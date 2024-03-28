This Viral Amazon Shoe Rack is Our New Favorite Decluttering Hack — "And it's so Charming!"

This affordable 12-pair shoe rack is a new consumer favorite (if social media is any indication — and it usually is). The best part? It's under $150.

three shoe racks on a colorful background
(Image credit: Amazon)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

By now, you probably know — I love a good deal. It is literally my job. If there is one thing I will do, it is scour the internet to find you a quality buy at a quality price. Bonus points if it's on Amazon and therefore accessible, affordable, and arrives on your doorstep in two days or less (can you say ideal?! Otherwise, I'm shopping all of the best home decor brands, as I'm sure you well know.)

Today, I'm bringing you yet another solid home decor/furniture buy, this one perfect for apartment dwellers, small home renters, or parents who just can't stand to look at that rack of dirty shoes by the front door.

Let me back up — keeping your shoes by your front door is a luxury many can't afford (spatially, that is). It's a convenient place to put them, sure, seeing as they're often the last thing you put on, but, as an aesthete myself, I'd rather not stare at a bunch of cluttered, stinky street shoes every time I peer toward my entryway. It looks cluttered, is impossible to keep straight, and is more of a waste of space than anything.

Enter: Your new favorite purchase.

@livingcasuallygolden

♬ original sound - Cheyenne | Everyday Outfits

I've seen this shoe rack in more than one TikTok in recent weeks and it's about time I bestow some of its brilliance onto you, dear readers.

Despite a beautifully thin frame (perfect for small spaces!), it holds up to 12 pairs of shoes inside its adjustable fold-out shelves, and even features a small drawer for random trinkets and keys. On top of that (literally), you can stack bowls, flowers, and more for some added style. No more dirty shoes here!

And oh, I almost forgot the best part — it's less than $120.

Idealhouse Natural Rattan 2 Flip Door With 1 Drawer Shoe Cabinet Organizer Freestanding, Shoe Rack Storage Cabinet for Entryway With 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves for Slippers, Sneakers, Heels, Boots
Idealhouse Shoe Cabinet Organizer

Price: $113.99
Was: $122.99

The star of the show. This modern farmhouse organizer has so much charm and function in such a small, thin package. I'd love figuring out how to style it into place!

9 other shoe organizers for the modern home

24 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
24 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

Price: $162.99

When a 12-pair organizer just isn't enough, opt 24. This well-reviewed Wayfair option is like two of the above smushed together — not as small space friendly, but still helpful!

black cane sideboard with storage
Candra Black Sideboard

Price: $999

Admittedly, this gorgeous cane sideboard is less of a shoe rack and more of a bona fide piece of furniture. But I think it could look so beautiful in an entryway, styled with a mirror and some flowers and then a shoe basket or two hidden inside.

cream-colored entryway shoe rack
Entryway Rack + 2 Medium Bins With Wooden Lids

Price: $220
Was: $256

I'm sure you've seen this sleek, modern shoe rack in an Instagram ad or two — it's the shoe rack of the moment. It has a simple, utilitarian feel, but with a stylish, contemporary vibe. You can't hide the shoes away, per se, given the rack's open concept, but the rack itself is so nice you might actually get away with it.

8 Pair Solid Wood Shoe Rack
8 Pair Solid Wood Shoe Rack

Price: $156.99

With its low profile, this 8-shoe rack is more of a shoe tidier than a shoe organizer. But it's small and out of the way, and could likely be easily hidden or tucked away underneath a larger piece of furniture.

wooden shoe rack/organizer/cabinet
Anton Storage Cabinet (36")

Price: $1299

The Anton is the BOGO of my dreams. Part cabinet, part shoe rack, it expertly stores (and hides) shoes away under the cover of gorgeous mango wood.

white metal shoe organizer
Yamazaki Line Adjustable Shoe Rack

Price: $42

Yamazaki Home is a favorite for simple yet effective home organization and storage. This minimalist metal piece is no frills — but sometimes that just what you need, especially when you don't want to add to the mess.

Ouchtek Teddy Storage Ottoman Bench Modern Upholstered Storage Bench Sherpa Window Entryway Bench Oval White Ottoman With Storage for Living Room Bedroom Bench End of Bed
Teddy Storage Ottoman Bench

Price: $139.99

This Amazon storage bench went viral last year on TikTok; buyers loved the chic construction mixed with the extra storage. Again, while this isn't a shoe organizer specifically, it would do a great job hiding your heels (and giving you a great place to sit while you put them on).

4 Pair Shoe Rack
4 Pair Shoe Rack

Price: $115.41

The best kind of shoe rack? One you can sit on while donning and doffing your shoes. This 4-pair iteration ticks all the right boxes — including "extra seat" and "small-space approved."

wirey shoe rack
Joseph Joseph Level Adjustable 12-Pair Shoe Rack

Price: $70

This 12-pair rack features adjustable rods so you can store your rain boots next to your ballet flats. Easy to reach for ... in the off-chance you ever wear both on the same day.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest