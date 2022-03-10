Teal bedroom ideas – experts show why this blue green is the perfect decorating hue

Teal is one of those magical colors with a versatility that seemingly holds no bounds. It is bold yet doesn't overwhelm and is rich with warmth so makes a space wonderfully cocooning, hence we teal bedroom ideas are so coveted. A mix of blue and green, teal enjoys the best of both worlds – it has the strength of a classic blue yet the softness of a nature-inspired green. This also opens up the various colors that can be combined with the shade to great effect, from neutrals to more eye-catching jeweled tones.

'Teal is a wonderful color for creating a sense of calm and comfort in a bedroom; it can be deep and sumptuous, or airy and uplifting,' says Andy Greenall, head of design at Paint & Paper Library.

'Teals span the color spectrum from deep turquoise to luxurious cyan hues, so their base tone varies from green to blue,' he adds. 'Consider opting for a bluer hue in south-facing spaces and a greener teal in a north-facing room, where the cooler light will bring out the blue within the color. '

Marianne Shillingford, creative director of Dulux, also waxes lyrical about the unique soothing qualities of teal. 'Close your eyes and imagine floating in a warm tropical sea. This is the feeling that teal evokes,' she says. 'It is a transitional color that lies between blue and green in the spectrum and benefits from the characteristics of both in its appearance; the calming effects of blue and the balancing effects of green.'

Convinced? We thought you would be. So here, experts show 10 brilliant ways to incorporate teal into your bedroom color scheme.

1. Use it to emphasise the door and window frame to draw in the outside

(Image credit: Future/ Paul Raeside)

Painting the door or window frames a bold shade is an easy way to elevate a standard space to a dynamic, considered design.

White is often the go-to for woodwork but there is much to be gained from choosing a more attention-grabbing color. It creates an architectural feature out of a run-of-the-mill element of the room and it gives the opportunity to experiment with different shades without a full commitment.

In this bedroom designed by Matthew Williamson, teal is used to make an impactful statement and adds to an already maximalist setting. The clever application of the color on the door and window frame creates a focal point and draws you to the balcony and the view of the outside.

‘It adds to the sumptuous setting,' says Matthew. 'Color can be empowering and powerful, really changing your mood.’

2. Pair it with a contrasting shade for more visual appeal

(Image credit: Philip Durrant)

If you want to achieve a sophisticated look, combine teal with a contrasting color. Not sure how? Look to the color wheel and you’ll get the answer.

Teal and orange sit opposite each other on the color wheel which means in the design world they make a formidable team. This is a power duo that interior designer Sophie Ashby, founder of Studio Ashby, likes to turn to in order to help bring a scheme to life. Here she has added hits of burnt orange to add vibrance to this upholstered teal headboard.

‘I love pairing the rich warmth of burnt orange with the cool tones of teal,’ says Sophie. ‘I like to play with contrast and fuse opposites; it’s the careful layering of warm and cool, rich and fresh, light and dark that I think makes a room successful.’

3. Mix teal with blue to play with the nuances of the tone

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

The old adage which says blue and green must never be seen couldn’t be more wrong – green is just one of the many colors that go well with blue. As teal is a welcoming mix of both blue and green, it gives you the opportunity to play up or play down either color, depending on what you are trying to achieve.

In this bedroom by color and paint expert Annie Sloan, the teal gives warmth to the blue bed headboard and footer and brings out it green undertones.

‘Teal is an inherently calming and restful color, which makes it the ideal choice for bedrooms, ‘ she says. ‘In bright natural daylight, this color will lean more green whilst at night, under artificial light, the blue pigment will be more noticeable. This depth of shade will create a wonderful, snug, cozy feeling even in larger rooms.’

Interestingly her advice is to use teal on just one wall in smaller bedrooms to maximize the impact. ‘Use it preferably the one behind your bed to get the most of the nuance in the color during the day and to benefit from the coziness in the evenings.'

4. Try a combination of teal and burgundy for a more sumptuous feel

(Image credit: Garry Meakins Studio)

For a modern, more opulent look, combine teal with a deep red or burgundy. Both colors are rich and brought together, they add a luxurious note to the design.

'This petite guest bedroom required a little punch to counter the simple warm white walls,' explains interior designer Garry Meakins, founder of Garry Meakins Studio, which created this sumptuous look.

'Burgundy Waxed linen and a lambswool teal bedspread added just that. Peacock blue leather on the tiny studded bedside tables complement these tones and textures.

'White plaster lights, hand tinted bird etchings, patina bronze vases and the softest pink woodwork all combine simply and elegantly. Lots going on in the supporting cast, however, burgundy and teal are the stars of the show.'

5. Use it in wallpaper to add pattern and focal interest

(Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

Paint and upholstery are not the only answers when it comes to bringing in teal to a bedroom scheme. Wallpaper is another easy win and is an opportunity to add some pattern alongside the color. With lots of wallpaper ideas to choose from, it is a chance to get a more personalized look too. But to add even more calm to the bedroom, add a pattern with a nature-inspired design like this one from Paint & Paper Library.

‘Teal wallpapers with leafy and natural motifs are inherently close to nature; this marriage of color and pattern just adds to the serenity the subject brings,’ says Andy Greenall, head of design, Paint & Paper Library. ‘The Folia design depicts a dreamy, ethereal landscape of leafy silhouettes on a contemporary ombré ground. This sophisticated balance of monochromatic color works beautifully with layers of teal on woodwork, skirting, bedding and furnishings to create a cohesive, restful space.’

6. Introduce it into upholstery to lift a neutral scheme

(Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

If you prefer neutral bedroom decor but want to dip your toe in the sea of teal, incorporate it into your upholstery in varying tones to uplift an otherwise simple scheme. Enliven plain block color with pattern. The joy with focusing on one color means that you can embrace various patterns, from geometrics to floral like in this project by Barlow & Barlow, but still maintain a cohesive look.

Lucy Barlow, creative director of Barlow & Barlow says: 'The soft shade of teal makes it a perfect color to use in spaces where you want to relax and unwind. It’s essential to create balance and harmony in a bedroom so that you can switch off from a busy day and enhance your sleep.'

7. Use it as a window dressing to distract from an awkward-shaped room

(Image credit: Johnston Parke Interiors)

A simple way to bring in teal is to use the color to form the basis of the window dressing. You can, of course, have curtains – and there are many bedroom curtain ideas to choose from – but blinds are a more straightforward and affordable alternative and because they are easier on the budget you can splash out on more luxurious fabric. Using a colorful blind works particularly well if you have a window in an awkwardly shaped room as it diverts the eye away from tricky ceiling slopes. You can create even further interest by having a trim in a contrasting shade.

'This room was for a teenage girl whose favorite color is teal/aqua. It seems very popular with teens,' says Fiona Parke, director of Johnston Parke Interiors.

'Rather than doing the whole room in teal which would have overwhelmed the space, we chose to use it as an accent color to bring pops of color to the room and it adds a contemporary feel to this Grade II listed attic bedroom.

'We also wallpapered the headboard wall in Cole and Son's Nuvolette Clouds – the black and white is the perfect foil for the vibrancy of the teal accessories.

We wanted to create a day bed for sleepovers and a place to chill and relax with additional storage below with tactile cushions and a print from Rapture and Wright on the bolsters.'

8. Mix it with other tones of green for a more layered effect

(Image credit: Dulux)

For a look with depth, combine teal with at least one other shade of green. Doing this eases the intensity of the bold color and ensures that the bedroom is not overpowered. In this image, teal is used to frame the door and the lighter tone is used for balance, creating a more interesting layered look.

‘Teal can also be described as a ‘warm’ blue,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director of Dulux. 'With a touch of warming yellow, it adds the essence of being sun-kissed to a shade we would generally describe as cool which makes it perfect for rooms of any aspect. If you want a bedroom that helps you feel tranquil, relaxed and on holiday somewhere sunny and warm, what better color could you choose?’

9. Use it to warm up grey and cool metallics

(Image credit: ND Studios)

Grey and silver can feel cold in a room, particularly if it’s north-facing. So teal is a perfect color to warm up the scheme and surprisingly a little can go a long way. The temperature of this bedroom project by ND Studios has been raised by the teal accessories which give it a more inviting feel.

‘Teal works brilliantly with greys and silvers, agrees Natascha Dartnall, founder and director of ND Studios.

‘It is a really powerful color but when handled with care it has the ability to elevate almost any space. It’s bright and cheerful without calling to mind playrooms. The trick with teal is to focus on a few accessories and use sparingly.’

10. Turn your wardrobes into a colorful focal point

(Image credit: Future)

Rather than try to make your closet ideas recede by painting them the same colour as the walls, pick a more striking shade like teal which will have a transformative effect on the whole room. This bedroom, designed bespoke by Carden Cunietti, and the color was chosen to have stand-out appeal and its sheen helps bounce lights around the room.

‘The client had stayed in Morocco and purchased these giant teal tie backs so we used those for the color inspiration for the walls and doors,’ explains the studio’s co-founder Eleanora Cunietti. ‘The doors are custom cracked gesso with brass hardware. Gold and teal silk curtains were added to pop in the room as well.’

What colors go with teal?

Many colors go with teal because its unique mix of blue and green gives it an added versatility. ‘Teals are easy to scheme, pairing well with deep orange, cool whites, darker blues, browns, greys and natural finishes such as stone, wood, and glass,’ says Andy Greenall, head of design, Paint & Paper Library.

Why is teal popular?

Teal is popular because of its versatility and ability to combine it with a number of different colors. ‘Teal is both a vibrant and calming color - for Tibetan monks it is symbolic of the infinity of the sea and sits in that happy place between green and blue,’ says Fiona Parke, director of Johnston Parke Interiors.