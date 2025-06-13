How Much Will It Cost to Landscape My Garden This Year? Advice on Budget, Design Details, and the Factors to Consider

Dull lawns, cracked pathways, and unkempt gardens are not on our mood board for the season. Especially since the pleasant weather has managed to get us out from indoors and lounging in the lushness of a backyard, instead.

But if your garden has gone forgotten for some time now and you're inspired to lend it a new life, it might be time to consider landscaping. And now's the best time to undertake this task and set your garden right for the season.

Before that, let's take a look at the costs involved and look at the design decisions that might make a difference. After all, how much does it cost to landscape a garden? Well, according to our expert, anywhere between £7,000 and £45,000, but there are a lot of factors that leave that price range so wide open.

How Much Does Landscaping a Garden Cost in 2025?

Familiarize yourself with these landscaping costs before you pencil in a revamp. (Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Spiegel Aihara Workshop)

Marcin Ptak, owner of Trusted Landscaper, tells me that the cost of a landscaping project differs based on the size of the space and the design ideas you choose to instill in your space.

"For a small garden (under 50 square meters), a budget of £7,000 to £15,000 will allow for a high-impact design, premium porcelain paving, storage solutions, and mature plants for instant effect," he says.

"When it comes to paving and patios, it's best to account for around £170 to £280 per square meter. The variation in price depends heavily on the material chosen and the amount of work required in ground preparation."

If it's a large garden (150 sqm approximately) you're interested in refreshing, he tells me that a budget between £22,000 and £45,000 is ideal. "This would cover hard landscaping (like a patio and paths), a lawn, fencing, and a seasonal planting scheme," he adds.

He goes on to say that bespoke designs in a modern garden will likely add to the price tag. "If your garden landscaping plans involve level changes, water features, integrated lighting, retaining walls, or outdoor structures, you can expect a cost of £40,000 upwards," he says. "However, this can vary depending on the complexity of the design."

Marcin Ptak Social Links Navigation Owner of Trusted Landscaper For over a decade, Marcin has been deeply involved in the landscaping supplies industry right here in Bedfordshire, and Buckinghamshire. Building successful businesses and collaborating with skilled landscapers, he noticed a common problem – garden owners struggled to find reliable professionals they could trust. So, he created Trusted Landscaper, to connect you with the perfect landscaper for your garden vision, drawing on his network of hand-picked experts and commitment to top-quality materials, to ensure that your garden transformation is in the safest of hands.

Factors to Consider

An outdoor garden can be as minimalist or maximalist as you'd like, depending on the budget at hand. (Image credit: Louise Wellington. Design: Sandbox Studio)

According to Marcin, project pricing is made up of two key categories. "Firstly, there's hardscaping, which involves the structural, man-made elements," he explains. "And then there's softscaping, which primarily consists of the plants. Bearing that in mind, here are four factors that influence the pricing of your quote."

1. The Scale of Hardscaping

"Hardscaping, which includes patios, paths, walls, fences, decking, and pergolas, will make up a significant portion of the costs for your garden landscaping," says Marcin. "The amount of area you want covered and the hardscaping materials you choose will determine what you pay.

"For example, porcelain paving is more costly than sandstone but will last for decades. These are the kinds of trade-offs you can discuss with your landscaper in the early stages."

2. Ground Conditions and Accessibility

Next, Marcin tells me that it's important to account for the ground conditions and accessibility in your backyard. "The shape and condition of your garden space will impact how much you pay for landscaping," he says.

"If you have a sloping garden, it will probably require terracing or levelling, which adds an expense that’s simply not there if you have a flat garden. Likewise, a garden space that has poor drainage needs careful attention in order to achieve the design you’re looking for."

3. The Scope of Your Softscaping

Moving on to what I consider to be the star of the show, softscaping is another aspect of landscaping that deserves detailed attention. Marcin tells me that this is an especially important factor to consider when setting a budget.

"Laying a lawn is fairly cost-effective in garden design," he adds. "However, creating flower beds that may include mature trees, specimen plants, or herbaceous perennials needs a bigger budget, both to purchase the plants and for ground preparation."

4. Bespoke Features and Structures

As mentioned earlier, when considering the cost of landscaping a garden, you need to clearly outline the extent of your outdoor renovation. And where bespoke structures are considered, your budget is likely to go up.

"Let's say your garden landscape project includes built-in seating, an outdoor kitchen, custom water features, or pergolas," he notes. "These will come at a premium price because they’re made to fit."

FAQs

What Is the Most Expensive Part of Landscaping?

When it comes to landscaping your garden, the most expensive part of the process will probably involve groundworks and levelling. If your backyard has a large sloping garden, terracing and needs a rework of its current drainage infrastructure, this will amount to the highest charge.

And if you've made it through this budgeting concept and you can't stop thinking about an al fresco cooking space, then check out our breakdown of how much it will cost to install an outdoor kitchen.