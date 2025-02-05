Interior Designer Brigette Romanek Just Launched the Most Luxe Version of the Our Place Pan — And It's on Sale
From Beyoncé’s kitchen to yours, Brigette Romanek’s Our Place collaboration gives us a taste of her signature “liveable luxe” aesthetic
If you’re not yet familiar with Brigette Romanek, you’ve certainly seen her work. The AD100 designer has an A-list clientele that includes Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyoncé, and her signature “livable luxe” aesthetic has made her one of the most sought-after names in interiors. Now, she’s bringing that same effortless elegance to the kitchen with a cookware collaboration for Our Place.
The collection is a tight edit — just two of the brand’s fan-favorite (and notably clunk-free) essentials: the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, this time in a rich, monochrome "Espresso." Each comes with a walnut spatula, adding a warm, tonal contrast that feels perfectly in step with Brigette's layered, high-low approach to design.
Price: £200, Was: £260
Covering every function from crisping to boiling, the Always Pan plus the Perfect Pot is already a dynamic duo (in theory, you could throw out all your remaining cookware right now!). But done in a rich, of-the-moment espresso, it’s a match made in heaven. Both the pot and pan are made with a sturdy aluminum body for fast, even heat distribution — meaning that food tastes better in less time. They're compatible with all cooktops, nonstick, toxin-free, and have earned an impressive 4.7/5 star rating over more than 48,000 reviews.
“I’ve been a fan of Shiza and Our Place for years — their cookware is all I use at home,” Brigette shares, referring to Our Place co-founder Shiza Shahid. “When the opportunity came to design my own collection, I was thrilled to bring my vision to life with a rich Espresso color, a gold knob, and an ebonized beechwood spatula.”
The palette is timeless yet elevated (not to mention, tapping right into the current brown kitchen décor trend) — transforming the kitchen into a space of both beauty and intention. And much like Brigette's interiors, it strikes the perfect balance between elegance and ease. Or, as she puts it, “Gucci-meets-Gap” — pieces that feel refined, but never too precious to actually use.
You can bet I'll be buying the set.
“When you look at Brigette’s work, you see a deep love for creating spaces where people can truly feel at home,” said Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place. “This collaboration was rooted in our friendship and shared belief that design should bring people together. We’ve created something that’s not only functional but truly stunning — because when you have beautiful cookware that inspires you to cook more, you connect more.”
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
