Brigette Romanek Just Invented the Coffee Table 'Canyon' — And It's My New Favorite Way to Display Books
The designer’s latest Crate & Barrel collection turns storage into statement, starting with a coffee table that makes your best-looking books part of the display
It’s not every day you reinvent the uninventable. A desk, a chair — once a piece has reached peak function, what’s left to upgrade? (There are only so many cup holders and hidden compartments you can add before things start looking… questionable.) But Brigette Romanek, designer to the stars, may have just pulled off the impossible with her new Crate & Barrel collection — specifically, a coffee table with a built-in “canyon” that transforms book storage into an intentional design moment.
“The nook was designed as a place for a beautiful coffee table book — something that inspires you, sparks creativity, or simply brings you joy,” Brigette tells Livingetc. “I love the idea of making a book part of the décor itself.” As you might guess from its iconic namesake, the Hollywood Hills Travertine Resin Rectangular Coffee Table draws inspiration from "the natural landscape of California, with its rolling hills and valleys,” an abstract reference paired with one a little more literal: a vintage magazine rack. “That connection to nature and form is something I always try to bring into my designs," she explains.
And it shows. Beyond the coffee table — no doubt a new coffee table trend will start now — the 54-piece collection is a study in sculptural silhouettes, organic materials, and thoughtful design — like the Up Travertine 2-Taper Candle Holders, which cleverly double as bookends. “Functionality is something I think about constantly — I can’t help it!” says Brigette. “I’ve lived in all kinds of homes, from studio apartments to larger spaces, and no matter the size, pieces need to work for the way we live.”
That philosophy runs throughout the lineup, from statement bed frames to floor lamps (which Brigette calls “the exclamation point at the end of a sentence”). Materials are rooted in nature — travertine, bleached wood, and sun-warmed hues inspired by California’s golden light. “At sunset, there’s this incredible pink haze that washes over the landscape — it’s so soft and romantic, and it really influenced the palette for chairs and fabrics,” she explains. “You’ll also see shades of celadon, rich chocolate browns, and earthy, cozy tones that create a sense of warmth and ease.”
At its core, the collection embodies everything that has made Brigette a go-to for the likes of Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow in the first place — a marriage of elegance and ease, or as she puts it, ‘livable luxe.’ “Everything should be beautiful but also truly useful,” she muses.
Ahead, are six Brigette Romanek-designed pieces that bring a fresh perspective to everyday living.
Price: $49.95
These travertine candle holders do double duty — substantial enough to hold their own as bookends, yet sculptural enough to style solo. Their geometric cuts play with shadow and light, making them a natural fit for an empty console or an off-kilter stack of art books.
Price: $999
The best accent chairs are worth lingering in. With a curved silhouette, pillowy seat, and soft rose bouclé, this one balances form and function without trying too hard. The hidden swivel is a quiet flex (delightful for your inner child), adding just the right amount of movement to an otherwise grounded piece.
Price: $299
Stacked linen cubes give this floor lamp an architectural presence — like a deconstructed skyscraper with a soft glow. Whether it lands in a living room or an entryway, it blurs the line between lighting and sculpture.
Price: $199.95
True luxury is tactile, and there’s no mistaking the depth suede brings to this sculptural tray. A muted green hue keeps it sophisticated, while its curved-meets-angular form feels both modern and effortless. The perfect stage for your coffee table books, candles, or whatever odds and ends deserve a little elevation.
Price: $1,799
Naturally, we had to include the collection’s statement piece: the Hollywood Hills coffee table, designed with a built-in book “canyon” as a nod to its namesake landscape. The faux travertine finish is nearly indistinguishable from the real thing — except it won’t require a team of movers. A sleek contrast to the collection’s plusher elements, it’s the kind of centerpiece that makes everything around it look more considered.
Price: $299
Deep, tailored folds in a rich burgundy velvet give this ottoman a couture-like quality, underscored by rounded, sculptural feet. While jewel tones are the obvious pairing, a softer palette — petal pink, warm cream — leans into the romance of this exclusive collaboration.
From Beyoncé’s kitchen to yours, Brigette Romanek’s Our Place collaboration offers a taste of her signature A-list style.
