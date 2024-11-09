What Colors Work Well in a Kitchen? Design Experts Advice on Choosing a Color Scheme That Oozes Style

Color has an immense effect on how we feel in our day-to-day lives. As the kitchen is considered to be a core space in a home where everybody gathers, it’s imperative to channel the right palette for you, so that when greeted by it each day, it makes you happy.

Your kitchen color ideas should be selected to work with the other finishes in the space — worktops, hardware, floors, and backsplash — to compose the most cohesive design. "Color combinations that work well in a kitchen include hues that offer subtle contrast bringing all the kitchen finishes together, high-contrast colors that bring energy to the space, and lastly, neutrals that allow you to infuse personality into the kitchen," explains Ashley Banbury, the color marketing manager at HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams.

Ultimately, you’ll need to choose the path that’s right for you, but you don’t necessarily need to play it safe — and hopefully the color advice below, shared by the experts, will give you the confidence to do something different.

1. Black

(Image credit: De la Cruz Interior Design)

When it comes to the kitchen, you may not have given “black” a thought. On paper, it come across dark, dramatic and a heavy choice for a kitchen (a space where it’s often said light and airy is the goal), however, paired with natural materials and juxtaposed against lighter colors, kitchens with dark cabinets can create an ambience leans more towards a sophisticated chic.

Interior designer Jon de la Cruz explains his thought process around designing the kitchen shown above. "We chose this warm wood stain (not a true black), as charred wood and coal is as timeless as a white kitchen," he says. "It’s buttoned-up and sleek like a little black dress that is party ready for this entertaining kitchen."

Note the deliberate choice of no hardware on the cabinets, the ashy countertop, and the swath of red on the range, which all elevate the space and provide a subtle cheeky twist.



Interior designer Susie Novak, founder of Susie Novak Interiors, is also very much in favor of black kitchens. "A rich, warm black kitchen is a firm favorite of mine, especially if paired with an appropriate countertop," she says. "Mixing up black cabinets with wood cabinets such as an island is a great way to keep the room from getting too dark." If smartly configured, the edgy color will leave your space feeling strong, elegant and ready to host.

2. Warm white

(Image credit: Cantley and Company)

Is there anything better than a fresh white kitchen to provide that soothing feel of home? Combinations such as dark woods, navy blues, and the glow of brass will entice you in. "Start with warm white cabinets," suggests Susie, "And complete the look with coordinating countertops, brushed brass fixtures, and rich wood elements — creating a space that feels both elegant and welcoming."

White kitchens don't need to be clinical, layered lighting will soften the brightness and add warmth to the ambience. Plus, white is a great base to work from, the ultimate blank canvas to add accent colors and ample layers of texture to build depth and some tactile interest.

3. Dark green

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Our interior experts are relishing the likes of dark green kitchens right now, specifically pairing it with a white tile for freshness. Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador of Farrow & Ball explains how successful a dark green kitchen cabinet is.

"We often err towards a mid-green as our preferred choice, but instead, up the ante and look towards the deepest, darkest green of Studio Green," he says. "Almost black in appearance, it looks wonderful both in rural and urban settings, especially on a classic shaker style kitchen." Another versatile shade that is elegantly ageless.

For a modern aesthetic, the clean off-white works well as a contrast to green kitchen ideas, yet if you’re after a softer, more aged effect then opt for a warm taupe or greige for a huge complement.

4. Blue

(Image credit: Prospect Refuge Studio)

Blue is often seen as a cold color, but there are warm hues of blue that can work wonders in a kitchen. It’s timeless appeal references a connection with nature — capturing the tranquility of the sky and water while creating spaces that radiate serenity. Look at inspiration and you'll begin to hone in on the right blue kitchen for you.

A paler blue adds color without overwhelming the kitchen, Bob Bakes, co-founder and head of design at Bakes & Kropp reveals. "A gentle blue gives a classic look that withstands ever-changing trends," he says, adding that it fits well amongst creamy whites, darker woods and terracotta — all long-lasting classic elements. Nature always makes the best colors.

5. Sage Green

(Image credit: Susie Novak Interiors)

We’ve already touched on the darkest of greens, so now it’s time to allow our much-loved herbaceous sage green kitchen ideas to find their spot on this list of top contenders.

Another color inspired by nature, this muted green ties natural finishes such as wood, terracotta and stone together seamlessly, applying depth to the kitchen palette and creating that sought-after warm and welcoming manner.

"A cool sage green creates a welcoming ambiance," says Sue Kim, director of color marketing at Valspar. Perfect for a bustling family home of activities, sage green provides the central hub with a welcoming backdrop. Mixing this shade of green with other earthy tones, textures and story-filled items, everything feels like home with sage.

6. Butter yellow

(Image credit: Little Greene)

You’ve got to have a good, solid history with yellow to appreciate this shade. "Butter yellow brings a kitchen to life with its warm, welcoming glow," reassures Susie. "Like captured sunshine, it creates the perfect backdrop for those cherished morning coffee moments."

Yellow kitchens ideas tend to work better in an older house with lots of quirky architectural details. It’s a shade most likely to be harder to digest on smooth sleek modern cabinets.

7. Off whites, taupe and greige

(Image credit: Yond Interiors)

Exploring the off-whites can make such a difference when choosing a lighter tone. Neutrals are a classic choice, and while they keep a space bright, these options are much softer than a stark white. There are so many to choose from, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed at first, but once you hone in on your preference of undertone and hue, deciding on the one for you will be much simpler.



“We’re seeing a growing interest in warm neutrals and an expansion of what consumers consider to be neutral," says Ashley, "A light warm brown with a pink undertone, such as [Sherwin-Williams'] Emerging Taupe (HGSW6045), paired with light to mid-tone whites, grays, and off-whites on details like doors and trim in the kitchen, allow homeowners to use neutrals to subtly show off their personalities in the kitchen."

For example, founder of Cantley and Company, Cyndy Cantley recommends Farrow & Ball’s Old White, which she describes as a "A historic white with an undertone of green. It’s so versatile and timeless — a must if you want to stay safe knowing you will never tire of this color."

This shade is one of this writer's go to’s. It’s the perfect neutral to decorate with and complement natural materials, as well as bold colors, if you want to take it in that direction, yet still enough of a solo beauty if you fancy color drenching your space.