This New Collaboration Reinvents a Centuries-Old Bedding Style Into Something That Feels Totally Cool Again
Quilting may make you think of your grandmother, but this modern take from Glassette x Secret Linen Store feels like a breath of fresh air
Want to know what happens when you blend timeless charm with modern appeal? You get the Postcards from Home collection, a brand new collaboration between Glassette and Secret Linen Store that breathes new life into classic pieces for the table and bed. But at the heart of the collection, at least according to us here at Livingetc, is the Stella Quilted Bedspread — a colorful piece that completely changes the way we look at traditional quilted bedcovers.
Inspired by a vintage quilt that Glassette's co-founder Laura Jackson saw on a trip to New York, the piece has Americana charm woven into its design. Its pinwheel pattern feels bold and modern, yet maintains the deeply nostalgic quality that the centuries-old bedding trend is known for.
It also happens to be Molly Freshwater's favorite piece, too. The co-founder and creative director of bedding brand, Secret Linen Store, says, "She’s the quilt that’s full of character: vibrant, joyful, and designed to make a statement. I love how she instantly brightens up a room."
The quilt is everything she wanted the collaboration to be, continues Molly. "Uplifing, versatile, and made with heaps of heart." The quilted bedspread invites color and a sense of playfulness into your space, and when topped with the matching pillow covers, it makes a convincing case for staying in.
The Stella quilted bedspread features a repetitive pinwheel-like motif in blue, red, and yellow that can add some playful pattern to your modern bedroom design. Made from 100% cotton, this quilt is lightweight and breathable. Its fabrication will keep you cool in the summer months but warm in the winter.
Of course, a soft and cozy quilted bedspread would be enough of a reason to stay home all day, but the rest of the 15-piece collection celebrates more at-home moments, too.
From the stylishly striped curtains and checkerboard-trimmed duvet that will transform your bedroom to a cozy retreat, to the vibrant tablecloths and napkins perfect for an outdoor garden party, this collection has everything you need to create a warm and inviting atmosphere at home — an atmosphere so cozy, you'd never want to leave.
And despite the variety of products, each piece from the collection feels like it belongs together. "It was important from the beginning that [the pieces] would all work together, whether you're setting the table for friends or curling up for a Sunday forty winks," Molly tells Livingetc.
With playful yet grown-up patterns that have a comforting familiarity, each piece invites sunshine into the little moments at home. And the results: "a palette and a mood that feels joyful, sun-drenched, and a little bit nostalgic," describes Molly.
This Glassette x Secret Linen Store collaboration is hinting at a summer full of staying in, and I'm not mad about it. Below, find a few more pieces from the range that capture the peaceful nostalgia of a summer spent lounging at home without a care in the world.
What's so special about a white pillow, you ask? Well, this style features dainty little bow ties on its end — a subtle nod to the coquette aesthetic. This pillow, while simple, still feels playful yet mature at the same time, and can become a stylish touch to your bed setup.
Whether you use them to shade sunlight from windows or as decorative doorway features, these curtains are a charmingly nostalgic choice. Their blue and white striped design looks fresh and playful, and and can instantly add character to your space.
Nothing beats the neutrality of crisp white bedding, but you can't go wrong with a pop of color. The subtle decorative trim on this duvet cover makes a stylish statement and doesn't detract from the duvet's simplicity. Plus, since it is made from 100% cotton, it's bound to keep you feeling comfortable in bed, no matter the season.
Add some vibrancy to your dinner table this summer with a bright green tablecloth. This style is made from 100% linen and features a subtle red stripe around its border as a playful pop of color. It's super lightweight and, because of its fabrication, it's long-lasting and durable. You'll be able to use this tablecloth for many at-home dinner parties to come.
In my opinion, cloth napkins are the key to taking your tablescape design from good to great. This set of four is made from linen, comes in a bright, tomato-red color, and features a subtle green border. Its color alone can make your table ooze with summertime style.
A little pattern goes a long way. And this runner is the perfect example of that — it's simple white and yellow checker print accented with a deep blue border will make your summer tablescape pop. Since it's made with 100% cotton, simply throw this runner in the wash after use to keep it looking as good as new.
A summer spent at home means one thing — you've got to get your interiors ready for hosting friends.
Our advice? Create a hosting closet — a stylish space that conveniently holds all of your hosting necessities (now including this entire collection).
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
