Japandi Decor Is the Cure to Chaos — 6 Buys That Will Instantly Bring This Style to Life

Life is chaotic — car alarms, late-night emails, delayed 1 trains, and pedestrians who somehow still haven’t figured out how to walk in New York. For every ounce of overstimulation, Japandi decor offers an antidote: a retreat, a visual exhale, a moment of quiet in a world that won’t stop buzzing.

A fusion of Japan's perfectly imperfect 'Wabi-Sabi' philosophy, and the Scandinavian art of ‘Hygge,' Japandi style balances organic symmetries with cozy minimalism. It isn’t new, but the aesthetic's momentum has surged in recent years. Google searches for “Japandi” are up 48% year over year, while brands from high-end ateliers to Zara Home are leaning into the aesthetic — swapping once-trendy rattan for lacquered bamboo, leaning into pared-back palettes, and refining natural textures into simple, sculptural silhouettes.

“As the world has seemingly grown more chaotic — pandemic, political division, environmental disasters, digital discombobulation — many people are looking at their homes as sanctuaries,” explains 1stDibs Editorial Director Anthony Barzilay-Freund. “The design traditions of both Japan and Scandinavia celebrate simplicity and calm, neutral palettes, warm light, and a respect for natural materials and the mark of the human hand. When these traditions merge as Japandi, the result is rooms that feel fresh and new.”

Low-slung, layered, and lived-in, this Monica Fried-designed living room is quintessential Japandi. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Monica Fried Design)

New is an ironic throughline, considering the interior trend has century-old roots. Japandi decor's longevity lies in its balance: raw, organic materials like white oak or ash softened into gentle curves, wood charred but not erased, textiles woven with intentional imperfections.

There’s an escapist quality to it — like Playfulism’s affinity for squiggles and bold color, but with a much lower heart rate. “People have become far more interested in design that feels eclectic — spaces that incorporate furniture and objects from different periods and locales and that are made from a variety of materials,” Anthony continues.

The best things in life are often fusions: rom-coms, Tex-Mex, peanut butter and banana. Japandi decor is no different — a meeting of two traditions, steeped in history but perennially present.

Ahead, six Japandi decor pieces we're eyeing.

This Japandi bedroom idea features a low-profile bed, outfitted with a calming moss green linen set. Surrounding wood paneling enhances the organic warmth, creating a cozy, grounding retreat. (Image credit: Yarn Collective)

