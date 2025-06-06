IKEA x Gustaf Westman Is Coming This Autumn — Here’s What You Need to Know About the Brand’s Coolest Collab in Years

IKEA just announced what’s bound to be one of its most talked-about collaborations yet: a collection with Swedish designer Gustaf Westman, the name behind the wavy mirrors and 'chunky' tableware that dominated the 2019–2020 golden era of dopamine decor. (If you had Instagram, you’ve seen his work — most likely on the floors of content creator apartments, bloated and puffy, as if it were inflated with a balloon pump.)

More recently, Gustaf lent his signature style to a glossy Mercedes CLA camper, and now, he’s bringing that playful, high-sheen surrealism to the flatpack giant.

The designer's capsule was announced during the brand's annual Democratic Design Days event in Älmhult, (where it also revealed an upcoming collection with Swedish artist Evelina Kroon). The brief is to reimagine entertaining as a daily practice — “emphasizing the idea that any day can be a reason to celebrate,” per IKEA’s press release.

A post shared by IKEA (@ikea) A photo posted by on

But it will mean more than just feel-good dinnerware. “By crafting experiences that resonate across generations and cultures, we draw closer to new audiences while celebrating both differences and similarities that unite people,” said Magdalena Walther, product developer at IKEA of Sweden.

And that part — new audiences — is key. IKEA hasn’t had this kind of buzz since Virgil Abloh’s 2019 collection, or maybe Daniel Arsham’s 2021 drop. Collaborating with a designer beloved by Emma Chamberlain–adjacent internet cool girls (and, yes, Trisha Paytas and Nara Smith, who’ve both praised his viral chunky plates) is a smart move.

Gustaf is deep in the zeitgeist, and this feels like a recharged chapter for IKEA.

WHAT WE KNOW

Here’s what we do know: Gustaf Westman’s designs are expensive — a cup and saucer? £70. A mini mirror will run you £2,340. So when IKEA announced a collab with the Swedish designer known for his playful, wiggly silhouettes, the collective hope was clear: finally, a version of Gustaf that won’t bankrupt us.

Very little else is confirmed. No price list. No look book. No official release date. (The sole caption on the teaser post reads only: “Reimagining celebrations this autumn.”)

But if IKEA’s past designer partnerships are any indication — affordable, joyful, and true to the brand's Scandi sensibilities — we’re betting this one will follow suit.

Gustaf Westman's designs disrupted the dining table scene back in 2019. (Image credit: Gustaf Westman)

Some educated guesses at the lineup: popcorn furniture (Gustaf also popularized this finish that kind that resembles a stucco ceiling mid-reno), puffy ceramics, undulating edges, and dopamine-inducing tableware made for mingling. It is a collab built around celebration, after all.

And given Gustaf’s love of bold brights, the color palette will likely skew fairly punchy and effervescent.

Curly, unexpected, colorful — all things we can likely expect. (Image credit: Gustaf Westman)

Gustaf Westman’s style isn’t for everyone — but if you’re partial to the kind of objects that typically populate the homes of cool people in Copenhagen, Paris, or Brooklyn, this is the IKEA collab worth lining up for. (Even if your tent isn’t Gustaf Westman x Mercedes-branded.)

You’ll either love it or hate it. But we’re willing to bet it’ll sell out.

The good news? One: You’ve got time — the launch isn’t until September or October 2025. And two: if you’re feeling impatient, we’ve rounded up a few of Gustaf’s greatest hits to tide you over.

Gustaf Westman Objects Ssense Exclusive Black Chunky Plate £65 at SSENSE The chunky plate that started it all — reimagined in a surprisingly restrained black. Still Gustaf, but moodier. Gustaf Westman Objects Blue Chunky Mini Cup & Saucer £55 at SSENSE This chunky espresso cup and saucer set brightens up any morning. It's a technicolor duo that stacks atop your puffiest plates like a dream. Gustaf Westman Objects Ssense Exclusive Yellow Curvy Micro Mirror £490 at SSENSE The mirrors are an investment, but this micro version makes the statement a little more digestible. Just 10 inches wide and ideal for a vanity. Gustaf Westman Objects Purple Chunky Mini Mirror £2,340 at SSENSE This mirror deserves a starring role in your next Instagram story. Hang it, lean it. Gustaf Westman Objects Beige Curvy Mini Side Table This side table’s exposed wood grain and playful silhouette strike a nice contrast, ready to anchor any glossy tableware you throw its way. Gustaf Westman Objects Pink Chunky 90 Candle Holder £65 at SSENSE Give your best taper candles the pedestal they deserve. This surreal base — resembling something flat pushing into a balloon — brings the right dose of drama to the dinner table.

