This 5 Star-Rated Bench Seat Would Honestly Look Good Anywhere in the Home — And It's On Sale Right Now

A bench seat is one of those perfect pieces of furniture that can go anywhere in your home. At the end of your bed, in a thoroughfare, beside your dining table. But in my opinion, they're best when styled at your entryway, helping to set the tone for your home (while also providing a spot to sit, drop bags, tie shoes, all that).

If you're looking to set a good first impression, this upholstered bench seat from Walmart is just the thing. Its sleek wooden frame, textured bouclé upholstered, and overall minimalist look completely captures the essence of the Japandi style, helping to give a stylish, yet relaxed feel to your entryway ideas.

Now here's the real kicker: it only has 5-star reviews. No mean feat at all. And there's more — right now, it's on sale for 15 percent off.

Waverly Cream Bench $380.71 at Walmart Size: 47" W x 16.5" D x 16.5" H This bench is just under four feet long, which makes it the perfect size for entryway seating ideas. Its solid and sturdy-shaped frame holds a unique seat cushion, composed of several bouclé-upholstered bolsters connected together for a soft and stylish seat. Its light color and tan frame give this bench a clean, crisp, and elevated look. And the best part, it's on sale right now for less than $400.





This bench's simple and organic style is what sets it apart from other options on the market. Through its neutral color, rich texture, and intriguing shape, it has an understated elegance that feels so fresh and modern.

Reviewers go as far to call it "perfection," noting how "high-end" and "absolutely gorgeous" it is.

And it would look good anywhere in the home. As a bedroom seating idea, against an empty wall in your living room, or even replacing individual chairs under your dining room table. The style possibilities are endless, and the results will be good every single time.

Not quite your taste? No worries — I've found three other options that feel just as elevated, chic, and equally as highly rated.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Velvet Waterfall Bench in Beige $100 at Walmart Size: 44.5"" W x 18"" D x 18.5"" H This bench is the definition of subtle elegance. It's made from solid wood upholstered with a sleek and soft velvet material that cascades like a waterfall down the sides of the bench. It could easily become a stylish seat in your entryway, or use it in your living room as a minimalist decor idea. Baxton Studio Rika Japandi Cream Bouclé Fabric and Walnut Wood Bench $150.90 at Walmart Size: 48.60" W x 18.50" D x 17.70" H Although this bench has a slight retro influence with the boomerang shape, it still ties into the Japandi decor aesthetic. The dark wood legs contrast nicely with the white upholstery, and the soft and nubby texture of the bouclé make this bench that much more intriguing, both visually and tactilely. Safavieh Constantine Solid Linen Contemporary Bench $638.66 at Walmart Size: 70" W x 26" D x 19" H The contemporary design of this bench immediately caught my eye. I love its simple wood frame, crisp linen cushion, and oddly enough, I'm really drawn to the visible straps that hold the cushion in place. At almost six feet long, this bench is a bit larger than the other options, so if it's too large for your entryway, try incorporating this bench into the design of your modern living room.

Don't have space for a bench seat in your entryway? Perhaps you need to take some things out or do some rearranging? Luckily, we have a guide on how to organize an entryway that should help.