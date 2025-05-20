Bold Stripes Take The Big Apple — Colours of Arley's NYC Pop-Up Wants You To Experiment With Color and Pattern, and Find The Identity of Your Stripe
With new colorways inspired by some well-known NYC establishments and the opportunity to create bespoke designs, Colours of Arley is giving New Yorkers something to smile about — and heightening our obsession with stripes
"What is the identity of your stripe?" This is the question that Colours of Arley founder Louisa Tratalos asks clients as they begin the development of their bespoke fabric. Since launching in 2022, the London-based brand has amassed a cult following in the UK that celebrates its bold use of color and ever-exciting stripes. With their New York City pop-up open for the remainder of this month, Louisa and her team are encouraging New Yorkers to dip their toes in the design possibilities that come with color and discover ways in which their identity can manifest itself through stripes.
Now, stripes are certainly a hot interior design trend at the moment, but for Colours of Arley, they're part of the brand's DNA. “Stripes feel familiar, and they have an effect on people,” Louisa tells me. Think about it — we see stripes all the time in daily life. In street signage, flags, and even in clothing. Stripes are not a fleeting fad, but instead a nostalgia-inducing, playful energy-emitting pattern that can easily enhance the look of your interiors.
When presented with an opportunity to establish a pop-up in New York's iconic Tribeca neighborhood, Louisa and her team were eager to catapult their stripe-y style to a new city and reframe the core question of their brand: what is the identity of Tribeca's stripes? The answer came not from a single inspiration, but from the heartbeat of the neighborhood itself — its hottest brands.
Beginning at OSSA, the accessories brand hosting the Colours of Arley pop-up, Louisa and her team developed a stripe combination out of punchy red and soft pink. This stripe is featured on the larger-than-life shower curtain hanging outside the storefront as well as the table skirt draped around the tile island in the center of the store. This combination of colors and interior setup mimics the Colours of Arley boutique back in London.
But to truly capture the essence of Tribeca, Louisa and her team turned to other local entities for inspiration. From the beloved Baz Bagels to the hip dog walking service Woof-Tang Clan and even the oh-so-chic cocktail bar Quarters, Louisa developed stripe identities that speak to the aesthetic of these businesses. So if you're hooked on these quintessential New York brands, shop their limited edition Colours of Arley stripes below.
One inspiration for Louisa was Baz Bagel, a Tribeca hot spot known for tasty fresh bagels and the classic NYC diner atmosphere. To capture the essence of this establishment, Louisa created the Mint Cream + Meteorite stripe finished with a Lantern orange base — a color that references Baz's smoked-salmon bagel. The fabric effortlessly complements the existing decor in the Baz Bagel shop (shown above), but it can easily become a statement piece in your home through a shower curtain.
Louisa's own dog, Patch, serves as the muse of Colours of Arley. So it's no wonder that one of Louisa's inspirations for her collection of limited edition products was the NYC dog walking service Woof-Tang Clan. She created a line of pet leashes and beds that are fully customizable or available in ready-made color combos like the Sawdust + Peat check print, above — a print and color combo inspired by one of the pooch members of the Woof Tang Clan.
As a concept store and cocktail bar, Tribeca's Quarters acted as another source of inspiration for Louisa's limited edition fabrics. Quarters is a chic hideaway with a radiant atmosphere. It's no surprise that the bar's classic martinis influenced a new stripe variation for Colours of Arley — Acid + Zest. Like shown above, this colorway is available as tablecloths or napkins and could serve as the punch of pattern your home needs.
As Louisa tells me, stripes are so much more than simple straight lines — especially when you have a say in their creation. Colours of Arley presents clients with hundreds of color options to create meaningful and unique stripes that speak to your personality, identity, and are bound to satisfy the upholstery needs of your home.
So, whether you're in the mood for some color inspiration and exploring the latest color trends, or you're desperate to find the identity of your stripe, head over to Colours of Arley's Tribeca pop-up at 145 Reade Street before the end of the month.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
If You Buy One Thing This Memorial Day Weekend, Make It Something From This Rare Coyuchi Bedding Sale
20% off the good stuff: crinkled percale, organic cotton, and the kind of linen that makes you want to stay horizontal
-
Farm Stays Are Having a Moment — These 10 Peaceful Escapes in the UK Make for a Design-Conscious, Multisensory Countryside Break
We took our pick from the finest rural getaways near London (and beyond) to bring you sojourns that delight the eye, the taste buds, and the mind