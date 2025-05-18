Here's Why Having Teal Kitchen Cabinets Signifies Design Literacy — Plus 7 Ways To Style Them

Teal has emerged as one of the most compelling colors of the moment. It's surprisingly versatile for a jewel tone; saturated, complex, and quietly architectural. Neither as moody as navy, nor as buoyant as emerald, the greeny-blue has a spectrum of shades within it — meaning teal kitchen ideas are endless.

“Deep teals work beautifully in the kitchen, as unlike brighter shades, they strike the balance between boldness and sophistication,” says Anna Hill, brand director and color consultant at Fenwick & Tilbrook. “Bringing in a richness and depth, it's a kitchen color idea that can help to ground the room and make it feel timeless — ideal for spaces where you want energy and comfort.”

The fact it can't quite be pinned down as a color is why decorating with teal signals a certain level of design literacy. It's not always so easy to do. So, to help, we've shared eight teal kitchen cabinet ideas, below.

1. Pair Teal Kitchen Cabinets with a Complementary Color

The best way to ensure teal kitchen cabinets feel seamless in your space is by pairing them with complementary colors, such as mint green and blush pink. (Image credit: Fenwick & Tilbrook.)

Knowing the colors that go with teal best is key for designing a coherent space. One way, is to pair teal with a softer shade in the same family, like mint green.

“Mint green brings in a breezy, light feel that helps to offset the depth of teal kitchen cabinets, bringing clarity, movement and all-important contrast,” says Fenwick & Tilbrook's Anna Hill, of the decision to pair the tonal colors together with the contrast trim in this bright, modern kitchen.

Anna Hill Social Links Navigation Color Consultant Anna Hill is the managing director and color consultant of UK-based paint brand, Fenwick & Tilbrook. As a family-run business, Anna lives and breathes color, but, just like the brand, prefers shades that feel more nature-inspired, like teal.

2. Opt for Teal-Tinted Kitchen Cabinets for Added Texture

Using a teal tint over a solid paint helps soften the saturation of the shade, ensuring your teal kitchen cabinets don't overwhelm the space. (Image credit: Felix Forest. Design: SJB)

Colorful wood stains used on kitchen cabinetry helps imbue the space with a sense of movement and texture. In this sleek kitchen, leaving the timber grain of the cabinetry exposed lends an unexpected earthiness to the color.

Light wood accents and a marble backsplash keep it bright and airy. “The moody quality also helps to anchor the space, offering a chic alternative to the white and gray schemes we so often see,” explains Anna.

3. Make a Statement With Teal Kitchen Cabinets

Teal is a bright and bold color — which means it's perfect for making striking statements with in your kitchen. (Image credit: Landed Interiors.)

There's no need to make all your cabinets the same — mixing and matching kitchen cabinet colors proves you've got design prowess.

In this Menlo Park home, the central kitchen island is a rich teal, and acts as the jewel of the kitchen, while the surrounding cabinets are rendered in softer neutrals. This works well especially when you’d like another color introduced into the mix (hello, sunshine yellow).

Nordlux Grant 35 Pendant Ceiling Light, White/Brass £130 at John Lewis The pendant lights above the kitchen island elevate the space, and create a stylish feel.

4. Create a Tonal Teal Scheme

The varying different iterations of teal mean it works well when used in a tonal scheme. (Image credit: DeVol Kitchens)

Lean into the verdant and varying tones of teal by decorating with emerald green tiling, as seen here in the DeVol NoHo showroom.

“Helping to absorb and reflect light in both an inviting and vibrant way, deep teal can provide a dramatic backdrop that complements natural materials like wood, stone and brass,” says Anna.

5. Pair Teal Kitchen Cabinets With a Traditional Pattern

Image 1 of 2 In this modern space, teal kitchen cabinets are paried back with bronze accents and a heritage floor tile, balancing the new and old. (Image credit: Daniela and Tonatiah. Design: Coci Studio) A flat, horizontal panel of brass breaks up the room into calming lines. (Image credit: Daniela and Tonatiah. Design: Coci Studio.)

For the space above, Coci Studio was put in charge of creating a home that blended artistry and play for two creatives. The result? Stunning teal kitchen cabinets with brass accents, anchored by two benches: one for watching movies and the other for dining.

To tie the space together and to give it a sense of play, they paired the modern cabinetry with heritage tiles for the kitchen flooring.

Farrow & Ball Vardo £5.95/sample at Farrow & Ball This rich, elegant teal paint leans slightly more green than blue, and feels modern yet playful.

6. Opt for Teal-Toned Marble Backsplash and Counter

Teal isn't just for your kitchen cabinets — it works just as well on your countertop, backsplash, and furnishings. (Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: Matt McKay)

But teal works on way more than just your kitchen cabinets. Certain quartz countertops display a flashy show of teal, that's bound to steal the spotlight in your kitchen.

In the space above, designed by Matt McKay, a tonal approach to teal has been taken, covering the the backsplash, countertop, and bar stools.

7. Or Teal Tiles

Teal — a cooler color — works particularly well when paired against the warmth of timber cabinetry. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Oliver M. Furth Design & Decoration)

Or instead of a stone countertop, why not opt for teal-colored tiles for your backsplash or kitchen flooring?

In this playful kitchen design, timber kitchen cabinets have been complemented with teal-colored subway tiles on the backsplash, as well as multi-colored tonal teal tiles on the floor, and a bright yellow tap to create contrast.

FAQs

How to style teal kitchen cabinets?

The classic fear with rich hues is that they’ll suck out the light, but teal, used in the right way with cabinetry, can bring depth without heaviness. (And just the right amount of edge.)

In a modern, light-filled home, match teal kitchen cabinets with rosy or brass accents for playfulness. Paired with matte black, it can be boldly contemporary. It can also be a versatile shade to handle other materials — marble, concrete, warm-toned timbers — without overpowering them.

What color countertop goes with teal kitchen cabinets?

In its darker iterations, teal kitchen cabinets add a sense of theatre — so opt for stone surfaces like Calacatta or soapstone to draw this out.

In softer finishes, it can lend itself well to a more relaxed, European palette, playing well with limewashed walls and blonde timber countertops.



Teal is a color that moves easily between moods: it can lean rich and subdued in its deeper forest form, but fresh and spirited when it leans more toward turquoise, making it remarkably versatile.

Interested in how you can use it throughout the rest of your interiors? Discover how designers bring it to life in the best teal bedroom ideas.