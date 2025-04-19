The 90s Kitchen Trends We're Seeing Come Back in 2025 — 5 Features Making Waves in Modern Designs

Like it or not, the 90s are back. Scoff all you like, but the cyclical nature of trends is inescapable. (And after all, it has been a quarter of a century since the millennium.) We're noticing trends from the era weasel their way into our kitchens in particular, and guess what? We're not mad about it.

You might think it's ridiculous for such a kitsch decade — a recent enough living memory for most of us — to be back en vogue, but you'll be pleased to hear that these kitchen trends have had a contemporary facelift. From sleek steel accents to classic chequered floor tiles, these features are serving a heavy dose of nostalgia in ways that feel chic, sophisticated, and far more refined.

Your mind might have immediately conjured images of the Friends apartment, and you're definitely on the right lines. Just picture less playful purple and more polished elegance. Still skeptical? Take a look at the trends interior designers are loving and let the spaces speak for themselves.

1. Stainless Steel

Steel is back en vogue, and it makes cabinets, countertops, and sinks look so sleek (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

Stainless steel might not sound like the most high-end material for modern kitchens, but this interior design trend is being reworked in refined ways. In the past few years, designers have been finding clever ways to make stainless steel kitchens feel sleek and contemporary, from inset sinks to simple and practical countertops, and it's a 90s kitchen trend we can certainly get behind.

"Glossy 90s-style stainless-steel kitchens are making a comeback — they're distinctly modern, simultaneously timeless, and super practical," says Simon Ribchester, Head of Design at Beams. "As minimalism and professional-grade materials return to favor, these kitchens offer a durable, design-forward alternative to more traditional finishes."

Amy Hicks, Lead Designer at Blakes London, agrees, praising the material for its sustainability credits. "Fully recyclable and incredibly durable, this stain-resistant, heat-tolerant, low-maintenance, and ultra-hygienic surface has never fallen out of favor in professional kitchens — and for good reason," she says. Use it on countertops with blonde wood cabinets for a streamlined 90s aesthetic, or choose brushed steel cabinets with contrasting hardware for avant-garde, futuristic appeal.

2. Glass-Fronted Cabinets

Reeded glass cabinets feel so Nancy Meyers-coded (Image credit: Blakes London)

Glass-fronted kitchen cabinets fell out of favor in the early 2000s, but they've regained popularity in recent years. In 2025, we're seeing traditional shaker cabinetry embrace glass with reeded detailing for a timeless, Nancy-Meyers-esque look that brings character and charm to a kitchen.

Amy explains that adding reeded glass to an upper cabinet brings a contemporary twist to a classic 90s kitchen trend. "While glass-fronted cabinets in the 90s typically used clear glass to showcase their contents and inject personality into the space, this updated version softens that approach," she says. "The textured, semi-obscured finish of reeded glass still adds visual interest and depth to the joinery, but with a more practical edge — disguising everyday clutter while maintaining a sense of openness and lightness."

3. Checkered Floor Tiles

A black and white tiled floor is a classic 90s feature, but it feels so timeless (Image credit: Kristy Noble. Design: Beams)

Few kitchen tile ideas have endured quite like classic chequered flooring. "Bold black-and-white tiles are back, adding a graphic, retro edge that grounds modern kitchen spaces with nostalgic charm," says Simon.

This traditional black and white, chess-board-inspired look remains the firm favorite (a staple of so many 90s designs) but we're seeing more modern iterations embrace smaller-scale tiles or colorful, playful patterns. Pair with pops of color elsewhere, or bold paint applications like color drenching, to bring vibrancy and flair to your kitchen.

4. Slab-Front Cabinetry

Slab cabinet doors bring a touch of 90s-inspired minimalism to your home (Image credit: Blakes London)

The 90s might have been a fun-loving decade, but minimalism was a domineering design trend. In the kitchen, that manifested as slab cabinet fronts. Sleek, minimal designs with no hardware and, often, lustrous gloss finishes.

"By the 1990s, the continuous aluminum profile — first developed in the late 80s — had become a hallmark of contemporary kitchen design," explains Amy. "Its sleek, handle-less look was quickly embraced and became synonymous with 90s style."

In the kitchen above, that distinctive profile detail is paired with simple slab-fronted cabinetry painted in avocado green, "a nostalgic nod to a beloved 1970s shade" says Amy. "Combined with a bold checkerboard floor, the space channels the essence of 90s design while offering a fresh, modern twist."

5. Exposed Brick Feature walls

This urban loft-style kitchen with its industrial decor and stripped-back walls is channeling the iconic Friends apartment (Image credit: Kristy Noble. Design: Beams)

Industrial styles were at large in the 90s, too, and nothing says "urban loft kitchen" like a stripped-back wall. Bare bricks are back in the public consciousness, and just like that iconic Friends loft apartment style, they offer a laidback feel and rustic charm in a kitchen.

Simon calls brick features walls "warm, textured and characterful". "With all their allusions to loft-style living, they bring a wonderfully organic, lived-in feeling that brings depth to more sleeker spaces," he says. Carry those warm tones through the rest of your space, as the kitchen above does so beautifully with the island's joinery, for a cohesive, elevated look.

The resurgence of 90s kitchen trends has designers' seal of approval. Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in 2025. If you want to imbue your space with nostalgic charm, embrace some of the trends above for a contemporary take on this classic decade.