Le Creuset Just Launched Its First-Ever BBQ Collection — For If You're Serious About Outdoor Cooking

As the warmer weather settles in, we're all eagerly preparing our gardens and terraces, so the timing honestly couldn't be better: heritage French cookware brand, Le Creuset has just released its new (and first-ever) BBQ collection. Impromptu grills and long, sun-drenched lunches just got a whole heap better.

The range — which includes skillets, a pizza pan, grilling basket, and accessories — brings the brand's hallmark design and performance to open-fire cooking. Known for its vibrant enameled cast iron and time-honored craftsmanship, the launch takes Le Creuset out of the kitchen (and the house altogether), in a move that feels both natural, and well-overdue.

Heat-resistant up to 450°C and requiring no pre-seasoning before use, the collection is as durable as it is elegant. And while the brand's cast-iron cookware is an investment, this range feels refreshingly affordable, with prices starting from £26 for accessories, up to £249 for the 4L outdoor casserole.

Below, we've pulled our top picks from the exciting new range.

Le Creuset Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Round Skillet £139 at Le Creuset Perfectly proportioned at 25 cm in width, the round skillet is ideal for everything from searing steaks to frying eggs. Its angled sides and generous cooking surface make tossing and turning effortless — essential when cooking over an open flame. Like all pieces in the collection, it comes pre-seasoned with Le Creuset’s signature enamel coating, which eliminates the fuss of prep and clean-up while delivering incredible heat distribution. Le Creuset Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Rectangular Griddle £199 at Le Creuset The Rectangular Griddle, measuring 40cm, offers ample space for sizzling meats, vegetables, and seafood in one go. With high ridges designed to create perfect grill marks, the griddle allows you to lock in flavor while draining away excess fat — offering a classic BBQ taste with a healthier touch. Oversized handles ensure a secure grip even with oven mitts, and the griddle’s durable enamel finish means it won’t rust or tarnish. Le Creuset Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Round Pizza Pan £199 at Le Creuset At 35cm, the Le Creuset Round Pizza Pan is large enough for a family-sized pizza, and its cast iron core ensures even heat distribution for that all-important crispy crust. Unlike traditional pizza stones, this pan won’t crack under high heat, making it suitable for direct flame cooking. Try it for flatbreads, roasted vegetables, or even desserts — its versatility will surprise you. Le Creuset Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Square Grill £159 at Le Creuset Staying true to Le Creuset’s signature style, the Square Grill is designed for fast, high-temperature cooking. Its ridged surface creates beautiful sear marks while allowing excess fat to drain away, making it ideal for grilling halloumi, chicken, vegetables, or prawns. It’s the ultimate go-to for quick, delicious meals any night of the week. Le Creuset Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Square Grilling Basket £149 at Le Creuset The Square Grilling Basket is specially designed to handle smaller or more delicate ingredients — that might otherwise fall through the grates. With high walls and integrated handles, this 30cm basket keeps everything securely in place, even as you toss and stir. The cast iron construction ensures consistent cooking, while its sleek design makes storage a breeze. Le Creuset Cast Iron BBQ Outdoor Round Casserole £249 at Le Creuset Perfect for slow-cooked outdoor cooking, the Round Casserole brings all the comfort of classic one-pot cooking to alfresco dining. Ideal for rich stews or baked desserts, it’s built to perform over open flames just as confidently as on your kitchen hob. The tight-fitting lid locks in moisture and flavour, while the enamel-coated cast iron ensures steady, even heat. Le Creuset BBQ Outdoor Stainless Steel Tongs £26 at Le Creuset Designed to maximize both control and comfort, the stainless steel tongs provide a secure grip on a wide range of ingredients, preventing slippage even when cooking over high heat. A built-in locking mechanism allows for compact storage and quick-release operation, making these tongs practical between cooks and during extended grilling sessions. Le Creuset BBQ Outdoor Stainless Steel Fork £26 at Le Creuset A classic tool reimagined with modern performance in mind, the Stainless Steel Fork features two sharp, tapered prongs that pierce and lift meat with ease — perfect for turning sausages, or transferring a roast from grill to board. Built from brushed stainless steel for a timeless finish, the fork resists rust and wear, even with regular outdoor use. Its long handle keeps your hands at a safe distance from the flames, while the gently curved design improves leverage and manoeuvrability. Le Creuset BBQ Outdoor Stainless Steel Basting Brush £26 at Le Creuset Baste with precision using the Stainless Steel Basting Brush, an essential for anyone who enjoys layering flavours and locking in moisture. Ideal for applying marinades, sauces, and glazes, its silicone bristles are heat-resistant and flexible, offering a smooth, even spread across many different types of food.

Whether you're hosting a weekend garden party or simply want to fire up the barbeque, the Le Creuset BBQ Outdoor Collection is bound to bring impeccable craftsmanship to outdoor dining.

This collection marks a bold new direction for the brand, one rooted in its storied heritage but looking firmly to the future. And what better way to celebrate that evolution than by embracing the joys of fire and food, outside?