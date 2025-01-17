And Just Like That, All the Chicest People I Know Are Styling Their Kitchens With Brown Décor — Here's Where to Shop the Look
Providing both a touch of pretty as well as full-on function, these brown kitchen accessories are an easy way to update your kitchen
Brown had its heyday back in the 1970s, where you'd find it everywhere in interiors — on the walls, furniture, finishes, and timber cladding. Since then, it's been somewhat cast aside, labelled as overdone and dated. But like all good interior design trends it's slowly been working its way back into our subconscious, and in 2025, it's safe to say — it's finally back, and in a big way.
Just take a look at any of the latest color of the year announcements, and it's clear that the color brown — yes, in varying shades — is taking the design world by storm again. But before you pull out a paint brush, there's an easy way to embrace the color trend: brown kitchen décor.
As the heart of the home, it's only fitting that your kitchen's color scheme feels welcoming and comfortable, and shades of brown exude that exact feeling. Sometimes it's the small details that make the biggest impact, particularly when they serve a function as well as looking good. As Livingetc's style editor, it's my job to find you the best of the best, so today, I'm sharing nine of my favorite brown kitchen accessories that are not only good-looking, but highly functional and durable, too.
Price: $19.99
These popular tinted beverage glasses from H&M Home are a great way to subtly introduce brown décor into your kitchen. The color isn't too overwhelming, so if you're unsure about decorating with brown, I'd say these glasses are a good place to start. They're functional, dishwasher safe, and, simply put, cool.
Price: $32
From a collaboration between homeware brand Crow Canyon and Camp Wandawega, this sauce pot is the perfect choice for cooking meals in style. It's made from porcelain enamel with a steel base, so you can use it on the stovetop or in the oven, and it's dishwasher safe.
Price: $32/set of 4
Looking for some elegant napkins? This set from West Elm is made from a cotton and linen blend that features a tasteful ombré effect, from a dark brown to a light cognac. Because these are dip-dyed, each napkin has its own unique look — adding a bit of character to your place settings.
Price: $233.95
When it comes to cutting boards, the Boos Block might just be the best of the best. This board is highly durable and rather large, making it incredibly useful for prepping lots of food at the same time. Plus, with its natural walnut color and sleek round shape, you'll happily leave this cutting board out on your kitchen counter when not in use.
Price: $17.95
Trust me, you can never have too many pot holders. And this brown suede one from CB2 will add a level of sophistication to your kitchen. Just think of how stylish it would look hanging from a hook on a cabinet or laying underneath a pot. Plus, reviewers say it not only looks great but is incredibly functional. That's a win win.
Price: $68
This rattan footed bowl is the perfect fruit basket for your kitchen counter. The woven material and scalloped rim give it a natural and organic look, which ties into its dark brown color. Highly rated by reviewers, this bowl will bring texture, color, and function into your kitchen space.
Price: $292/set of 4
As one of the most-used items in the kitchen, plates need to be functional and durable. I'm a fan of this dinner plate because of its large size, long-lasting material, and elevated rim. The unique brown color really is just a bonus, but nonetheless a perfect shade for a new set of plates in your kitchen.
Price: $159.95
Keep your bread from going stale in the chicest way possible. This bread box from Williams Sonoma is made of American walnut wood, giving it a rich brown hue, and features a clear sliding door so you can easily see its contents. Plus, the dark brown color will add a touch of elegance to your kitchen counter.
Price: $88/set of 4
This sleek soup bowl is made from recycled clay and features an organic shape. I'm loving its rich brown color, a shade that'll pair well with any existing kitchen accessories. Functional and stylish, this bowl will easily elevate any dining experience.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
