the quality. 'Purchased the black tall style for 5 pairs of shoes,' one reviewer wrote in April. 'Sturdy construction and clean lines. Definitely makes the place look more welcoming and organized.'
Over 200,000 likes on one reel about this thing. That's something worth noting.
9 shoe organizers to try
Variety is the spice of life, after all, so here are a few additional options for anyone I failed to convince above. Happy shopping!
Price: $69
Dimensions: L 12.8 x W 20.87 x H 9.06 inches
Capacity: Approx. 10 pairs
Consider these rolling two-tier racks the perfect option for shoe storage under your bed, cabinets, couch, or TV stand. If you prefer a cleaner look, situate the open side of the rack toward the wall, so the eye sees only the clean metal back. But if you'd prefer to see your footwear, just turn it back around. Just note these are not stackable.
Price: $10
Dimensions: 5.5 Inches (H) x 29 Inches (W) x 23 Inches (D)
Capacity: 12 pairs
With its lightweight fabric construction, divided compartments, and transparent cover for dirt and dust protection, there is a whole lot to love about this underbed storage system from Target's Brightroom imprint. No bells and whistles here; just simple design. Each unit has 12 compartments, and looks to even be stackable should you have a taller-than-normal bed.
Price: $75.99
Was: $105.99
Capacity: 6 pairs
This red-brown bamboo shoe bench is as functional as it gets: store your shoes in the same place you sit to put them on. Genuis! This particularly option from Red Barrel Studio offers a satisfactory price tag, both pre and post-markdown, and comes with little side pockets for magazines, mail, and more. Customers seem to love it ... in fact, it's flying off the shelves, according to Wayfair! Act fast or regret it!
Price: $29
Capacity: 12 pairs
Dimensions: 19.1"w x 0.5"d x 63.6"h.
The back of the door is a commonly underutilized area of the home. If you can fit it, it's a great place to store unsightly items like sneakers or slippers while still keeping everything accessible and easy to grab. And it's not like you were saving that spot for a painting or a mirror. This West Elm option comes with 24 pockets that you can use for anything (not just shoes — although if you do, expect to fit 12 total pairs).
Price: $45.99
Dimensions: 30" L x 24 ½" W x 5 ¼" H
Capacity: 24 pairs
What if I told you this under-the-bed shoe organizer had a 4.7/5-star customer rating on Amazon? And what if I also told you that more than 400 units had been purchased in the last month? Would you feel more justified in the splurge? I honestly hope so — these babies come with all the bells and whistles you could want. Quality handles to streamline the storage and access processes; a transparent cover to protect from dirt and grime; adjustable dividers; and what are described as 'smooth zippers' to secure everything in place. Use them for shoes, handbags, and more!
Price: $99
Dimensions: 30.75"l x 11.8"w x 15.75"h
Capacity: Approx. 6 pairs
I like this metal option from Urban Outfitters mostly because it's the most aesthetically pleasing of the bunch. The olive color adds a fun accent, and the frame construction looks subtly modern. I can understand not wanting to pay $100 for it, but it does appear well-made (and is also well-reviewed!).
Price: $499
Dimensions: 19"H x 53.25"W x 17.75"D
Capacity: Approx 6 pairs
It's the the only big splurge on this list but I promise it's justified (as furniture from Article usually is). I love this brand's well-made and fairly-priced pieces, and of course, the Cassie Bench is no exception. While I've never felt or touched this one in person, my positive experience with a velvet Article couch bodes well for future purchases. This lovely accent, in particular, is functional decor at its finest -- a traditional but chic entryway accent.
Price: $82
Dimensions: 17.7" W x 7.9" D x 15.7" H
Capacity: Approx. 12 pairs
It's shorter than the Yamazaki option, but it's just a slim (although twice as wide) ... so consider this a prime small-space option, as well. Push it flush against the wall and watch the open-concept design sink into the room, as though it weren't there at all.
Price: $35
Dimensions: 20"H x 28.88"W x 14.5"D
Capacity: Approx. 6 pairs
Back to basics. Much like the other Brightroom option here, this metal mesh rack is no-frills and straight to the point. But it seems to be working. The price is affordable, and customers are happy (we're talking 4.4 stars across 313 ratings). If you need a basic shoe rack for a closet or apartment entryway (particularly one for a man), this is it!
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
