I Found the "Healthiest” Bedding for Earth Month — Why Ettitude Is the Sustainable Sleep Label to Know

If ever there were a time when the word sustainability starts to feel a little... background noise, it’s Earth Month. Between the greenwashed logos, leaf icons, and vaguely nature-scented marketing speak, it’s easy to forget what the real thing looks like.

And yet, every so often, a bedding brand actually walks the walk. Meet Ettitude — a clever portmanteau of eco and attitude — that’s been quietly leading the sustainability charge since 2014. Known for its proprietary CleanBamboo® lyocell, Ettitude uses 100% organic bamboo processed with a food-grade, non-toxic solvent (meaning no mystery poly-blends masquerading as “plant-based”).

Naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and Oeko-Tex Class I certified, its bedding materials are technically safe enough for babies — though I think we can all agree that adults could benefit from fewer skin irritants and better sheets, too.

More than a decade in, the brand has earned B Corp status with a score of 102 — no small feat, and a rare seal of legitimacy in a sea of soft claims. Still, it’s not just sustainability that’s built Ettitude’s cult following. It’s the feel.

This beautiful butter yellow bedding set is born of the first-ever fully traceable, closed-loop system for bamboo — and has the performance stats to back it up (4.6/5 star rating over 6,000+ consumer reviews). "Not to brag, but Ettitude is the healthiest fabric you can buy," the brand notes. They're cooler than cotton, tougher than Tencel, and beat out bamboo viscose in abrasion resistance. Add temperature regulation and a full spectrum of colorways, and you've got some seriously elevated sustainable sheets.

Take their best-selling Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set — a silky-lustrous, cloud-soft favorite that now comes in the new Butter colorway, an of-the-moment pale yellow that looks just as slippery and indulgent as it sounds.

Fans say they’ve retired melatonin altogether, crediting Ettitude’s temperature-regulating sheets with deeper, more restorative sleep. And while the credentials scream “crunchy” (eco-friendly, antimicrobial, non-toxic), the actual experience doesn’t.

Because the best sustainable upgrade isn’t something you tolerate for the planet’s sake. It’s something you’d choose anyway.

Since the most sustainable option, technically, is to not buy new bedding at all, Ettitude goes a step further with “Ettitude Re:new” — a pre-loved section where you can shop gently used (and thoroughly washed) bedding and loungewear for a fraction of the cost.

And if you’re already a fan, you can also trade in your old Ettitude — or any brand’s sheets, for that matter — and earn $50 toward your next order over $200.

Once you've found Ettitude, you'll never need to worry about falling for greenwashing in interior design again.