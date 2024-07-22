This "Timeless" Pattern Has Emma Chamberlain's Seal of Approval — Here's How to Bring It to Your Home
Cabana striped decor is having a moment, and we’re not the only ones swooning. I’ve rounded up my favorite picks just in time for summer — or anytime, really.
Heritage brands, country clubs, and whiffs of sea salt on the Côte d'Azur — cabana striped decor is far from new. It’s practically synonymous with upper-crust leisure activities and long summer days. But lately, we've been spotting modern riffs on the classic print. I'm here for it, and it seems I'm not the only one loving their revival.
On an episode of her podcast Anything Goes, social media superstar Emma Chamberlain gushed about her favorite interior design trends. Among them? Stripes. ‘I love stripes!’ she exclaims. The influencer doesn’t discriminate but has a soft spot for the beachy variety — think wide red and white striped couches, the kind that ‘reside in the imaginary beach house in my head,’ she quips. And in Emma’s real world too: ‘I have a vase that I'm looking at as I'm recording this that has red and white stripes on it.’
Interiors might not be Emma’s main beat, but they're definitely within her wheelhouse. You've probably caught a glimpse of her refreshingly clean, artistic Los Angeles home somewhere online. Emma clearly has an eye for design, which isn’t surprising given that, second to her social media fame, is her status as a fashion icon. If you can assemble killer outfits, chances are you can style a room.
While some patterns can be traced to fleeting TikTok microtrends (a major "ick" for Emma), cabana stripes are forever. ‘I think they’re so charming. I think they’re timeless,’ Emma muses. ‘It’s a pattern that I don't think I'll ever get sick of.’
Agreed – like my stance on leopard, cabana stripes are another neutral pattern in my book. Bold without the burden. In the spirit of summer, I've rounded up my favorite cabana striped decor, whether you're looking to design striped walls in your home, or something as simple as a throw pillow. But as you’ve hopefully gathered, these picks are staples all year round.
Price: $21.59
This linen-shaded table lamp emits a soft, warm light that's perfect for all-nighters and bedside reads. I love its exaggerated proportions, making it look far more expensive than it is. Seriously, $22 for a lamp? You simply can’t beat it. At 5.12” x 9.7,” it fits just about anywhere and even comes with a USB port.
Price: $65
The last thing I need is a new candle, but somehow, this painterly stoneware vessel makes me forget about the candle crate currently sitting behind me. Its wide, inconsistent brushstrokes and bold color combinations look like they were done by a child — in a chic, Hans Hofmann sort of way. Once the wax is gone, keep the vessel for rings, makeup brushes, or writing utensils.
Price: $78
Mustard and teal? Now we’re talking. These curtains have a warm, slightly aged look, almost as if they have a sepia filter. Reminds me of my favorite summertime drama La Piscine (1969). The semi-sheer fabric, thanks to a blend of linen and cotton, makes them perfect for sitting rooms where you want some sun but still value privacy. Pair them with saddle browns and woven accents for that extra touch.
Price: $574
If you want a quick way to elevate a room, add a divider. Sure, it’s great for creating some separation, but honestly, it’s standing art. Dividers work best in awkward corners — dead zones with lonely chairs or side tables that just aren’t cutting it. Suddenly, the space feels intentional. I can’t get enough of the architectural curves on this option from The Inside, which give the lemonade cabana stripes an elegant boost.
Price: $892.13
What material do you think this bench is? If you guessed PVC or something similar, you’re not alone — but you are incorrect. I was fooled too until I delved into the editorial shots and saw it bending under the pressure of a hand. Turns out, it’s high-density foam upholstered in velvet, giving it that light-catching pop like plastic but about 100 times more luxe. Pieces like this prove that modern doesn’t need to be cold or hard — as it is, in fact, cozy and soft. I’m drawn to the novelty of the blue and brown combo, which I think would make a fabulous statement in an entryway.
Price: $125, Was: $178
Featuring cabana stripes in every direction — patchwork style — this Ralph Lauren rug has a charming homespun vibe that I simply cannot resist. It's still moderately beachy but isn’t at all cliché. I picture it under a pedestal or side table to anchor them and create a fun focal point. Or, go for an area size with a super plush, overstuffed white sofa and rattan accents around the room. Truly, I’ve never seen striped rugs like it before, in the best possible way. Choose between rouge, blue, navy, black, and beige colorways in a range of dimensions.
Price: $350
When I mentioned that cabana striped decor is having a renaissance, pieces like this are exactly why. I love how the wide stripes on this hand-blown Murano glass vase expand and contract to follow the bulbous silhouette, adding a level of dimension we simply haven’t seen. Let’s just say I could get used to this! The citrus rim adds the perfect pop to the otherwise tonal design, but somehow avoids veering into kitschy territory. For a highly unexpected (but very chic) centerpiece, try a few stems of extra-long red poppies, paired with a lace-accented tablecloth or placemats.
Price: $53, Was: $70
I had to shut my laptop to stop myself from buying this mug the moment I saw it. I think I’m in love. The dark color palette and hand-done irregularities in this glazed ceramic mug give traditional cabana stripes an edgy, painterly update that’s perfect for the current design mood. It’s one of those instant favorite mugs that double as decor on a shelf when not in use.
Price: $260
Mistte does the best table linens, and these placemats are no exception. I love their fanciful scalloped edges, which unexpectedly feature cabana stripes, giving the classic pattern a hint of playfulness. In terms of styling, I think it would be fun to layer stripes on stripes — striped plates, vases, and glassware. It feels artistic and modern without taking itself too seriously, especially if you go for bolder colorways like soft lilac with red. And as you can expect from premium linen, these will only get better with age.
Price: $55
I’ve never met a Missoni towel I didn’t like, but even so, the Craig Towel Collection is a definitive favorite. The well-known wavy print is fun, but I love how these are more low-key — so expensive-looking but you just can’t put your finger on it. They’re perfect for guest bathrooms, but their neutral palette means they could go anywhere. If you want to complete the set, Saks also offers bath towels and sheets.
Price: $629, Was: $799
Skirted chairs either skew really grandma or look incredibly cool. I’m of the opinion that this Wayfair pick is the latter. It’s not for everyone, but I love the movement that the base lends to stripes — something we only see with curtains, and even that is rare. Complete with elegant button tufting, this striped accent chair is the pièce de résistance to shake up otherwise dull sitting rooms. Resist the urge to add more stripes nearby — let this vacation vibe speak for itself.
Price: $114
I’m not into sports, but this asymmetric drinking glass does conjure up visions of baseballs — a reference I never thought I’d make. Its striking striped pattern comes from glass threads individually laid upon molten glass. With this kind of craftsmanship, you best believe this tumbler is one of a kind. You drink water every day (or at least I hope!), so while it’s pricey, when you think about cost per use, it practically pays for itself. Worried about durability? You'll be thrilled to know this Italian art piece is dishwasher safe.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
