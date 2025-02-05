Interior Designer Brigette Romanek Just Launched the Most Luxe Version of the Our Place Pan — And It's on Sale

If you’re not yet familiar with Brigette Romanek, you’ve certainly seen her work. The AD100 designer has an A-list clientele that includes Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyoncé, and her signature “livable luxe” aesthetic has made her one of the most sought-after names in interiors. Now, she’s bringing that same effortless elegance to the kitchen with a cookware collaboration for Our Place.

The collection is a tight edit — just two of the brand’s fan-favorite (and notably clunk-free) essentials: the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, this time in a rich, monochrome "Espresso." Each comes with a walnut spatula, adding a warm, tonal contrast that feels perfectly in step with Brigette's layered, high-low approach to design.

Home Cook Duo View at Our Place Price: £200, Was: £260 Covering every function from crisping to boiling, the Always Pan plus the Perfect Pot is already a dynamic duo (in theory, you could throw out all your remaining cookware right now!). But done in a rich, of-the-moment espresso, it’s a match made in heaven. Both the pot and pan are made with a sturdy aluminum body for fast, even heat distribution — meaning that food tastes better in less time. They're compatible with all cooktops, nonstick, toxin-free, and have earned an impressive 4.7/5 star rating over more than 48,000 reviews.

“I’ve been a fan of Shiza and Our Place for years — their cookware is all I use at home,” Brigette shares, referring to Our Place co-founder Shiza Shahid. “When the opportunity came to design my own collection, I was thrilled to bring my vision to life with a rich Espresso color, a gold knob, and an ebonized beechwood spatula.”

The palette is timeless yet elevated (not to mention, tapping right into the current brown kitchen décor trend) — transforming the kitchen into a space of both beauty and intention. And much like Brigette's interiors, it strikes the perfect balance between elegance and ease. Or, as she puts it, “Gucci-meets-Gap” — pieces that feel refined, but never too precious to actually use.

You can bet I'll be buying the set.

(Image credit: Our Place)

“When you look at Brigette’s work, you see a deep love for creating spaces where people can truly feel at home,” said Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place. “This collaboration was rooted in our friendship and shared belief that design should bring people together. We’ve created something that’s not only functional but truly stunning — because when you have beautiful cookware that inspires you to cook more, you connect more.”