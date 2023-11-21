I wasn't expecting to buy all my bedding this early in Black Friday week but the deals right now are unbelievable

Refresh your sheets, shams, and pillows with one of these 10 unreal deals from Brooklinen, Parachute, West Elm, and more

a collage of bedding items
(Image credit: Illustration | Schoolhouse, Brooklinen, Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

I'm a sucker for good bedding. After a long day of work at my desk, some exercise on the hardwood, and dinner on my couch (I live in a small apartment, ok!), tucking myself into bed feels like a luxurious and plush escape, a feat attributable not only to my quality mattress but to my quality bedding, as well.

Like most worthwhile investments, however, bedding can really run up a tab — and quick. When it comes to sleep, you don't want to skimp, but you are also probably hoping to avoid spending thousands on sheets and shams. But while I've been keeping an eye on the Brooklinen Black Friday sale I've noticed many other retailers start to offer some very generous bedding markdowns. 

Below, I've compiled a list of the 9 best bedding deals of Black Friday week so far, plus an extra-special shout-out to a deal that's so good, it needed its own section. As always, make sure to shop our ever-updated round-ups of the best Black Friday home deals and the best Black Friday furniture deals once you're done.

The best Black Friday bedding deal

After digging through the sale sections of our favorite bedding brands here at Livingetc, I've deemed this major discount from Parachute the best of them all. For just $280, you can be the proud owner of a new fitted sheet, pillowcase set, sham set, and a full duvet cover, all designed in collaboration with celebrity interior designer Jake Arnold. That's a 60% discount on a set that normally runs for $699! Talk about maximum clout for minimal price. 

Shop the full set here, or below.

Jake Arnold bedding set60% off
Jake Arnold Linen Bedding Set

Price: $280
Was: $699

Other amazing bedding deals you can't miss

Brooklinen sheet setOVER $100 OFF
The Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Price: $279.68
Was: $437

We only mention good bedding at Livingetc, but Brooklinen is nonetheless one of our favorites. I love the paneling on this super starter sheet pack, which comes with 1 fitted sheet, 1 fat sheet, 4 pillowcases, and 1 duvet cover. Plus, it's currently over $100 off. How can you beat that?!

green throw pillow with blue piping20% off
Classic Piped Pillow

Price: $119.20
Was: $149

I saw the piping on this Schoolhouse pillow marked down for Black Friday and instantly fell in love. It would look so darling situated in between two sky-blue bolster pillows on your bed.

olive green french linen duvet cover24% off
Sijo Duvet Cover

Price: $183.99
Was: $245

A Sijo duvet cover is a quality duvet cover — that's just a fact. Save a few bucks on a new one with this forest green option tucked away in Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.

Scalloped purple and blue pillows20% off
Scalloped European Pillowcases

Price: $96 for two
Was: $120

Whimsical, colorful, and most importantly, on sale, these blush pink and blue pillowcases from Bed Threads would instantly refresh any of the old accent pillows currently on your bed.

pink quilt and shams50% off
Lush Velvet Tack Stitch Quilt & Sham Set

Price: $158.50
Was: $317

Yet another steal. This velvet quilt and sham set from West Elm is slightly reflective (fun!) and a crazy 50% off at the moment. If you've had your eye on some high-brow bedding, now is definitely the time to strike.

purple wool throw blanket20% off
Plaid Mohair Throw

Price: $183.20
Was: $229

I honestly might need to buy this purple plaid throw for myself. The varying shades of purple are very on-trend for holiday decor this year.

colorful designer cushion50% off
Ruffled floral-print cotton down cushion

Price: $178.18
Was: $356.38

If you feel like splurging on a statement piece from a statement designer, Net-a-Porter is for you. This Loretta Caponi pillow is so playful and vintage-looking; I imagine it working perfectly on a patternless bedding set.

patterned brooklinen duvet coverOver $80 off
Luxe Sateen Duvet Cover

Price: $105.84 (full/queen)
Was: $189

Once again, you really can't go wrong with Brooklinen — especially when you're talking about the luxe sateen collection; it's one of the site's most popular lines. Experience the hype for less with a discounted duvet cover, particularly this abstract kite pattern, which is neutral enough to match with most decor but fun enough to not be boring.

striped duvet cover50% off
Washed Cotton Striped Duvet Cover

Price: $49.99 (full/queen)
Was: $99

This striped duvet from Urban, currently 50% off, plays beautifully into this year's deckchair-stripe micro-trend — and just in time, at that!

