I wasn't expecting to buy all my bedding this early in Black Friday week but the deals right now are unbelievable
Refresh your sheets, shams, and pillows with one of these 10 unreal deals from Brooklinen, Parachute, West Elm, and more
I'm a sucker for good bedding. After a long day of work at my desk, some exercise on the hardwood, and dinner on my couch (I live in a small apartment, ok!), tucking myself into bed feels like a luxurious and plush escape, a feat attributable not only to my quality mattress but to my quality bedding, as well.
Like most worthwhile investments, however, bedding can really run up a tab — and quick. When it comes to sleep, you don't want to skimp, but you are also probably hoping to avoid spending thousands on sheets and shams. But while I've been keeping an eye on the Brooklinen Black Friday sale I've noticed many other retailers start to offer some very generous bedding markdowns.
Below, I've compiled a list of the 9 best bedding deals of Black Friday week so far, plus an extra-special shout-out to a deal that's so good, it needed its own section. As always, make sure to shop our ever-updated round-ups of the best Black Friday home deals and the best Black Friday furniture deals once you're done.
The best Black Friday bedding deal
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
After digging through the sale sections of our favorite bedding brands here at Livingetc, I've deemed this major discount from Parachute the best of them all. For just $280, you can be the proud owner of a new fitted sheet, pillowcase set, sham set, and a full duvet cover, all designed in collaboration with celebrity interior designer Jake Arnold. That's a 60% discount on a set that normally runs for $699! Talk about maximum clout for minimal price.
Shop the full set here, or below.
60% off
Price: $280
Was: $699
Other amazing bedding deals you can't miss
OVER $100 OFF
Price: $279.68
Was: $437
We only mention good bedding at Livingetc, but Brooklinen is nonetheless one of our favorites. I love the paneling on this super starter sheet pack, which comes with 1 fitted sheet, 1 fat sheet, 4 pillowcases, and 1 duvet cover. Plus, it's currently over $100 off. How can you beat that?!
20% off
Price: $119.20
Was: $149
I saw the piping on this Schoolhouse pillow marked down for Black Friday and instantly fell in love. It would look so darling situated in between two sky-blue bolster pillows on your bed.
24% off
Price: $183.99
Was: $245
A Sijo duvet cover is a quality duvet cover — that's just a fact. Save a few bucks on a new one with this forest green option tucked away in Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.
20% off
Price: $96 for two
Was: $120
Whimsical, colorful, and most importantly, on sale, these blush pink and blue pillowcases from Bed Threads would instantly refresh any of the old accent pillows currently on your bed.
50% off
Price: $158.50
Was: $317
Yet another steal. This velvet quilt and sham set from West Elm is slightly reflective (fun!) and a crazy 50% off at the moment. If you've had your eye on some high-brow bedding, now is definitely the time to strike.
20% off
Price: $183.20
Was: $229
I honestly might need to buy this purple plaid throw for myself. The varying shades of purple are very on-trend for holiday decor this year.
50% off
Price: $178.18
Was: $356.38
If you feel like splurging on a statement piece from a statement designer, Net-a-Porter is for you. This Loretta Caponi pillow is so playful and vintage-looking; I imagine it working perfectly on a patternless bedding set.
Over $80 off
Price: $105.84 (full/queen)
Was: $189
Once again, you really can't go wrong with Brooklinen — especially when you're talking about the luxe sateen collection; it's one of the site's most popular lines. Experience the hype for less with a discounted duvet cover, particularly this abstract kite pattern, which is neutral enough to match with most decor but fun enough to not be boring.
50% off
Price: $49.99 (full/queen)
Was: $99
This striped duvet from Urban, currently 50% off, plays beautifully into this year's deckchair-stripe micro-trend — and just in time, at that!
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
