This Storage Bench has Been Going Viral This Year — It's Still in Stock at Amazon and Almost 15% Off Right Now

If you didn't get to snag this TikTok-beloved buy earlier this year, now could be the time! Functional decor, just in time for 2024

white teddy storage ottoman
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to category:
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

As a style editor, I find myself on Instagram and Tiktok alot. More than you might think, honestly. Both platforms (but especially Instagram) are now rather shopping forward, and have proven an excellent barometer for what's trending, popular, and worth spending your money on. 

In the world of commerce, hype is a powerful tool. It can conveniently disguise a lackluster product as one to buy, but it can also elevate a worthwhile purchase from obscurity to mainstream. Especially when you're trying to decipher what to snag from the best home decor websites, these temperature-gauging paradigms prove all the more important. 

That all, of course, brings me to my main point here, which is that a stylish and Tiktok-beloved functional decor piece is on sale at Amazon right now, and with a really nice markdown. And if the past runs on this product are anything to believe, you'll probably going to want to snag this one before it sells out ... again.

The most internet-beloved piece of Amazon decor

white teddy tufted storage ottoman

(Image credit: Amazon)

Shoppers, meet the DM Furniture Faux Fur Storage Bench, the Amazon darling of Instagram and TikTok. This chic piece of affordable decor is available in three different colors (though the teddy white is definitely the best one), and has a padded hinged lid that stays open to make decluttering (and, well, cluttering) a breeze. Perfect, especially if you're trying to refresh for the new year.

It's large enough to fit blankets, pillows, and more, and could serve as a seating option, as well. I'd imagine this looking excellent at the foot of a bed in a master bedroom, sitting off the side in an entryway, behind the couch in your living room, and more. With a 4.8/5-star rating, it's no wonder this storage ottoman sold out.

I've been monitoring the price here for a few days and have to say that it has fluctuated; the lowest I've seen it drop is 23% off. It's still quite a good deal at full-price, but if you're hoping for a discount to justify your buy, you could probably wait for a more solid markdown (it's at 13% at the time of this writing) to pull the trigger.

white teddy tufted storage ottoman
DM Furniture Storage Ottoman Bench

Price: $189.99
Was: $218.89

Of course, if this option doesn't quite tickle your fancy — maybe you're not a fan of the white color, or perhaps the bench is too large for your space — there are plenty of other stunning functional decor options on the market. And I've taken the liberty of collecting some of the best ones into a little extra shopping edit for you below. 

9 more pieces of stylish, functional decor for your home

Storage Benches

green velvet storage bench
Ivy Upholstered Storage Bench

Price: $190

If you still can't get your hands on the Amazon bench, this sage green-colored upholstered ottoman has all the same benefits in a more linear package.

camel-colored upholstered storage bench
Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench

Price: $243.99
Was: $275.99

Curved modern edges elevate this soft and fluffy ottoman, whose funky silhouette simultaneously blends into the room but also stands out.

wooden storage bench
Quincy Storage Bench

Price: $698

It's an investment piece for sure, but the mid-century modern trappings of this Anthropologie option exude such a timeless elegance.

Storage Baskets

rattan storage baskets
Rattan Basket

Price: $39.99
Was: $49.99

It's been around for ages, but rattan isn't going anywhere in 2024. It's a perfect material to add some contrasting texture to your space, and, in storage basket form, the woven pattern will expertly disguise the contents.

storage baskets with scalloped edges
Tulip Baskets, Set of 2

Price: $198

Black trim envelops the the playful scalloped edges of these "tulip" baskets from Anthro, which I'd say would be lovely in a child's bedroom or playroom.

handwoven banana leaf basket
Milos Handwoven Storage Basket

Price: From $59.95

If you want to have that natural texture and vibe while still hiding away your extra blankets and games, stash them in this CB2 basket, which expertly covers all.

Storage Cabinets

boho modern storage cabinet
Delancey Storage Cabinet

Price: $299

Store some games, your record player, or even a few bottles of booze and a couple of coupes inside this stunning boho cabinet, whose low-profile means you can use the top as a makeshift bar or table.

green storage cabinet
Novogratz Channing Accent Cabinet

Price: $287.95

The real draw here is the bright green color, which we're expecting to continue to dominate in 2024.

white storage cabinet with glass panels on the front
Wood & Glass Door Storage Cabinet White

Price: $259.99
Was: $289.99

If you'd like to tuck away some trinkets and baubles but don't want them completely gone from view, a cabinet with glass-front paneling is the perfect solution. Gets your books out of the way but allows you to still admire the spines.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest