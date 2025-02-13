I'm a Sucker for Staub's Baking Dishes and They're On Sale For President's Day — And at Over 60% Off

Although I enjoy cooking, it's certainly not my strong suit. But, where I lack in meal preparation skills, I more than make up for with my taste for stylish cookware. Yes, you'll never see unsightly pots, pans, or bowls in my home. Instead, I opt for stylish pieces that double as décor, and top of that list is pretty much anything from Staub.

So to say I'm excited about the fact that this rectangular baking dish set from Staub is on sale at Wayfair right now would be a huge understatement. Made by the French cookware brand, the highly-rated set is exactly what you need to freshen up your kitchen. (It helps that it comes in a variety of colors, including a cherry red, fresh citron yellow, and "rustic" turquoise blue.)

The brand is known for their durable and well-designed pieces — heirloom-quality, if you ask me — which range from baking dishes like these, to skillets and even Dutch ovens. And while quality like this usually comes with a steep price tag, the President's Day Wayfair sale means they're currently more than 50% off.

Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish Set Now: $50, Was: $129 at Wayfair Size: 6" x 7.5" and 7.5" x 10.5" Like most of Staub's baking dishes, this set is made from a porcelain enamel glaze that resists moisture and gently diffuses heat. The set is safe to use in the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer, and can be heated in the oven up to 572°F. While I'm obsessed with the mood-boosting yellow of this set, it's also available in several other stylish shades like cherry red and dark blue.

It's kitchen products like these that inspire me to become a better cook. I can just picture myself pulling these dishes out of the oven with a perfectly cooked casserole inside, waiting to be enjoyed by my guests. And with its fun color, I wouldn't mind leaving it on my dinner table to match with the rest of my décor.

But don't just listen to me. Over five-hundred people have shared overwhelmingly positive thoughts about this baking set. One reviewer even shared: "They're perfect. Like, old-school, grandma-tested, handed-down through generations perfect....Staub is still old-school quality and will become that dish you hand down to your kids and they will hand down to their kids etc."

Score Staub Cookware Deals at Wayfair

Staub Cast Iron Traditional Skillet Now: $110, Was: $243 at Wayfair Size: 8.5" It's always a good idea to incorporate a cast iron skillet in your cookware rotation. This Staub style would do just the trick, and it's over 50% off its original price. Cast iron cookware is highly praised because of its heat retention and durability, and with this style, you're bound to cook your best meal with every single use. Don't forget about cast iron cookware rules to maximize your skillet's longevity. Staub Ceramic 3-Piece Mixed Baking Dish Set Now: $129.99, Was: $243 at Wayfair Price: $129.99, Was: $243 Sizes: 9" pie dish, 11" oval dish, and a 13" x 9" rectangular dish Just like the yellow baking set, this Staub dish set is made from a strong ceramic material that'll help you achieve the perfect bake for any meal. The set features dishes of varying shapes that'll enhance your kitchen cookware collection with both functionality and style. Plus, with their simple white finish, these dishes will seamlessly match with any existing kitchen décor. Staub Cast Iron 6.25-Quart Shallow Wide Oval Dutch Oven Now: $269.99, Was: $643 at Wayfair Price: $269.99, Was: $643 Size: 6.06'' H X 15.24'' W This Staub Dutch oven means business. Just like the skillet, this style is cast iron, which will retain heat exceptionally well. Considering this Dutch oven is rather large, you can easily use it to slow-cook large meals or bake hearty loaves of bread. While this style is expensive, it's listed at over 50% off for Wayfair's President's Day Sale. So if you've been hesitant to buy the Dutch oven, now might be the time.