Kris Jenner’s “Absolute Favorite Sheets” Are Currently 30% Off — Shop Cozy Earth’s Luxury Bamboo Bedding

Kris Jenner — the matriarch and mastermind behind the Kardashian-Jenner empire — is a woman of many talents. She’s a business mogul, prankster, and can make a mean martini. But for those who’ve tuned in since Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired in 2007, we also know she has impeccable taste in homes. So, when Kris took to Cozy Earth’s Instagram story to share her favorite (currently 30% off) bamboo sheets, I paid attention.

"These are my absolute favorite sheets because they're temperature regulating, keeping you cool all night long,” she raved about Cozy Earth’s Bamboo sheet set. “Honestly, they're the softest sheets I've ever felt!”

That alone had me ready to hit 'Add to Cart,' but then I remembered another crucial detail: Oprah also highlighted these sheets in her 2018 “Favorite Things” list — consider me double (or make that triple) sold on this star-studded bedding deal.

Bamboo Sheet Set - Creme / Twin/twin Xl
30% Off
Bamboo Sheet Set in Oat, Queen

Available Size Range: Twin/Twin XL - California King
Includes: One flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases

Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Sheet Set is crafted from 100% premium bamboo viscose — a pill-proof material that some say is even softer than silk. With an oversized fit and gentle drape, they bring a nonchalant elegance to any bed, and unlike many sheet varieties, their buttery softness only improves with each wash. Though they typically come with a luxury price tag, select colors — including beautiful neutrals like Charcoal, Oat, White, Light Gray, and Driftwood — are currently nearly $100 off, bringing Cozy Earth's best bedding sets down to the $200 mark.

If these sheets are good enough for Kris and Oprah, they're definitely good enough for me. Judging by the stellar reviews (4.9/5 stars and a perfect 5/5 in comfort from 8,116 reviews and counting), I’m clearly not alone. Currently eyeing the “Oat” (a whisper-soft beige) for myself and “Charcoal” as a holiday gift. Mom, if you’re reading this — look away!

