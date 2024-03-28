This Viral Amazon Shoe Rack is Our New Favorite Decluttering Hack — "And it's so Charming!"

By now, you probably know — I love a good deal. It is literally my job. If there is one thing I will do, it is scour the internet to find you a quality buy at a quality price. Bonus points if it's on Amazon and therefore accessible, affordable, and arrives on your doorstep in two days or less (can you say ideal?! Otherwise, I'm shopping all of the best home decor brands, as I'm sure you well know.)

Today, I'm bringing you yet another solid home decor/furniture buy, this one perfect for apartment dwellers, small home renters, or parents who just can't stand to look at that rack of dirty shoes by the front door.

Let me back up — keeping your shoes by your front door is a luxury many can't afford (spatially, that is). It's a convenient place to put them, sure, seeing as they're often the last thing you put on, but, as an aesthete myself, I'd rather not stare at a bunch of cluttered, stinky street shoes every time I peer toward my entryway. It looks cluttered, is impossible to keep straight, and is more of a waste of space than anything.

Enter: Your new favorite purchase.

I've seen this shoe rack in more than one TikTok in recent weeks and it's about time I bestow some of its brilliance onto you, dear readers.

Despite a beautifully thin frame (perfect for small spaces!), it holds up to 12 pairs of shoes inside its adjustable fold-out shelves, and even features a small drawer for random trinkets and keys. On top of that (literally), you can stack bowls, flowers, and more for some added style. No more dirty shoes here!

And oh, I almost forgot the best part — it's less than $120.

Idealhouse Shoe Cabinet Organizer View at Amazon Price: $113.99

Was: $122.99 The star of the show. This modern farmhouse organizer has so much charm and function in such a small, thin package. I'd love figuring out how to style it into place!

