'Olive Oil' Might Be the Coolest Color You Could Paint Your Kitchen Cabinets in 2025

Color palettes can come from the most unexpected of places. In fact, the coolest new hue may already be in your home, hiding in plain sight. I'd hazard a guess it's sitting in your kitchen, in a glass bottle on your counter. Yeah — I'm talking about your olive oil.

But it's a fresh and exciting color trend ready to break out of the confines of that glass bottle. Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, called out the color a few weeks ago, and I haven't been able to stop seeing it since. It's got an innate zest and liveliness, but also depth, and plenty of intrigue. And Olive Oil is eager to make its mark on interior design.

It makes sense that this color is rising in popularity at the moment. Decorating with earth tones has been a big trend lately — as has investing in boutique olive oils with cool branding. As a color, it blends well with those earthy shades, while making a statement at the same time.

But what exactly is this color, and how do you make it work in the home? I asked experts to give me the inside scoop on the olive oil trend, and here's what they shared.

Olive oil can come in several different shades, but our favorite variation looks just like the cabinets in this kitchen — a charming blend of green and yellow. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Another Human)

Olive oil is a color with inherent variety. Just think of the range of olive oil colors you see at the supermarket — some appear dark green while others look more yellow.

"At the paler end, olive oil is a very calming color, good for sunny and generous spaces," says Patrick O'Donnell, Farrow & Ball's color expert and brand ambassador. "However, at the deeper end (such as Farrow & Ball’s Bancha) it’s more of a statement shade, something confident and strident yet still calming."

Patrick O'Donnell Social Links Navigation Global Brand Ambassador Patrick O'Donnell is the Brand Ambassador and the face of Farrow & Ball on social media. Patrick has an ISVA Fine Art & Chattels qualification and studied specialist paint decoration at the Leonard Pardon School. Patrick has been with Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he’s worked in showrooms for the brand and helped design personal homes.

Right in the middle of the spectrum is the shade of olive oil that we're most drawn to here at Livingetc — the shade that we believe is most authentic to its name. It's a healthy combination of green and yellow that appears almost golden, or as interior designer Sarah Latham says, it's an "amber green that is rich in color".

This iteration of olive oil isn't super common in interiors (yet), but when it's used, the results are striking.

Olive oil can make quite the statement when paired with darker colors — just like the olive oil shelves in this dark blue living space. (Image credit: Jessica Alexander. Design: Black Lacquer Design)

Because of olive oil's close relationship with earthy colors, it tends to look best when paired with them in interior design schemes. "Whether browns, greens, or ivories, they are well suited to be compatible with olive oil," Sarah says.

But the color pairings don't stop there. Olive oil has versatility, and as Patrick remarks, it has flexibility when layered with other color families. For example, he explains that inky blues and dark browns might infuse a space with modern elegance when paired with olive oil. On the other hand, olive oil paired with soft pinks and gentle whites can make a space lean more traditional.

Olive oil can even look moody when paired with dark and rich colors such as purple, brown, or deep blue. According to Patrick, these pairings can "[create] a dramatic and stylish interior statement."

"Olive oil creates a sense of warmth and sophistication in interiors," Sarah adds, and with the right color pairings, it can transform any room of your home.

Sarah Latham Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Sarah Latham is the founder and principal designer at L Interiors, a full-service interior design studio based in Sun Valley, Idaho. L Interiors strives to create thoughtful spaces that are both beautiful and innovative. Sarah and her team approach each project through a unique lens and work closely with clients to know exactly what they need for their space.

Olive oil is a color that ranges in intensity. This bedroom features a darker variation of the color, a shade that has some deep green and brown tints. (Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Emma Shone-Sanders, Design & That Studio)

Since olive oil is a color with lots of versatility and inherent variety in its shades, there are many ways to incorporate it into your home's design. It can be used pretty much anywhere, says Patrick — "from kitchens (even cabinetry) to guest bedrooms and mudrooms. The world is your oyster."

And surprisingly, it's not a hard color to decorate with, either. For greatest ease, Sarah suggests sticking to an earthy color scheme — for instance, olive oil-colored bedding in a muted and neutral bedroom. This pairing gives the space a rich depth.

If you choose to paint or wallpaper in an olive oil color, Patrick says to do so in a room with lots of natural light. "The paler ‘olive oils’ will work nicely on walls but will do especially well in rooms with generous light to really bring out the softness and nuance of the color," he says.

As for furnishings, try olive oil in small doses — perhaps with a lamp, catchall dish, or pillows. Once you've fallen in love with everything the shade has to offer, experiment with it. Invite an olive oil accent chair in your modern bedroom or place an olive oil side table in your reading corner to see how the color enhances your space.

A well-lit room can expose the stylish nuance of the olive oil color. (Image credit: Yannick Labrousse. Design: Studio Asai)

Olive oil is different, exciting, and a color that's ready to take over interiors in 2025. Although it might be a 'trending' color, Sarah thinks it has the capacity to maintain relevance in design.

Patrick agrees. "Any specific color trend passes, and some more quickly than others, but with olive oil sitting in the green color family, it will always be part of the decorating conversation as greens and blues tend to be perennially popular no matter what," he assures.

So, if you're eager to bring the olive oil color trend home — in more ways than just a glass bottle on your countertop — shop it, below.

