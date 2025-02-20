Brigette Romanek Just Invented the Coffee Table 'Canyon' — And It's My New Favorite Way to Display Books

It’s not every day you reinvent the uninventable. A desk, a chair — once a piece has reached peak function, what’s left to upgrade? (There are only so many cup holders and hidden compartments you can add before things start looking… questionable.) But Brigette Romanek, designer to the stars, may have just pulled off the impossible with her new Crate & Barrel collection — specifically, a coffee table with a built-in “canyon” that transforms book storage into an intentional design moment.

“The nook was designed as a place for a beautiful coffee table book — something that inspires you, sparks creativity, or simply brings you joy,” Brigette tells Livingetc. “I love the idea of making a book part of the décor itself.” As you might guess from its iconic namesake, the Hollywood Hills Travertine Resin Rectangular Coffee Table draws inspiration from "the natural landscape of California, with its rolling hills and valleys,” an abstract reference paired with one a little more literal: a vintage magazine rack. “That connection to nature and form is something I always try to bring into my designs," she explains.

And it shows. Beyond the coffee table — no doubt a new coffee table trend will start now — the 54-piece collection is a study in sculptural silhouettes, organic materials, and thoughtful design — like the Up Travertine 2-Taper Candle Holders, which cleverly double as bookends. “Functionality is something I think about constantly — I can’t help it!” says Brigette. “I’ve lived in all kinds of homes, from studio apartments to larger spaces, and no matter the size, pieces need to work for the way we live.”

Rose bouclé upholstery gives this pair of curvaceous Iso Accent Chairs a romantic touch. Meanwhile, the Laguna Beach End Table — striking in tadelakt-style finished concrete — lends a sense of sleekness. (Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

That philosophy runs throughout the lineup, from statement bed frames to floor lamps (which Brigette calls “the exclamation point at the end of a sentence”). Materials are rooted in nature — travertine, bleached wood, and sun-warmed hues inspired by California’s golden light. “At sunset, there’s this incredible pink haze that washes over the landscape — it’s so soft and romantic, and it really influenced the palette for chairs and fabrics,” she explains. “You’ll also see shades of celadon, rich chocolate browns, and earthy, cozy tones that create a sense of warmth and ease.”

At its core, the collection embodies everything that has made Brigette a go-to for the likes of Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow in the first place — a marriage of elegance and ease, or as she puts it, ‘livable luxe.’ “Everything should be beautiful but also truly useful,” she muses.

Ahead, are six Brigette Romanek-designed pieces that bring a fresh perspective to everyday living.

Brigette Romanek lounges on the Malibu Sofa, a unique deep-seat silhouette made even richer with chocolate brown chenille. (Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

From Beyoncé’s kitchen to yours, Brigette Romanek’s Our Place collaboration offers a taste of her signature A-list style.