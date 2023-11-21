I wasn't expecting to buy all my bedding this early in Black Friday week but the deals right now are unbelievable

I'm a sucker for good bedding. After a long day of work at my desk, some exercise on the hardwood, and dinner on my couch (I live in a small apartment, ok!), tucking myself into bed feels like a luxurious and plush escape, a feat attributable not only to my quality mattress but to my quality bedding, as well.

Like most worthwhile investments, however, bedding can really run up a tab — and quick. When it comes to sleep, you don't want to skimp, but you are also probably hoping to avoid spending thousands on sheets and shams. But while I've been keeping an eye on the Brooklinen Black Friday sale I've noticed many other retailers start to offer some very generous bedding markdowns.

Below, I've compiled a list of the 9 best bedding deals of Black Friday week so far, plus an extra-special shout-out to a deal that's so good, it needed its own section. As always, make sure to shop our ever-updated round-ups of the best Black Friday home deals and the best Black Friday furniture deals once you're done.

The best Black Friday bedding deal

After digging through the sale sections of our favorite bedding brands here at Livingetc, I've deemed this major discount from Parachute the best of them all. For just $280, you can be the proud owner of a new fitted sheet, pillowcase set, sham set, and a full duvet cover, all designed in collaboration with celebrity interior designer Jake Arnold. That's a 60% discount on a set that normally runs for $699! Talk about maximum clout for minimal price.

Shop the full set here, or below.

60% off Jake Arnold Linen Bedding Set View at Parachute Price: $280

Was: $699

Other amazing bedding deals you can't miss