Japandi Decor Is the Cure to Chaos — 6 Buys That Will Instantly Bring This Style to Life
A fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian sensibilities, this distinct style strips away the noise in more ways than one
Life is chaotic — car alarms, late-night emails, delayed 1 trains, and pedestrians who somehow still haven’t figured out how to walk in New York. For every ounce of overstimulation, Japandi decor offers an antidote: a retreat, a visual exhale, a moment of quiet in a world that won’t stop buzzing.
A fusion of Japan's perfectly imperfect 'Wabi-Sabi' philosophy, and the Scandinavian art of ‘Hygge,' Japandi style balances organic symmetries with cozy minimalism. It isn’t new, but the aesthetic's momentum has surged in recent years. Google searches for “Japandi” are up 48% year over year, while brands from high-end ateliers to Zara Home are leaning into the aesthetic — swapping once-trendy rattan for lacquered bamboo, leaning into pared-back palettes, and refining natural textures into simple, sculptural silhouettes.
“As the world has seemingly grown more chaotic — pandemic, political division, environmental disasters, digital discombobulation — many people are looking at their homes as sanctuaries,” explains 1stDibs Editorial Director Anthony Barzilay-Freund. “The design traditions of both Japan and Scandinavia celebrate simplicity and calm, neutral palettes, warm light, and a respect for natural materials and the mark of the human hand. When these traditions merge as Japandi, the result is rooms that feel fresh and new.”
New is an ironic throughline, considering the interior trend has century-old roots. Japandi decor's longevity lies in its balance: raw, organic materials like white oak or ash softened into gentle curves, wood charred but not erased, textiles woven with intentional imperfections.
There’s an escapist quality to it — like Playfulism’s affinity for squiggles and bold color, but with a much lower heart rate. “People have become far more interested in design that feels eclectic — spaces that incorporate furniture and objects from different periods and locales and that are made from a variety of materials,” Anthony continues.
The best things in life are often fusions: rom-coms, Tex-Mex, peanut butter and banana. Japandi decor is no different — a meeting of two traditions, steeped in history but perennially present.
Ahead, six Japandi decor pieces we're eyeing.
Price: $319
Minimalism often gets a bad rap for feeling stark, but Rove Concept’s Orb Side Table proves that restraint doesn’t have to mean cold. With its subtly curved form and visible wood grain, it brings a feeling of warmth — an easygoing companion to your favorite reading chair or an elegant perch for a planter.
Price: $49.99
Rice paper lampshades are fabulous for a number of reasons. Their soft diffusion lends an ethereal quality to a space, offering a warm, balanced glow. And compared to ceramics or stone, they're significantly more affordable. This H&M version is priced right and makes layering different shapes and sizes effortless, whether in a living room corner, foyer, or bedroom.
Price: $289.95, Was: $319.95
Green isn’t a prerequisite for Japandi decor, but it’s a reliable shortcut to the aesthetic’s nature-driven sensibility. This Arvin Olano-designed hand-loomed rug delivers that organic charm with its visibly plush texture — more Danish Hygge than strict minimalism, and all the better for it.
Price: $29
You’d never guess this rosehip branch was faux — and we won’t tell. With all the twists and turns of the real thing (minus the maintenance), it’s perfect for paper-mache vases or any non-water-loving vessel that’s been sitting a little too empty for too long.
Price: $1,599
Brigette Romanek’s Crate & Barrel collection might not be explicitly Japandi, but with its organic textures and nature-inspired details, it speaks the same language. Case in point: the Hermosa Chair, a sand-hued bouclé beauty with overstuffed cushions and clean lines that nod to Japanese design. Ideal for all the Hygge-approved activities — reading, lounging, and maybe even a mid-afternoon nap.
Price: $28.78
Mastering Japandi decor is all about mastering texture. The trick is pairing materials that contrast yet complement — think wood with ceramic or stone with raw clay. This asymmetrical vase gets it just right, with its organic form and intentional imperfections making it a natural fit for the Japandi decor aesthetic (and whatever else you already own).
Next up? Why not scrub up on your understanding of Wabi-Sabi — the antidote to perfectionism.
