And Just Like That, All the Chicest People I Know Are Styling Their Kitchens With Brown Décor — Here's Where to Shop the Look

Brown had its heyday back in the 1970s, where you'd find it everywhere in interiors — on the walls, furniture, finishes, and timber cladding. Since then, it's been somewhat cast aside, labelled as overdone and dated. But like all good interior design trends it's slowly been working its way back into our subconscious, and in 2025, it's safe to say — it's finally back, and in a big way.

Just take a look at any of the latest color of the year announcements, and it's clear that the color brown — yes, in varying shades — is taking the design world by storm again. But before you pull out a paint brush, there's an easy way to embrace the color trend: brown kitchen décor.

As the heart of the home, it's only fitting that your kitchen's color scheme feels welcoming and comfortable, and shades of brown exude that exact feeling. Sometimes it's the small details that make the biggest impact, particularly when they serve a function as well as looking good. As Livingetc's style editor, it's my job to find you the best of the best, so today, I'm sharing nine of my favorite brown kitchen accessories that are not only good-looking, but highly functional and durable, too.