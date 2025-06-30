5 Front Garden Mistakes That Could Be Making Your Home Look Outdated and Boring — Plus, What to Do Instead

Your front yard sets the tone for the rest of your home. It's the first thing that greets you as you arrive home and, lest we forget, the thing your neighbors will undoubtedly be judging you on. So, let's give them less to talk about by avoiding these cardinal front yard mistakes.

So often, a modern front yard designs take a back seat to the more celebrated, yet less widely seen, back garden. However, the front yard plays a crucial role in your home's design.

Perfecting your front yard design is a careful balancing act. You don't want anything too high-maintenance, but you still want to make a lasting impression. So, in order to get it right, it's crucial to avoid these five front yard mistakes.

1. Lawn-First Designs

Instead: Opt for light-toned paving for a low-maintenance, high-impact design. (Image credit: Studio Arth)

We get it, designing your front yard around the lawn may seem like a logical approach, but it can actually be to the detriment of your home's aesthetic.

"One of the biggest mistakes I see in front yards is an overemphasis on lawn," states Bobak Moezzi, founder of Gold Coast Native Gardening.

We've all been conditioned to view a vibrant, lush lawn as the hallmark of a beautiful front yard, but the amount of work needed to maintain this look isn't only expensive, it's unsustainable. Placing an emphasis on utilizing native plants on your lawn will result in a more sustainable and beautiful front yard.

"While it might feel like the default, lawn can quickly become the weak link — especially in areas like mine where invasive species such as fire ants thrive in exposed, non-native ground cover," says Bobak.

2. Forgetting the Foundation

Instead: "Invest in shrubs that accentuate your home and are scaled appropriately. Very short shrubs against a tall house will always look off. Choose a few evergreens or flowering shrubs to create structure," says Laura. (Image credit: Willem-Dirk du Toit. Design: Tim Spicer Architects)

As much as a beautiful, statement shrub or flower can elevate your front yard, without the proper foundation first, you'll never be able to get the most from your plants.

"Not having strong bones or foundation plants is one of the biggest front yard mistakes I see," argues Laura Janney, CEO of The Inspired Garden.

A foundation plant is typically a shrub or small tree that forms the basis of your design. Think of it as the background color, against which your other plants can pop. Knowing the best trees to plant near your house should be the first step in designing your front yard.

"You can plant all the flowers in the world, but if you don’t like what’s in the background, it won’t look right," says Laura. "The house needs to feel anchored in the landscape."

Laura Janney CEO of The Inspired Garden Laura has left her mark on the cottage garden landscape design scene, recently winning the 2023 Houzz Best in Design award for her work in the New York area. Driven by the belief that “flowers feed the soul,” Laura sees gardens as more than simply outdoor spaces – they are living, breathing sanctuaries that feed the soul and awaken the senses. At the heart of Laura’s design philosophy lies the concept of “imperfectly perfect.”

3. Overcrowding the Space

Instead: "I prefer sticking with a few strong statement plants and repeating them to create flow," says Tammy. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: KAA Design Group)

"The biggest mistake I see in front yards is overcrowding and putting too many varieties too close together," says Tammy Sons from TN Nursery.

While you may think a 'more is more' using vibrant, colorful front yard plants might look luxurious, it can end up looking too cluttered to be able to appreciate any of the beautiful plants you've selected.

"It looks more crowded than curated, and over time, the plants will fight each other for light, nutrients, and space," Tammy explains.

4. Neglecting the Entryway

Instead: "Use two pots flanking the front door and keep them filled with color. Go for planters that are at least 15 inches in diameter so you have enough room to build a beautiful scene," says Laura. (Image credit: Paul Dyer. Design: Feldman Architecture)

When you have a large, sprawling front yard to design and decorate, you can end up forgetting all about the most important part of all: your entrance.

"Not using containers at the entrance can make your entryway feel forgotten," says Laura, "This is one of the most important areas to get right."

Your entryway sets the tone for the rest of your home, so it's worth spending some time considering how you would like it to look.

Zara Home Elevated Terracotta Planter £49.99 at zarahome.com We love the natural, earthy feel of this terracotta planter. Plus, the elevated height means it would pair beautifully when grouped with other, smaller pots, for a more layered look . Jonathan Adler Dora Maar Planter $825 at Jonathan Adler US If you want to make a statement before you even enter the home, we can't think of anything better than this Jonathan Adler Dora Maar planter. Fornace Masini Onda Planter £190 at artemest.com Create a boho, Mediterranean vibe with this gorgeous terracotta planter. The fluid, wave-like shape of this pot adds a surprising touch to your front yard.

5. Not Planting for Your Environment

Instead: "Native planting, on the other hand, offers long-term resilience with far less input," says Bobak. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Another common issue is planting without understanding the local ecosystem or council rules," says Bobak.

As the climate crisis worsens, we're becoming increasingly aware of the importance of planting with your local ecosystem in mind.

"Choosing species that aren’t suited to the site leads to wasted water, constant replacement, and friction with local authorities, particularly when visibility, fire compliance, or stormwater flow is involved."

Native planting doesn't mean sacrificing on style, either. We've been loving the messy gardening trend, which is all about embracing local, native plants. Plus, this will end up saving you money in the long run, as your front yard won't require constant watering.



Now you know the mistakes to avoid, it's time to move on to a more positive note, and look at some trends we can't wait to embrace in our front yards. Natural front yards have the most beautiful, welcoming look.

Or, if you're anything like me, you've probably already been dreaming of your own front yard vegetable garden, for all your home-grown cooking needs.