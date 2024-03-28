This Viral Amazon Shoe Rack is Our New Favorite Decluttering Hack — "And it's so Charming!"
This affordable 12-pair shoe rack is a new consumer favorite (if social media is any indication — and it usually is). The best part? It's under $150.
By now, you probably know — I love a good deal. It is literally my job. If there is one thing I will do, it is scour the internet to find you a quality buy at a quality price. Bonus points if it's on Amazon and therefore accessible, affordable, and arrives on your doorstep in two days or less (can you say ideal?! Otherwise, I'm shopping all of the best home decor brands, as I'm sure you well know.)
Today, I'm bringing you yet another solid home decor/furniture buy, this one perfect for apartment dwellers, small home renters, or parents who just can't stand to look at that rack of dirty shoes by the front door.
Let me back up — keeping your shoes by your front door is a luxury many can't afford (spatially, that is). It's a convenient place to put them, sure, seeing as they're often the last thing you put on, but, as an aesthete myself, I'd rather not stare at a bunch of cluttered, stinky street shoes every time I peer toward my entryway. It looks cluttered, is impossible to keep straight, and is more of a waste of space than anything.
Enter: Your new favorite purchase.
I've seen this shoe rack in more than one TikTok in recent weeks and it's about time I bestow some of its brilliance onto you, dear readers.
Despite a beautifully thin frame (perfect for small spaces!), it holds up to 12 pairs of shoes inside its adjustable fold-out shelves, and even features a small drawer for random trinkets and keys. On top of that (literally), you can stack bowls, flowers, and more for some added style. No more dirty shoes here!
And oh, I almost forgot the best part — it's less than $120.
Price: $113.99
Was: $122.99
The star of the show. This modern farmhouse organizer has so much charm and function in such a small, thin package. I'd love figuring out how to style it into place!
9 other shoe organizers for the modern home
Price: $162.99
When a 12-pair organizer just isn't enough, opt 24. This well-reviewed Wayfair option is like two of the above smushed together — not as small space friendly, but still helpful!
Price: $999
Admittedly, this gorgeous cane sideboard is less of a shoe rack and more of a bona fide piece of furniture. But I think it could look so beautiful in an entryway, styled with a mirror and some flowers and then a shoe basket or two hidden inside.
Price: $220
Was: $256
I'm sure you've seen this sleek, modern shoe rack in an Instagram ad or two — it's the shoe rack of the moment. It has a simple, utilitarian feel, but with a stylish, contemporary vibe. You can't hide the shoes away, per se, given the rack's open concept, but the rack itself is so nice you might actually get away with it.
Price: $156.99
With its low profile, this 8-shoe rack is more of a shoe tidier than a shoe organizer. But it's small and out of the way, and could likely be easily hidden or tucked away underneath a larger piece of furniture.
Price: $1299
The Anton is the BOGO of my dreams. Part cabinet, part shoe rack, it expertly stores (and hides) shoes away under the cover of gorgeous mango wood.
Price: $42
Yamazaki Home is a favorite for simple yet effective home organization and storage. This minimalist metal piece is no frills — but sometimes that just what you need, especially when you don't want to add to the mess.
Price: $139.99
This Amazon storage bench went viral last year on TikTok; buyers loved the chic construction mixed with the extra storage. Again, while this isn't a shoe organizer specifically, it would do a great job hiding your heels (and giving you a great place to sit while you put them on).
Price: $115.41
The best kind of shoe rack? One you can sit on while donning and doffing your shoes. This 4-pair iteration ticks all the right boxes — including "extra seat" and "small-space approved."
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
