This 5 Star-Rated Bench Seat Would Honestly Look Good Anywhere in the Home — And It's On Sale Right Now
Customers have called it "high end" and "absolutely gorgeous"... and you'll never guess where it's from (hint: it's Walmart)
A bench seat is one of those perfect pieces of furniture that can go anywhere in your home. At the end of your bed, in a thoroughfare, beside your dining table. But in my opinion, they're best when styled at your entryway, helping to set the tone for your home (while also providing a spot to sit, drop bags, tie shoes, all that).
If you're looking to set a good first impression, this upholstered bench seat from Walmart is just the thing. Its sleek wooden frame, textured bouclé upholstered, and overall minimalist look completely captures the essence of the Japandi style, helping to give a stylish, yet relaxed feel to your entryway ideas.
Now here's the real kicker: it only has 5-star reviews. No mean feat at all. And there's more — right now, it's on sale for 15 percent off.
Size: 47" W x 16.5" D x 16.5" H
This bench is just under four feet long, which makes it the perfect size for entryway seating ideas. Its solid and sturdy-shaped frame holds a unique seat cushion, composed of several bouclé-upholstered bolsters connected together for a soft and stylish seat. Its light color and tan frame give this bench a clean, crisp, and elevated look. And the best part, it's on sale right now for less than $400.
This bench's simple and organic style is what sets it apart from other options on the market. Through its neutral color, rich texture, and intriguing shape, it has an understated elegance that feels so fresh and modern.
Reviewers go as far to call it "perfection," noting how "high-end" and "absolutely gorgeous" it is.
And it would look good anywhere in the home. As a bedroom seating idea, against an empty wall in your living room, or even replacing individual chairs under your dining room table. The style possibilities are endless, and the results will be good every single time.
Not quite your taste? No worries — I've found three other options that feel just as elevated, chic, and equally as highly rated.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Size: 44.5"" W x 18"" D x 18.5"" H
This bench is the definition of subtle elegance. It's made from solid wood upholstered with a sleek and soft velvet material that cascades like a waterfall down the sides of the bench. It could easily become a stylish seat in your entryway, or use it in your living room as a minimalist decor idea.
Size: 48.60" W x 18.50" D x 17.70" H
Although this bench has a slight retro influence with the boomerang shape, it still ties into the Japandi decor aesthetic. The dark wood legs contrast nicely with the white upholstery, and the soft and nubby texture of the bouclé make this bench that much more intriguing, both visually and tactilely.
Size: 70" W x 26" D x 19" H
The contemporary design of this bench immediately caught my eye. I love its simple wood frame, crisp linen cushion, and oddly enough, I'm really drawn to the visible straps that hold the cushion in place. At almost six feet long, this bench is a bit larger than the other options, so if it's too large for your entryway, try incorporating this bench into the design of your modern living room.
Don't have space for a bench seat in your entryway? Perhaps you need to take some things out or do some rearranging? Luckily, we have a guide on how to organize an entryway that should help.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Before and After: A Space That Was Formerly a Care Home Has Become a Dream Kitchen That Is Completely Unrecognizable
Filled with luxury materials and a seamless finish, this kitchen couldn't be more different from what once stood in its place
-
How to Thrift an Art Deco Aesthetic — A Vintage Expert Shares How to Know the "Real Deal" From a Knock-Off
Even though it's 100 years old, Art Deco still feels undeniably *now*. Here's how to claim a piece of the classic style for yourself
-
'Tea Time' Is the New Cocktail Hour — And the Fashion Crowd Is Re-imagining the Tradition Through Irreverent Design
Inside the surreal, hyper-curated world of new-school high tea — where the tableware is art, pastries are props, and irony is part of the dress code
-
9 Ingredients for 'Elevated Bed Rot' — The Chicest Way to Do Nothing at All
A Diet Coke hits different in a martini stem
-
String Lights Are Over — This Outdoor Lighting Collab Is What Comes Next (and Fixes Your Backyard’s Biggest Issue)
No plugs, no problem. Pooky x The Novogratz makes a compelling case to ditch your string lights for good
-
Take a Pitcher, Make It Last Longer — This Is the Crucial Thing Your Spring Table is Missing
For spring tables with style, meet the warm-weather staple that keeps drinks flowing (and the host seated)
-
"New Prints on the Block" — Caroline Z Hurley Just Made Your Bed the Coolest Canvas in the House
The Brooklyn-based artist trades paint for pillowcases in a breezy Brooklinen drop made for mixing, matching, and musings
-
I Just Found a Stylish Wireless Pendant Light That Makes Your Garden Look (and Feel) Like a Living Room
This rattan-like pendant light is wireless and rechargeable — making it a functional and stylish choice for your outdoor space
-
I Tried Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Viscose Comforter — Is It Really Worth the Spend?
I spent two weeks back in my childhood bedroom — armed with a new comforter and high expectations — to find out
-
Is Good Taste Hereditary? This Mother-Daughter Duo (and Their Recent Homewares Collaboration) Suggests So
Louise and Sophia Roe talk shop, sentiment, and the serendipity of turning a shared eye into a cult-favorite collection