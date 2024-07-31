6 Outdoor Kitchen Storage Ideas That Make Clever Use of Your Alfresco Cooking Space

Outdoor kitchens are increasingly popular, particularly in regions that experience good weather for large spells of the year. They're on the rise too, even in locations, that only enjoy a few warm months, such is the desire to enjoy our outside spaces, as much as possible.

Deciding on outdoor kitchen storage ideas, along with the design, layout and cooking equipment you choose will be dependent on numerous factors. One of the biggest is budget, but you'll also need to consider what you want to cook, how often and what you'll need to store. Plus whether you want prepare food and clear up outside as well.

"The other thing to consider is whether the kitchen is going to be close to the house or at the other end of the garden (or pool house), which has an impact on the storage configuration and requirements," says Darren Turnbull of Alfresco Kitchens.

'Outdoor kitchens have come so far in design and construction, the options for storage are the same as an indoor kitchen perhaps with an extra drawer for BBQ tools, you can literally store anything you want.'

1. Include a cabinet below a grill

The outdoor kitchen storage ideas you choose will be personal to you, your style and your requirements. However, some outdoor storage ideas are fairly universal whatever size or style your design.

"Clients always need an open cabinet area directly below the grill so as to allow the grill room for ventilation," says Los Angeles based Kate Anne Gross, owner and director of design, Kate Anne Landscape Design + Build. "This also provides a storage area for cleaning materials etc. Next to that our clients generally like to incorporate drawers for cutlery, grilling tools, napkins, plates, etc."

2. Consider a warming or cooling drawer

Now an integral part of an indoor kitchen set up for keen cooks, the warming or cooling drawer is increasingly in demand in outdoor kitchens, too. These are handy if you regularly cook for a crowd, or want to store cooked or prepared food, so everything can be served to your outdoor together, rather than in stages, making for better outdoor dining.

"For the true grill master, a warming drawer and refrigerated drawer can be added to keep food warm or cool until it’s ready to be served," says Kate Anne.

3. Add a pull-out trash drawer

One of the hazards of outdoor dining is flies buzzing around and settling on food that's just been prepared or waiting to be grilled, cooked or eaten.

An effective way to reduce this is to add an enclosed storage space for rubbish, with a pull-out trash drawer. "It is always worthwhile when space allows, to include a pull-out trash drawer so that it’s close to hand," says Kate Anne.

This way any packaging or food scraps can be easily disposed of and covered, so they are no longer hanging around in the open, attracting pests.

4. Incorporate a deep drawer system

Drawer systems have replaced cupboards in many indoor kitchens as the best type of kitchen storage, mainly for their accessibility. There's no more rooting around for items stuck at the back of a cupboard when you can open a drawer and see a stack of plates or particular pan, ready to use.

The same is true in outdoor kitchens, with drawer systems a frequent choice when it comes to storage. "One of the most popular outdoor kitchen storage ideas with our clients is the deep drawer system, which we often integrate into our designs," says Steve Esdaile, founder of EO Kitchens. "This configuration is particularly favored because it offers ample space and easy access to all cooking essentials and accessories, which might otherwise be difficult to store."

"The deep drawer system is typically positioned under a major cooking appliance, such as a Big Green Egg. This placement maximizes convenience for the chef, allowing them to access tools and ingredients quickly without moving away from the cooking area. The drawer itself provides substantial storage capacity and easily allowing users to stay organized.'"

5. Integrate an ice bucket

Storage for ice may not be something that you've considered in an outdoor kitchen, but it's a fun and functional feature to include, enabling you to chill and serve your best Sauvignon Blanc, Sancerre or celebratory sparkling wine with ease and elegance.

Ice troughs are certainly an outdoor kitchen trend for people wanting to entertain more. "One of our outdoor kitchen projects was designed as the centerpiece of the garden, drawing the attention of visitors," says Steve Esdaile. "The integrated ice bucket in the island's countertop is a significant attraction."

"It's not just a handy accessory during parties, allowing guests to serve themselves while the host is occupied, it's also a striking visual feature."

6. Install an open shelf for firewood

If your pizza oven, grill or firepit requires firewood, an open shelf for logs in an outdoor kitchen makes a convenient place to store them — even if only for an afternoon or evening — and adds character to your cooking zone.

Firewood storage obviously needs to be kept dry, to avoid unnecessary smoke, but filling up an open shelf with what you'll need for a party or event keeps it to hand, as this beautiful project in Los Angeles by Marie Flanigan Interiors beautifully demonstrates.