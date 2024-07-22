This "Timeless" Pattern Has Emma Chamberlain's Seal of Approval — Here's How to Bring It to Your Home

Heritage brands, country clubs, and whiffs of sea salt on the Côte d'Azur — cabana striped decor is far from new. It’s practically synonymous with upper-crust leisure activities and long summer days. But lately, we've been spotting modern riffs on the classic print. I'm here for it, and it seems I'm not the only one loving their revival.

On an episode of her podcast Anything Goes, social media superstar Emma Chamberlain gushed about her favorite interior design trends. Among them? Stripes. ‘I love stripes!’ she exclaims. The influencer doesn’t discriminate but has a soft spot for the beachy variety — think wide red and white striped couches, the kind that ‘reside in the imaginary beach house in my head,’ she quips. And in Emma’s real world too: ‘I have a vase that I'm looking at as I'm recording this that has red and white stripes on it.’

Interiors might not be Emma’s main beat, but they're definitely within her wheelhouse. You've probably caught a glimpse of her refreshingly clean, artistic Los Angeles home somewhere online. Emma clearly has an eye for design, which isn’t surprising given that, second to her social media fame, is her status as a fashion icon. If you can assemble killer outfits, chances are you can style a room.

(Image credit: Colours of Arley)

While some patterns can be traced to fleeting TikTok microtrends (a major "ick" for Emma), cabana stripes are forever. ‘I think they’re so charming. I think they’re timeless,’ Emma muses. ‘It’s a pattern that I don't think I'll ever get sick of.’

Agreed – like my stance on leopard, cabana stripes are another neutral pattern in my book. Bold without the burden. In the spirit of summer, I've rounded up my favorite cabana striped decor, whether you're looking to design striped walls in your home, or something as simple as a throw pillow. But as you’ve hopefully gathered, these picks are staples all year round.