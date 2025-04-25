5 Outdoor Kitchen Mistakes to Avoid This Season — Especially If You Want the Best Al Fresco Dining Experience

An outdoor kitchen is the crème de la crème of summertime hosting setups. Sure, there's nothing wrong with your 15-year-old barbecue, but it also doesn't really compare to a state-of-the-art range and worktop in your back garden, does it? So, if you're lucky enough to bring this luxury into your home design, you'd best make sure you make the most of it and don't fall for any of these rookie outdoor kitchen mistakes.

The moment the sun returns from its period of hibernation and the weather begins to heat up, we embark on our annual mission to maximize our time spent outdoors. Every activity and habit is adapted to fit our new lifestyle change, and every meal is duly consumed at our outdoor dining area. But there are levels to this summer-loving behaviour, while some of us are dragging our extra dining chairs outside to form a makeshift sun lounger, others are perusing the latest in outdoor kitchen ideas, trying to figure out which changes they should implement in their existing design.

"The truth is, an outdoor kitchen isn’t something you throw together over a weekend," explains Steve Esdaile, Founder of EO outdoor kitchens, "It’s a considered investment in how you want to cook, entertain, and enjoy your space. And getting it right means avoiding a few common mistakes from the outset."

There's nothing low-maintenance about designing an outdoor kitchen. Just like with a standard kitchen remodel, there are endless hidden expenses and potential disasters during the process. Except here, you have the added complication of ensuring your kitchen design is fit to withstand any matter of changes in the climate and environment. Because, remember, an outdoor kitchen is for life, not just for Summer.

1. Designing for the Feed

This Baltic brown granite counter from Cullifords is as visually striking as it is durable. (Image credit: Cullifords)

In such a social media-led society, it can be all too tempting to make decisions based on what would look best on your Instagram feed. While this is something we'd advise against in the best of times, this kind of decision-making becomes particularly risky when you're looking at outdoor kitchen trends.

Sure, dramatic marble veined worktops and sun-soaked settings are sure to reel in the likes, but this doesn't necessarily equate to a well-designed kitchen; in fact, far from it. These strikingly beautiful materials and designs are often made without any real thought towards functionality or longevity.

As Oli Webb, the director of Cullifords, says, "Some designs look beautiful on social media, but don’t always translate well into real-world usability."

This space should function as a fully functional, fit-for-use second kitchen, not just a shiny design feature to show off on the 'gram. "Design around durability and function first," Oli suggests, "Use natural stone worktops for prep areas because they’re heat-resistant and hard-wearing, and consider built-in stone features like shelving, splashbacks, or even fire pits for a cohesive look."

Researching the main differences between kitchen countertop materials and figuring out which will be the most durable is a great place to start when designing an outdoor kitchen.

"Always factor in adequate ventilation and protection for appliances," Oli continues. Whether you have partial coverage or none at all, your regular kitchen appliance brands may not be designed with outdoor weather conditions in mind. It may be helpful to buy specially designed appliances for this purpose or incorporate additional protective measures into your design.

Oli Webb Director of Cullifords Over the past 50 years, Cullifords have established themselves as the leading supplier of high quality stones in the UK. With a huge collection of both man-made and natural stones alike, Cullifords can provide you with any matter of finish or looks, whether that's a statement-making marble, or a neutral granite slab, Cullifords will have exactly what you're looking for.

2. Not Accounting for Adaptability

A striking pizza oven makes this outdoor kitchen ideal for hosting. (Image credit: Cullifords)

When looking through the best modern kitchen ideas, it's most likely that each design will have various elements that account for different kitchen functions. While you'd assume this would follow through to outdoor kitchens as well, this is often not the case.

"When designing an outdoor kitchen, a few common mistakes can turn a promising BBQ setup into a frustrating experience, especially for those who take their grilling seriously," explains Knud Augustin, co-founder of Flammkraft, "While visual appeal matters, a great outdoor kitchen should balance style with seamless functionality and there should be a clear, efficient flow between the grill, prep station, and storage."

Ensuring a logical and intuitive flow between workstations is always going to be the key to a successful kitchen design. Your outdoor kitchen should go beyond just a grill, with space to account for other elements of your prep work. Taking a more open-minded approach to what an outdoor kitchen can and should be will result in a space that you're more likely to use on a regular basis, not just on the odd occasion that you're hosting a barbecue.

"A good outdoor kitchen should adapt to different cooking styles," says Knud, "With Flammkraft’s Block D (Gen 5) barbecue and accessories, keen cooks can experiment with different types of cooking - from slow roasting on the rotisserie to teppanyaki, pizza, or wok cooking."

Recent developments in outdoor cooking, like Flammkraft barbecues, help broaden the horizons for the possibilities of outdoor cooking. We also love the idea of adding a pizza oven to your setup, and newer models are more user-friendly than ever.

Ooni Ooni Karu 12 Multi Fuel Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven £299 at John Lewis The much-loved Ooni pizza oven has an impressive 5 stars, with over 2000 reviews. This stainless steel model offers a sleek, modern look and can be powered by gas, coal, or wood. Big Green Egg Big Green Egg Extra Large Egg Bbq £3,200 at John Lewis The iconic green egg design is a favorite of home cooks and professional chefs alike, this model comes with an elegant mahogany table to house the grill. Flammkraft Block D (gen. 5) €7,290 at flammkraft.com The Block D Gen 5 from Flammkraft is the upper echelon of outdoor cooking. Leave it freestanding on integrate it within your outdoor kitchen cabinetry, this is the gold standard of barbequing.

3. Inappropriate Material Choices

Opting for long-lasting, durable materials over the latest trends is key for an outdoor kitchen design. (Image credit: Vaness Lentine. Design: Pure Salt Interiors)

"Another common mistake is choosing materials that are not suited for outdoor use," says Knud. Even more so than with your primary kitchen, selecting materials for your outdoor cooking space requires serious thought and consideration. Not only should you consider the longevity of your surfaces, but you'll also need to examine how they react to various weather conditions.

"In humid climates or areas near the coast, lower-grade materials can rust, fade, or crack in a season," says Knud. This is also not a one-size-fits-all situation. The materials that work well in a hot, humid climate will differ dramatically from those suited for cooler climates prone to rainfall.

"Choosing a surface material that is not durable enough for UK weather conditions all year round is one of the biggest mistakes people make when designing an outdoor space," comments Gavin Shaw, Managing Director for Laminam UK.

For a fail-safe choice that is sure to withstand all the possible extremities of the weather forecast, go for porcelain.

As Gavin explains, "Porcelain has become the material of choice for bespoke outdoor kitchens, tables and cladding because of its exceptional durability and versatility. Not only is it resistant to the elements, but its non-porous surface makes it incredibly easy to maintain, ensuring that outdoor spaces remain looking pristine year-round. The combination of beauty, sustainability, and practicality makes porcelain the ideal solution for creating functional yet stylish alfresco living areas."

Knud agrees, saying, "Opt for sealed stone surfaces such as porcelain, and weather-resistant finishes to ensure durability over time."

While this material may not come cheap, it's an expense you won't regret splurging on, plus your outdoor kitchen is worth it. As Steve says, "Here’s the golden rule: don’t skimp on materials. At EO, we use stainless steel, Dekton porcelain, and Millboard composite because they’re built to withstand the elements and still look amazing ten years down the line. Go too cheap, and you might find yourself replacing parts faster than you’d like."

4. Not Building to Regulations or Code

You don't need huge amounts of space to create a functional and striking outdoor kitchen design. (Image credit: Katherine Aul Cervoni and Staghorn NYC)

Diving in headfirst with your outdoor kitchen design might feel like a good idea, but you'll quickly find yourself regretting not taking the time to properly research the rules and regulations surrounding these designs. Instead of seeing these rules as restrictive, view them as a helpful guide that leads you towards the perfect outdoor kitchen, both in appearance and functionality.

As Kat Aul Cervoni, landscape designer and founder of Staghorn NYC and The Cultivation by Kat, says, "Building without checking local building codes or HOA guidelines is one of the most common mistakes when designing an outdoor kitchen."

Of course, if you're in the UK there are different regulations to work to, but in general, unless there's really significant work, outdoor kitchens won't be subject to building regulations. Generally, any queries on safety can be handled by the specific tradesperson, whether you're looking at gas or electrical safety.

Creating a mock-up to accurately envision how your design will look when completed will help you avoid making any silly mistakes.

Though, for maximum safety, Kat says, "Of course, if budget allows, working with a landscape designer or landscape architect with experience in designing outdoor kitchens is ideal as they can help you create the look and feel you want while also ensuring these common pitfalls are avoided. You can certainly save a lot of money and time in avoiding mistakes up front!"

Kat Aul Cervoni Landscape designer and founder of Staghorn NYC and The Cultivation by Kat Katherine "Kat" Aul Cervoni is the founder and principal of Staghorn as well as the blog, The Cultivation. Her passion for all things outdoor living is driven by her desire to help people reconnect to nature wherever they can. She believes that outside spaces should exist as natural extensions of the interiors, and brings this ethos to all her design projects

5. Leaving It to the Last Minute

EO Kitchens are always designed completely bespoke to best fit their clients needs. (Image credit: EO Kitchens)

In the frosty depths of the winter months, your outdoor kitchen is most likely the last thing on your mind; however, it would work in your favor to try to prioritize this project during those icy months, so you'll actually be able to live out your outdoor dining ideas by the time Spring rolls around.

"A fully bespoke outdoor kitchen doesn’t just pop up overnight," says Steve, "We design every kitchen to suit the space and the way our clients want to use it - then there’s groundwork, installation, and of course, working around our famously unpredictable British weather. If you want to be flipping burgers by June, now is the time to start."

Allowing yourself an appropriate amount of time also gives you the luxury to ask the questions you need to ask and make well-considered decisions instead of rushing into choices that you'll later regret.

"Ask the right questions early," Steve suggests, "Not all outdoor kitchen suppliers are created equal. Do they manage the whole process from start to finish (like we do at EO)? Or will you be left juggling contractors, timelines, and trades? Knowing who’s responsible for what - and when - can save you a lot of stress down the line."

Consulting a professional before making any decisions will also allow you to develop a design that not only reflects your personal tastes but is built with a sense of logic behind it.

"Also think practically: what kind of layout will best suit your space? Our kitchens are modular, so whether you want a straight run, L-shape, U-shape, or an island, we can make it happen. But it has to work for how you live," says Steve. "And don’t forget the nuts and bolts - literally," he continues, "Gas, electricity, and water all need to be in place before the kitchen goes in. It might not be the glamorous part of the process, but it’s the foundation of a kitchen that works, not just one that looks good on Instagram."

A beautiful and functional outdoor kitchen is the starting point for a summer to remember. Just don't be surprised if you're asked to host every weekend.

But even with the cooking section of your outdoor area down, there's still plenty to do to ensure the rest of your garden is at the same level, read up on the mistakes that landscape designers will always notice in a backyard, so you know exactly what to avoid, and get some inspiration from all our gorgeous landscaping ideas.