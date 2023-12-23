This Storage Bench has Been Going Viral This Year — It's Still in Stock at Amazon and Almost 15% Off Right Now
If you didn't get to snag this TikTok-beloved buy earlier this year, now could be the time! Functional decor, just in time for 2024
As a style editor, I find myself on Instagram and Tiktok alot. More than you might think, honestly. Both platforms (but especially Instagram) are now rather shopping forward, and have proven an excellent barometer for what's trending, popular, and worth spending your money on.
In the world of commerce, hype is a powerful tool. It can conveniently disguise a lackluster product as one to buy, but it can also elevate a worthwhile purchase from obscurity to mainstream. Especially when you're trying to decipher what to snag from the best home decor websites, these temperature-gauging paradigms prove all the more important.
That all, of course, brings me to my main point here, which is that a stylish and Tiktok-beloved functional decor piece is on sale at Amazon right now, and with a really nice markdown. And if the past runs on this product are anything to believe, you'll probably going to want to snag this one before it sells out ... again.
The most internet-beloved piece of Amazon decor
Shoppers, meet the DM Furniture Faux Fur Storage Bench, the Amazon darling of Instagram and TikTok. This chic piece of affordable decor is available in three different colors (though the teddy white is definitely the best one), and has a padded hinged lid that stays open to make decluttering (and, well, cluttering) a breeze. Perfect, especially if you're trying to refresh for the new year.
It's large enough to fit blankets, pillows, and more, and could serve as a seating option, as well. I'd imagine this looking excellent at the foot of a bed in a master bedroom, sitting off the side in an entryway, behind the couch in your living room, and more. With a 4.8/5-star rating, it's no wonder this storage ottoman sold out.
I've been monitoring the price here for a few days and have to say that it has fluctuated; the lowest I've seen it drop is 23% off. It's still quite a good deal at full-price, but if you're hoping for a discount to justify your buy, you could probably wait for a more solid markdown (it's at 13% at the time of this writing) to pull the trigger.
Of course, if this option doesn't quite tickle your fancy — maybe you're not a fan of the white color, or perhaps the bench is too large for your space — there are plenty of other stunning functional decor options on the market. And I've taken the liberty of collecting some of the best ones into a little extra shopping edit for you below.
9 more pieces of stylish, functional decor for your home
Storage Benches
Price: $190
If you still can't get your hands on the Amazon bench, this sage green-colored upholstered ottoman has all the same benefits in a more linear package.
Price: $243.99
Was: $275.99
Curved modern edges elevate this soft and fluffy ottoman, whose funky silhouette simultaneously blends into the room but also stands out.
Storage Baskets
Price: $39.99
Was: $49.99
It's been around for ages, but rattan isn't going anywhere in 2024. It's a perfect material to add some contrasting texture to your space, and, in storage basket form, the woven pattern will expertly disguise the contents.
Price: $198
Black trim envelops the the playful scalloped edges of these "tulip" baskets from Anthro, which I'd say would be lovely in a child's bedroom or playroom.
Storage Cabinets
Price: $299
Store some games, your record player, or even a few bottles of booze and a couple of coupes inside this stunning boho cabinet, whose low-profile means you can use the top as a makeshift bar or table.
Price: $287.95
The real draw here is the bright green color, which we're expecting to continue to dominate in 2024.
Price: $259.99
Was: $289.99
If you'd like to tuck away some trinkets and baubles but don't want them completely gone from view, a cabinet with glass-front paneling is the perfect solution. Gets your books out of the way but allows you to still admire the spines.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
Stair Runner Colors That Make Your Entryway - And Entire Home! - Look Expensive
Picking exactly the right stair runner color can elevate your whole home, making it all look so much more expensive. Experts explain how to choose
By Ruth Doherty Published
-
These are the 8 Best Gardening Tricks We've Learned This Year That We'll Definitely be Taking into 2024
Knowing these insider tricks could mean the difference between flourishing flowers and bland backyard
By Lilith Hudson Published