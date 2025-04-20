I Found the "Healthiest” Bedding for Earth Month — Why Ettitude Is the Sustainable Sleep Label to Know
Softer than silk and smarter than cotton, Ettitude’s innovative take on bedding delivers luxury with a conscience
If ever there were a time when the word sustainability starts to feel a little... background noise, it’s Earth Month. Between the greenwashed logos, leaf icons, and vaguely nature-scented marketing speak, it’s easy to forget what the real thing looks like.
And yet, every so often, a bedding brand actually walks the walk. Meet Ettitude — a clever portmanteau of eco and attitude — that’s been quietly leading the sustainability charge since 2014. Known for its proprietary CleanBamboo® lyocell, Ettitude uses 100% organic bamboo processed with a food-grade, non-toxic solvent (meaning no mystery poly-blends masquerading as “plant-based”).
Naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and Oeko-Tex Class I certified, its bedding materials are technically safe enough for babies — though I think we can all agree that adults could benefit from fewer skin irritants and better sheets, too.
More than a decade in, the brand has earned B Corp status with a score of 102 — no small feat, and a rare seal of legitimacy in a sea of soft claims. Still, it’s not just sustainability that’s built Ettitude’s cult following. It’s the feel.
This beautiful butter yellow bedding set is born of the first-ever fully traceable, closed-loop system for bamboo — and has the performance stats to back it up (4.6/5 star rating over 6,000+ consumer reviews). “Not to brag, but Ettitude is the healthiest fabric you can buy,” the brand notes. They’re cooler than cotton, tougher than Tencel, and beat out bamboo viscose in abrasion resistance. Add temperature regulation and a full spectrum of colorways, and you’ve got some seriously elevated sustainable sheets.
Take their best-selling Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set — a silky-lustrous, cloud-soft favorite that now comes in the new Butter colorway, an of-the-moment pale yellow that looks just as slippery and indulgent as it sounds.
Fans say they’ve retired melatonin altogether, crediting Ettitude’s temperature-regulating sheets with deeper, more restorative sleep. And while the credentials scream “crunchy” (eco-friendly, antimicrobial, non-toxic), the actual experience doesn’t.
Because the best sustainable upgrade isn’t something you tolerate for the planet’s sake. It’s something you’d choose anyway.
The last thing you want near your eyes? Scratchy, synthetic fabric. This sleep mask, made from Ettitude’s CleanBamboo® fabric, is the opposite — cloud-soft and lightly padded with recycled PET fill. It arrives pre-washed, so you can expect next-level softness right out of the reusable drawstring bag.
Frizz-free hair and better skin are just the start. These best-selling pillowcases (an Oprah Sleep “O-Ward” winner in 2024) deliver serious beauty sleep without the creases — or the price tag. The fact that they don’t wrinkle? Icing on the cake.
“I sleep hot and my husband sleeps cold, and somehow this is the perfect balance for us both,” writes one reviewer of this cult-favorite comforter. With a 4.6/5 rating and a breathable build, it’s a splurge that earns its keep — no couples therapy required.
If you want a step above Ettitude’s bamboo basic's, the brand's PLNTsilk™ collection (woven in Peru and lighter than air) offers their softest, most luxe feel yet. Even better? The 60-day trial, which lets you test the waters before finalizing your splurge.
Cashmere lovers, meet your new cruelty-free alternative. This “better-than-cashmere” throw is featherlight, fringe-trimmed, and spun from plant-based fibers for a feel that’s just as decadent — minus the shedding and the guilt.
CleanBamboo® meets hemp in this duvet cover that has all the lived-in appeal of linen, but without the scratchy texture or environmental toll. Expect matte softness, understated drape, and an easygoing polish that only gets better with age.
Since the most sustainable option, technically, is to not buy new bedding at all, Ettitude goes a step further with “Ettitude Re:new” — a pre-loved section where you can shop gently used (and thoroughly washed) bedding and loungewear for a fraction of the cost.
And if you’re already a fan, you can also trade in your old Ettitude — or any brand’s sheets, for that matter — and earn $50 toward your next order over $200.
Once you've found Ettitude, you'll never need to worry about falling for greenwashing in interior design again.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
