Decorating with Brown Used to Feel Dated, But Those Days Are Over — Here's How Designers Recommend Using it

From rich espresso tones to softer taupe and cinnamon hues, brown is enjoying its moment in the spotlight right now. This natural hue is unique in its ability to blend beautifully into more traditional and antique-inspired settings as well as clean and contemporary interiors.

Decorating with brown can be difficult though. Its earthy disposition makes it a firm neutral, but it’s important to consider how you want your brown to work with the surrounding elements so that everything feels balanced.

We’ve explored colors that go with brown to help give you an idea of what shades complement the cozy hue. We spoke to interior experts to better understand the dos and don’ts of decorating with brown, including how to choose a shade that aligns with your sense of style and the atmosphere of your room. While deep brown leathers and woods feel more at home in dark and inviting spaces, lighter brown tones in softer textures work best in open-plan and light-filled rooms.

So, here's everything you need to know when decorating with brown — and embracing the brown color trend — in your home.

1. KEEP YOUR BROWN TONES PERSONAL

(Image credit: Jacob Snavely, Design: Sugarhouse)

As with any color, our personal preferences will vary on what our favorite hues are but opting for those hues that speak to our sense of nostalgia is always a great place to start.

“Clients can have a very personal association with colors and materials. For instance, if someone loved their grandmother’s antiques, they will be receptive to brown furniture,” says Jess Nahon, co-principal of Sugarhouse.

The designer’s contemporary dining room, shown above, places a foot firmly in the present with its modern furnishings but the wooden furniture, in its stained brown tones, gives this interior an explicit sense of familiarity and welcome.

2. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF BROWN’S WARMTH & COMFORT

(Image credit: Garrett Rowland, Design: Ghislaine Viñas)

“When I do incorporate brown into a design, I focus on how it enhances comfort," says interior designer Ghislaine Viñas. "Its earthy, soothing quality makes it adaptable across a range of styles. You can elevate it for a refined look, go for a classic appeal, or even create a monochromatic palette with various shades of brown."

This piece of advice is beautifully executed in the eclectic designer’s LA residence project where the caramel tones of the wooden wall paneling are tempered by expressive forms and colors, from punchy yellow artwork and accents to crisp off-white and black tables and lighting. It retains all of the warmth of brown but isn’t a scheme that’s afraid to have fun or defy convention.

3. REMEMBER THAT BROWN CAN BE CONTEMPORARY

(Image credit: David Duncan Livingston, Design: Heather Hilliard Design)

Umber and chocolate brown tones come together in this open-plan living room with leather sofas, crafted by Heather Hilliard. The croissant-like structure of the armchairs that take center stage is only accentuated by the buttery tones of the leather that covers them. Layers of softer taupe work well to soften the drama and depth of the room as does the influx of natural light.

Hilliard encourages her clients to consider the potential of brown and eschew notions that this is a color reserved only for antiquated interiors. “I think brown is timeless and can be very contemporary. It’s all about the context and using the right amount of it. I’m seeing more warm, saturated, and moody interiors, which brown inherently goes well with,” says the San Francisco-based interior designer.

Ufurpie PU Leather Upholstered Reading Armchair View at Walmart Price: $258.96/set of 2 While leather armchairs and sofas may carry connotations as dated and bulky, that couldn't be further from the truth these days. These PU leather armchairs, with their mid-century silhouette and light wooden frames, show just how easily this style can sit within a contemporary scheme.

4. CONSIDER YOUR BROWN IN TERMS OF TEXTURE AS WELL AS COLOR

(Image credit: Darlene Halaby Photography, Design: Market Studio Interiors)

When decorating with brown, it’s also important to consider that the form your brown will take — be that dark mahogany wood furniture or soft ecru upholstery — will undoubtedly impact the final result. This is where ordering samples will prove fantastically useful as they bring the scheme to life and also show how your chosen brown reflects in the light.

“For balance and visual interest, deeper shades of brown pair well with lighter textured tones or bold accents like brass metals," says Vyanca Soto, owner and principal designer at Market Studio Interiors in Fullerton, California. "To keep the space feeling open and modern, try balancing brown with crisp whites or soft grays.”

The designer's contemporary bedroom scheme, shown above, utilizes sumptuous fabrics like suede and velvet to give each shade of brown an added air of elegance.

Heathrow Brown Ottoman Bench View at Walmart Price: $247.96 The rich brown bouclé fabric of this contemporary ottoman bench has rich but subdued undertones, meaning it will effortlessly slip into any interior without overwhelming the space or feeling too heavy.

5. EMBRACE NATURAL MATERIALS BY ADOPTING BROWN

(Image credit: Salem Mostefaoui, Design: Berenice Curt Architecture)

Rooted in the natural world, the organic elements of brown make it easy to understand why interior designers and color experts are so drawn to this hue. You can integrate a variety of tones and textures by decorating with natural materials that celebrate the earthy aesthetic of brown.

The tonal variations in the wooden paneling and stone table top featured in this sleek brown living room, designed by Berenice Curt Architecture, offer some worthy inspiration to get you started.

“Decorating with brown adds warmth and versatility, blending well with materials like wood paneling, stone cladding, and exposed brick," says Parisian architect, Berenice Curt. "Brown tones create a natural, timeless feel, enhancing both rustic and modern architectural elements while offering durability and comfort."

Pigeon & Poodle Rhodes Marble Canister View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $220 Marble is a natural material that frequently features various naturally occurring shades of brown — like in this marble cannister — making it an easy way to incorporate the color into your interior scheme.

6. LOOK TO THE PAST FOR INSPIRATION

(Image credit: Kara Mercer / Styling: Cozbi Jean, Design: Allison Lind Interiors)

For her latest project, Allison Lind, a Seattle and New York-based designer and director of Allison Lind Interiors, recognized the decorating heritage that brown brings to the table as she created a delicious dining and living space. Reems of espresso, maple, and mocha cover the room, evoking the glamour and warmth of the 70s — the decade that inspired this enveloping interior.

“Brown has always been part of our décor, even throughout the stark gray trend period, via various shades of wood flooring and furnishings," she says. "As a more prominent paint or soft goods color, it’s finding its way back into the mainstream. I personally love a good 70s vibe — where brown was at its prime — but even in contemporary interiors, I find brown to be such a warm, soothing way to enrich a space and provide some dark contrast and drama without the intensity of black."

We can all follow her example by expanding our searches and looking to the past, as well as the present, for inspiration.

Is brown in style for home decor?

It’s not a surprise that brown has steadily grown to eclipse its cooler gray and black counterparts. Rich in its warmth and character, brown is a color that works well as both a neutral and soft accompaniment to more bright tones but also as a dark and decadent statement.

This versatility and ease of use certainly play a key part in the shade’s current rise in popularity. “I keep hearing that brown is the new black," says interior designer Ghislaine Viñas. "It definitely is a luxurious classic. I’m always intrigued by how trends shape our perception of color."

For a unique way to bring brown into your interiors, why not try "wood drenching" a space in your home — a recent trend that sees millwork and timber furniture front and center in home design?