10 'Mix and Match' Cabinet Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Look So Much More Interesting

You’ve heard of mixing and matching cushions, lamps, and even outdoor furniture, but what about kitchen cabinets? As the kitchen increasingly becomes our personal canvas for creativity, it’s time to mix things up and break away from the confines of coordinating cabinets.

The mix-and-match kitchen cabinet trend is about blending contrasting styles, colors, shapes, and materials in unique and interesting ways. Upper and lower cabinets don't have to match, after all, and who doesn’t love the opportunity to experiment with texture, tone, and form, after all? There’s a freedom to not follow the rules, and taking a mix-and-match approach invariably leads to a more relaxed, laid-back cooking environment.

Unlike most cushions, however, cabinets are expensive, so there’s a lot more riding on getting it right. There’s a fine line between considered pairings and utter chaos. At its core, this kitchen cabinet idea is about carefully curated combinations of cabinets that could work just fine individually but when put together, they sing. Let’s explore ten innovative ways the experts mix and match kitchen cabinets to find out exactly how it’s done.

1. Combine Concrete and Wood

The ultimate combination. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Alexander & Co)

Concrete and wood might seem an unlikely match, yet the friction between raw industrial edginess and natural warmth can be unexpectedly compelling for those kitchen cabinet ideas.

For this live-work space in the suburbs of Sydney, Alexander & Co craned in a 500kg pre-cast pink concrete kitchen island, which stands proudly against a backdrop of reclaimed timber cabinets. "Our aesthetic vision fostered a ‘found’ feeling, so we embraced imperfect, expressive materials that are designed to age together beautifully," says Jeremy Bull, principal of Alexander & Co.

This manmade versus natural scenario not only introduces a rich textural interplay but also serves as a visual anchor, drawing the eye to the craftsmanship of each material. To nail this look, do explore different surface textures, such as polished concrete against rustic timber, but stick to similar tones for a balanced, serene cooking space.

2. Go Salvage Hunting

Bring the old in with the new, trust us — you won't regret it. (Image credit: Matt Gamble. Design: Barkerdesign Interiors)

An old one but a goodie, introducing one or two vintage moments, is how the cool cats bring a sense of history and individuality to modern kitchen ideas. A cute vintage glazed wall unit, sourced by the client at an antique fair, influenced the entire design direction for this kitchen.

"The palette was led by the colors and dictated the subtle patinaed finish of the base cabinets, while the Zellige tiles took on the bolder colors," recalls interior designer Justine Hodgson-Barker.

A vintage-led cabinet mash-up works best when it’s not done in isolation. "All the lighting was sourced vintage, including the amazing industrial trough light. When mixing old with new, I always hero two or three vintage items to balance the space. That way, it’ll look like it’s always been there," explains Justine.

3. Try Two-Tone

Two-tone is the new sexy in kitchen design...and we're here for it. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

Mixing and matching cabinets via color alone can add a bold twist to your kitchen’s design narrative. One of the best two-tone kitchen ideas we’ve witnessed is this dynamic execution by Bradley Van Der Straeten. Note the crisp half-way color split and color-matched handles, just sublime!

"We believe color, texture, and patterns are powerful design tools to add interest and individuality to a space," says Ewald Van Der Straeten, director of Bradley Van Der Straeten. "In this case, we carefully chose the terrazzo worktop as a starting point and used it to define the rest of the color palette."

The greens and pinks of the cabinetry are all within the tone range of the marble and stone aggregate of the terrazzo. "Individually, they are strong bold colors but combined, it all makes sense and 'speaks' the same color language," he explains.

4. Go for it With Glazing

You can't go wrong, when choosing the right glazing. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Kate Guinness Design)

Glazed cabinets pair perfectly with solid-fronted units, creating an engaging polarity of transparency and opacity. Take it in a contemporary direction with reeded glass, a stylish kitchen cabinet door alternative that blurs the contents, so you don’t have to be OCD on the tidiness front.

"As this kitchen was quite small, we felt breaking up the cabinetry into different styles would help the area feel less crowded with cabinetry whilst also delivering plenty of all-important storage space," says interior designer Kate Guinness. "In fact, we absolutely love to mix and match kitchen cabinets at every opportunity as it stops the design feeling too kitchen-y and more like a relaxed living space."

5. All the Freestanding Feels

Now, here's a kitchen we can stand by... just look at it. (Image credit: Jared Kuzia. Design: Nina Farmer)

Embracing a freestanding aesthetic offers the freedom to mix materials and kitchen cabinet colors more freely, without the constraints of built-in symmetry. Luckily, you don’t need to suffer the dirt-trapping horrors of actual freestanding furniture to achieve the fabulously higgledy mix and match look it promotes.

Nina Farmer has nailed a freestanding feel in this vibrant kitchen in Boston’s Beacon Hill. "I love to play around with different materials in any kitchen, as it helps to break up the monotony of the cabinets," she says. "Here, we used a larder from Plain English, painted in Bancha by Farrow & Ball, to give the appearance of a standalone piece of furniture. We flanked it with white oak cabinetry to create a strong contrast and help it to really stand out."

6. Indulge in Out-Sized Fluting

Out-sized fluting is luxurious in its own way. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Makers)

A kitchen filled with flat surfaces seems a little snooze these days. For a fashion-forward burst of shapeliness fluted kitchen islands are the way forward. Go for fat curves to really emphasize the design difference between different cabinets in the room. In contrast, the pared-back simplicity of flat doors acts as a modern counterbalance.

"Using fluted panels on the kitchen island is an excellent way to introduce texture and visual interest," says Lizzie Spinks, head of design at Makers. "Incorporating curved elements can also soften the design, preventing the kitchen from feeling too flat or overly angular. Curves remain a prominent trend heading through 2025, offering a more organic, fluid look."

The success of this cabinet mix relies on balance; big curves can overpower. Execute with restraint, ideally keeping big fluting below eye level, and use your smooth surfaces to reduce visual noise.

7. Add Slatted Uppers

Slated uppers add length and dimension into a space. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Morrison Interiors)

For a more understated alternative to oversized fluting, check out slatted cabinets — specifically on your uppers, to promote a sense of openness. Vertical slats create an airy, lattice-like effect that accentuates the play of light and shadow as the day unfolds.

As Rachel Morrison shares, "Mixing in slatted cabinet door styles is a subtle yet impactful way to add depth and character to a kitchen. Here, we paired slatted upper cabinets with smooth lower cabinetry to create contrast and texture while keeping all the selections luxurious yet simple."

We’ve also noted a strong uptake of cabinets with horizontal slats this year. This simple width-ways shift has a widening effect, which can be handy for boosting the spatial optics when dealing with small kitchen ideas.

8. Color Block Cabinetry

This bold use of color can't help but make for a happy space. (Image credit: Scott Pease. Design: Sapphire Pear)

If you think color-blocking walls is a daring move, check out the trend for color-blocking in the kitchen that is transforming cabinetry into vibrant works of art. A striking example of this innovative approach is showcased in this kitchen by Sapphire Pear, where each cabinet bursts with character and charm.

"The primary goal was to create a contemporary style that included vibrant, joyful colors that the homeowners love," recalls owner and lead designer Barrie Spang, who worked on the project with senior interior designer, Sean Carter. "The space’s unique layout led us to the decision to use a color-blocking technique for the different areas, while mixing together textures, gloss, and pattern."

While the results of color blocking can be strikingly beautiful, Barrie warns "it can have a juvenile look if done incorrectly." Achieving the right balance in tone, proportion, and intensity is crucial — overusing bold hues or clashing colors can quickly tip the design from refined to whimsical, and not in a good way.

9. Take On Tiles

Tiled cabinetry brings a different texture to your kitchen's vertical planes. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: GRT Architects)

For a fresh take on a mix-and-match cabinet design, consider a modern kitchen island wrapped in glossy tiles. Set against floor-to-ceiling timber cabinets, a modular tiled island will serve as an anchoring centerpiece — here, it unifies with the backsplash while adding a welcome dash of color.

"Using the same style and dimension of tiles on the floors and backsplash but switching to a rich Du Vin Rouge colourway on the island helps it stand out yet feel cohesive in the space," agrees Tal Schori, founding partner, GRT Architects.

The tiles can range from classic subway designs in juicy tones to retro mosaics and modern graphic patterns, offering endless opportunities for customization. Color-match the grout, ideally in a dark shade that won’t look grubby in the blink of an eye, to reduce maintenance woes.

10. Add an Arch

An arch is a great way to add depth to a space. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Morrison Interiors)

A perfectly appointed arch is the most transformative shape in kitchens right now. It only takes one or two strong curves to shake out the boxiness and linearity of standard units. Continue the theme with arched doors between rooms, arched pantries, and arched glazing — there’s no limit to our love for this sensual shape.

Adding an arched countertop cabinet to the menu when going for a mix-and-match kitchen offers the opportunity to introduce an extra material or color and achieve a more layered look. Denise Morrison, founder and principal designer at Morrison Interiors, also advocates for using arches to integrate new kitchens into historic homes, blending contemporary functionality with timeless architectural elements.

"The arched cabinet and fluted surfaces in this kitchen evoke a sense of timeless elegance, reminiscent of classical architectural motifs. Inspired by historical craftsmanship, these design elements infuse the space with sophistication and depth," she explains.

FAQs

Can You Have Two Different Cabinet Styles in a Kitchen?

Heck yes, you can have two different cabinet styles in a kitchen, and it’s a great way to inject personality and depth into your cooking space. Mixing styles allow you to maximize the drama of contrasts — combining, for example, sleek, modern flat-front cabinets with more ornate beaded framed doors — to create far more interesting spaces.

The trick is to keep control of your kitchen mood board by establishing a unifying element, like a tonal color palette, coordinating hardware or architectural details. The mix of different styles should look purposeful, not like you accidentally went shopping in two very different kitchen outlets!

Rather than going for a 50:50 split of your two styles, design experts tend to prefer a 30:70 ratio, with the dominant cabinet style used at a base level and the secondary style focused on upper cabinets and/or tall storage. This method helps with design cohesion across the space and can reduce visual clutter.

Are Two Color Kitchen Cabinets Still in Style?

Yes, two-color (aka two-tone) kitchen cabinets are still very much in demand, and as a popular transitional style, they’re likely to stay top of the kitchen design leaderboard. The enduring allure of two-color cabinetry is rooted in its exceptional versatility and refined elegance. This design approach suits kitchens across a spectrum of styles — from ultra-contemporary spaces to the timeless charm of Shaker designs — infusing each environment with undeniable sophistication.

In every discerning kitchen we encounter, dual-color cabinets enhance depth and character, creating visual intrigue and a layered aesthetic that feels both modern and meticulously curated. As one of the simplest yet most impactful methods for adding an element of luxury, it’s hard to imagine anyone falling out of love with the two-color cabinet look.

Mixing and matching kitchen cabinets has become one of our favorite modern kitchen ideas to date. It’s a daring design philosophy that encourages creativity and can prove nothing short of transformative. Expect to see more ways to mix and match cabinets emerge in the years to come. This timeless look sets new standards for relaxed kitchen living.

Whether you’re vibing the serene balance of concrete and wood, the nostalgic allure of vintage finds, or the bold look of color blocking, there’s a cabinet mash-up to meet your needs. Boring rows of matching cabinets, your days are numbered!