This $35 Lampshade from H&M is a Designer Staple, and it’s the Perfect Way to Add a Hint of Japandi Into Your Home

The only thing that's better than one design style steeped in heritage is the fusion of two cultural aesthetics for a contemporary blend that's laced with charm. This timelessly chic feature embodies just that, and it's a popular designer staple.

A great way to embrace the Japandi style interior trend, these rice paper lampshades are proof that less is more. From the delicate texture to the organic appeal, these pendant shades are so easy to incorporate into any living space, and they're easy to get your hands on, too. We've found the perfect option at H&M, and the $35 find comes alongside some excellent other buys available in the current H&M sale.

Personal affections aside, the experts seem to love these lamps as much as we do. They've given us their two cents on the resurgence of rice paper lampshades as well as everything we need to know to style them like a pro.

Rice Paper Lampshades for a touch of Japandi simplicity

(Image credit: Ashley Ferguson Photography Credit: Kiernan Reeves)

We find that these rice paper lampshades are crafted to infuse subtle elegance and introducing them into your space is probably one of the easiest ways to make a minimalist home feel comfortable. It has that clean look that's visually appealing to those who love a quiet element of allure, but can equally be styled just as well in a maximalist's home.

These fragile pieces are sometimes overpriced, but the odds are in our favor with H&M's classic version of the shade in stock and ready to grab. It seems that the interior space has taken notice of the resurgence of Japandi style and has made its move to give home enthusiasts their shot at a beautifully styled home.

Interior designer Ashley Ferguson tells us that rice paper shades may be having a moment now, but their defining characteristics are timeless. 'This simple yet sculptural lighting option brings balance to a room, channeling the modern organic, wabi-sabi aesthetic,' she says. 'Along with an emphasis on natural materials and handcrafted forms.'

'While rice paper shades' clean and minimalist look is relevant to modern design, these pieces have been around for thousands of years,' Ashley continues. 'And their rich history means they're so much more than a passing trend.' Ashley finds it refreshing that a lighting style so ancient can still look fresh, and explains that this factor in and of itself adds depth and character to a home.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking for pendant lighting ideas that are rooted in vintage design, the classic choice of shade is perfect for you. However, there are also plenty of other modern renditions of the lamp that work just as beautifully.

(Image credit: Design: Ome Dezin Photography: Austin Leis)

According to Joelle Kutner, co-founder of Ome Dezin, paper lanterns look best in many spaces but especially in rooms with a taller ceiling. 'We typically like to use them in living or dining rooms because they omit a romantic, warm light in the space,' she says. Joelle's used long linear paper lanterns when there's been plenty of ceiling height to play with and says they're great for filling rooms with empty space.



When it comes to lamp placement, Ashley finds that rice paper shades can work seamlessly in any space. 'You can choose a large statement lighting piece or a more subtle, smaller shade and play with height, depending on your preference,' says Ashley. 'This versatility is one of the reasons I love them so much.'

And if you're keen to get creative, another fun option for rice paper shades is to paint them. 'Watercolor is ideal because it provides the flow needed to achieve that perfectly imperfect look,' she says. 'Rest assured, you don't have to be an artist to pull off this DIY; it will naturally come to life.'

Get the look with these rice paper shades