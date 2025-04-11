Smeg Says Teal, and We’re Listening — The Kitchen Shade of the Year Is Here
Designers are already using the soft, sea-glass green everywhere from cabinetry to countertops
Every year comes with a set of defining shades — color-of-the-year declarations that not-so-quietly dictate everything from handbags to wall paint. Pantone might hold the loudest megaphone (and we do love Mocha Mousse), but when it comes to kitchens — the most literal interpretation of taste — it’s the appliance brands that call the shots.
KitchenAid crowned Butter — a whispery yellow kitchen color trend that’s already done mileage on the spring 2025 runways. And now Smeg, arguably the premiere purveyor of glossy, candy-colored cult classics, has spoken: dubbing Jade Green as the color of the year, and culinary shade to watch for 2025.
The name is a touch misleading. Smeg’s Jade is less gemstone, more Amalfi coastline — a dusty teal with Mediterranean leanings, more reminiscent of Positano waters than your typical houseplant green. Still, it’s everywhere. And its arrival feels pointed.
“The growing interest in teal and turquoise kitchens, especially with the debut of Smeg’s ‘Jade Green,’ feels like a reaction to years of minimalist, neutral tones dominating the design world,” says Charlotte-based designer Cate Gutter of CWG Design.
And Karen Olle, marketing director at Smeg USA, agrees: “Over the past couple years, we’ve seen a shift towards bolder, statement-making colors in kitchen design.”
Still, it’s not exactly a jewel-box, shock-value teal, either. “This particular shade feels calming, like the first hint of spring,” says Cate. “This shift toward softer greens is especially timely as we all look for ways to bring the outdoors in and create spaces that feel both vibrant and peaceful.”
This teal appeal, she adds, is psychological as much as aesthetic: “People increasingly seek spaces that feel more personal, calming, and connected to nature. Jade Green, with its dusty, soft green hue, taps into this desire for a more grounded, serene atmosphere.”
For creative director Steven Rodel of Guy Goodfellow, teal makes its strongest statement when it whispers. He’s used Farrow & Ball’s “Green Smoke No. 47” on cabinetry to create what he calls “a warm, rustic feel with a modern twist.”
For those not looking to repaint, Steven offers a more low-lift approach: “Just keep it to the highlight colors in dishes and bowls.” Teal, he notes, is a color that works well in a kitchen, playing nicely with nearly everything — natural woods, unlacquered brass, handmade ceramics — or, if you go the Smeg route: stainless steel.
Point being: teal — a somewhat unorthodox culinary color — has surprising range. Cate puts a ribbon on it: hues similar to Smeg’s Jade Green are “the perfect way to create a serene, nature-infused atmosphere in the kitchen without losing that inviting energy that’s so essential.”
Timeless, not try-hard, it's true that modern kitchen ideas in 2025 are turning up the technicolor — but in the gentlest, most transportive way possible.
Call it a vacation state of mind. Or just a better way to do green. Here's how to shop the look.
According to Cate, tiny touches are the best foray into the teal kitchen trend. Start with accents: a fresh vase, green-trimmed dishware, or Smeg’s Jade Green toaster, which the designer called out explicitly as “a great way to test out the trend and add some fresh energy to your space without diving into a complete overhaul.”
Le Creuset’s Sea Salt colorway is a natural companion to Smeg’s Jade Green — and it comes with a bonus: a slight ombré fade at the base for a bit of tonal depth. It’s a salt mill, naturally, befitting its oceanic name (though you can purchase the pepper, too, if you want the full set). Just a splash of refreshment for tired kitchen countertops.
We’ve been singing the praises of this Geo Cake Stand by Fazeek for some time — a perfect excuse to bring it up again thanks to its architectural stacks of tonal teal, anchored by a soft lilac that adds just the right amount of whimsy. Fill it with something sweet or let it live on a shelf to stare at…
With warmer days ahead, the formality of a long-stemmed wineglass starts to feel a little… much. We’re loving a Sancerre spritz, served stemless — ideally in these painterly, subtly striped mouth-blown glasses from Vietri Nuovo. Summer energy, locked in.
Stoneware is an entertainer’s best friend. Unlike delicate porcelain, it’s got weight and resilience (can take a tumble). But you wouldn’t know it from the sweet looks of this seaside teal variety, stunning with a reactive contrast glaze rim that gives it unexpected dimension. Dress it up with brass or gold flaware, or keep it casual with silver on a weeknight.
Staub’s Rustic Turquoise Baking Dish Set is just what the doctor ordered: top-tier cooking performance (holds heat like a dream), a pitch-perfect hue, and currently, nearly 50% off. From oven to table, its a duo that says you know exactly what you’re doing — at least where color is concerned.
We’ve covered what’s coming — now for what’s going. These are the outdated kitchen trends kindly being shown the door in 2025.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
