How Much Would It Cost for Me to Install an Outdoor Kitchen? Ballpark Figures If You Want to Install One in Your Garden This Year

Planning a space outdoors for social barbecues, pizza nights, and al fresco dinners has been one of the most popular home improvement projects in recent years.

Outdoor kitchen ideas are great for properties where the kitchen is either away from the garden, or the ideal sunny spot for dining is removed from the house. Often featuring a method of cooking — be it a gas grill, pizza oven, or coal barbecue — a mini fridge, washing utilities, and preparation areas, these spaces are hard-working and a staple of summer relaxation.

But how much should you budget before getting too caught up in designs and ideas? We’ve spoken with different industry experts to bring you a comprehensive budget breakdown — perfect for knowing when to splurge and where to pull back in your outdoor kitchen.

Cost of An Outdoor Kitchen in 2025

Outdoor kitchens can cost anywhere from £2,000 to £20,000 and sometimes even more. Of course, if you’re a keen DIY and upcycler, then you might be able to achieve a better finish for a cheaper price. When budgeting for your outdoor kitchen, allow costs for kitchen storage, kitchen countertops, tools, cooling appliances, and cooking equipment. The quality and scale you’re after will determine if your kitchen will be deemed basic, mid-range, or luxury. We’ve set our approximate costs below.

The Basic Outdoor Kitchen

With a basic outdoor kitchen, you’ll be looking at just the basics, which is probably set up DIY using off-the-shelf products and adapted materials. Some fantastic designs have utilised old pallets and scaffold boards for a cost-effective structure and worktop. To keep costs down, consider integrating kitchen appliances or items you already own, such as a drinks cooler or outdoor-rated fairy lights.

A basic outdoor kitchen set-up should consist of:

• Free-standing coal barbecue

• Softwood worksurface

• Open shelving

• Cool box

• Bucket for washing up

• Parasol

• Battery-powered lighting

In total, this set-up would cost around £2,000 or less, depending on its complexity and materials.

The Mid-Range Outdoor Kitchen

For a mid-range outdoor kitchen, you could start looking at purpose-built structures, spending more on the cooking method and materials. Flat-pack companies, such as IKEA, offer a customisable set-up using different units, while garden centres might be able to offer a good deal on barbecue housing and cupboards.

For a mid-range outdoor kitchen, try to include:

• Built-in gas or high-end coal barbecue/pizza oven

• Hardwood or tile worksurface

• Off-the-shelf cabinetry adapted for a bespoke look

• Mini fridge

• Built-in Belfast sink, with a simple hose or outdoor tap

• Basic pergola

• Plug-in string lighting

Budget anywhere from £3,000 to £5,000 for this style, depending on extras and extravagance.

The Luxury Outdoor Kitchen

A luxury outdoor kitchen with all the bells and whistles can cost almost whatever you’re willing to spend. Expect bespoke units, designed and fitted professionally for your unique space, using hard-wearing materials and high-end cooking equipment.

"We provide clients with detailed utility drawings and photo-realistic renders to assist with planning and visualisation," explains Simon Burvill, co-founder at Gaze Burvill. "A site visit is also arranged, either in person or virtually, to review important aspects such as site access, appliance specifications, and project timescales. This ensures that every element of the installation is coordinated smoothly and meets our exacting standards of craftsmanship and functionality."

Consider at least the following for a luxury kitchen outdoors:

• Two types of cooking methods (for high and low temperatures or different cooking types)

• Stone or steel worksurface

• Built-in cabinetry

• Fridge and wine chiller

• Fully plumbed-in sink

• Bespoke shelter

• Hard-wired wall lights

At a minimum, this style could be priced at £6,000, but more likely £10,000 and up.

What to Look Out for in Terms Of Budget?

As with most projects, preparation work determines the success of an outdoor kitchen, but it is a part that most people forget to budget for. For example, ensuring your patio area is flat, well-paved, or decked for safety should be prioritized before building anything. “In a space like this, flooring plays a crucial role in drawing the entire setting together,” advises Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’Pietra.

Similarly, the location of your outdoor kitchen will also inform you of any extras you need to include. For dining or cooking spaces that are away from the house, is there a clear pathway to transport food and cookware? Have you thought about washing up or keeping food and drinks cold?

Penny Sainsbury advises: "Several key factors should be considered during the planning phase to ensure the optimal performance and longevity of your outdoor kitchen:

Initial planning: We recommend starting with a clear wish list of appliances and the available outdoor space (architectural plans are beneficial). It’s equally important for us to understand how the space will be used - whether for intimate family gatherings with bar seating or for entertaining larger groups.

Drainage and leveling: If the kitchen is located in an uncovered area, the patio will likely require a floor slope for rainwater runoff. This requires careful consideration of unit leveling to ensure a seamless and stable installation.

Grease protection: For covered kitchens, we advise applying an oil finish to protect against grease buildup and preserve the natural beauty of the wood.

Planning Permission and Site Restrictions: Our kitchens are modular and removable, so they do not require planning permission. However, for installations on rooftops or terraces, we will provide detailed unit weights to ensure compliance with structural load limitations."

Kitchen lighting will also need to be added to keep the space working as long as possible into the night — a cheap option for this is battery-powered string lights, but a more comprehensive set-up will include cables running underground to power hard-wired lighting.

Finally, don’t forget to shut the place down for the winter — think about covers for barbecues and pizza ovens, as well as protecting wooden units.

FAQs

Are Outdoor Kitchens Worth the Investment?

Outdoor kitchens are a great investment if you’re keen on hosting and barbecuing, but might not be worth the money if your patio and dining area are right next to your proper kitchen.

Special features, such as an outdoor kitchen with a good design and solid execution, can also be very appealing to prospective buyers in the future.

