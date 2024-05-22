That Viral Shoe Rack is From One of My Favorite Home Organization Brands (Plus, It's Ideal for Small Spaces)

If there is one person who works here who can understand the pains of apartment living, I promise you it's me. Well, I'm sure there are others ... but I am certainly one of the affected few. Though it's a city filled with excess, residing in New York City is all about making do with less: less money, less time, and of course, less space. Vertical storage becomes your new best friend. You stop searching for "clothes to buy" and start searching for "ways to store clothes." And you relish every small space hack you stumble upon online, particularly when the solution is affordable and accessible.

Speaking of, I come to you today with exactly that — an iconic storage idea for small spaces, apartment dwellers, minimalists, and/or shoe enthusiasts unsure how to keep track of all their trendy footwear. This find, brought to you by Instagram user @ckahn123, is for you.

Your new favorite shoe rack

Now, this isn't my first time writing about a viral shoe rack. But what makes this one different is its small size and sleek, minimalist design, which keeps things organized but also visually decluttered. A rack with a busier frame would look fussy both with and without shoes, which is the opposite of what you want in a small space.

This streamlined option clocks in at 30" tall, 8.38" wide, and 7" deep and was crafted by the genius minds over at Yamazaki Home, one of my favorite brands for affordable home storage and organization, only partially because small-space living is a part of its mission statement. Its products are also extremely affordable and well-made, so you needn't trade budget for luxury. Take the shoe rack, for example; $65 is perhaps more than you'd typically pay for something like this. But the overall product rating is 4.9 out of 5 stars, and customers are raving about the quality. 'Purchased the black tall style for 5 pairs of shoes,' one reviewer wrote in April. 'Sturdy construction and clean lines. Definitely makes the place look more welcoming and organized.'



Over 200,000 likes on one reel about this thing. That's something worth noting.

Dimensions: 7.09"L x 8.66"W x 30.51"H

Capacity: 5 pairs

