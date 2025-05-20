If You Buy One Thing This Memorial Day Weekend, Make It Something From This Rare Coyuchi Bedding Sale

Luxury sheets are one of those aspirational purchases we like to fantasize about. We add them to cart, picture our future well-rested selves swaddled in tasteful neutrals… and then close the tab to book a last-minute dinner reservation instead.

But Coyuchi’s Memorial Day sale — a rare 20% off everything from Relaxed Linen to the brand's famous Crinkled Percale — makes the case for actually clicking 'checkout' this time. The Coyuchi bedding brand has California cool energy and equally cool celebrities like Naomi Watts as fans. It doesn’t go on sale often, so when it does, we move.

And no, it’s not the weird colors or off-season rejects. The new stuff — like Coyuchi’s recently dropped spring collection of whisper-soft patterns in naked, Big Sur-inspired hues — is very much part of the party.

Coyuchi's bedding range is designed to encourage texture play — mix handstitching, crinkled finishes, and cloud-soft organic cotton to lean into the brand's signature coastal cool look. (Image credit: Coyuchi)

Memorial Day has its priorities: beach, BBQ, a decent nap. Might as well make that last one count. These bedding deals run through May 27, and we’ve rounded up the standouts worth cooking at home for.

Coyuchi Sea Bloom Print Sham $62.40 at Coyuchi Coyuchi’s antique-inspired Sea Bloom print may be floral, but thanks to its whisper-soft palette, it wears like a neutral. The effect is soft and serene, making this sham an ideal place to rest your head. Plus, the bedding brand's signature cotton-linen blend only gets softer with each wash, which adds to the charm. Coyuchi Down Feather Pillow $110.40 at Coyuchi Of course, you’ll need something to fill that sham. When the outer layer is this considered — crafted in an esteemed Portuguese mill — the insert should match. This one’s medium-firm, made from an 80/20 feather-down mix, and offers the kind of balanced support that works for side sleepers, back sleepers, and your most luxurious sheets. Reviewers call it the best pillow they’ve ever owned. Coyuchi Washable Wool Filled Mattress Pad $238.40 at Coyuchi Most mattress pads look like, well, mattress pads. But this one is a little different. Finished with a romantic ruffled edge, it reminisces an heirloom and yet, its fully traceable wool blend also regulates temperature naturally, is hypoallergenic, and machine washable. Topped with Coyuchi’s Cloud Soft Organic Sateen, it’s the rare practical piece that happens to be beautiful too. Coyuchi Solana Organic Print Duvet Cover $278.40 at Coyuchi If this duvet cover looks hand-painted, that’s because it is. Coyuchi’s Solana textile began as a painted canvas before being digitally rendered to preserve every brushstroke. This antique-leaning pattern that draws on century-old Japanese Sarasa motifs and traditional Indian woodblock prints is a splurge, yes — but the near-perfect reviews (4.7 stars, in case you’re wondering) back it up. Coyuchi Cloud Soft Organic Sateen Sheet Set $182.40 at Coyuchi If you’re waking up in a sweat, don’t blame the weather — blame your sheets. Coyuchi’s Cloud Soft Organic Sateen Set is made for hot sleepers, in both temperature and taste. The 100% GOTS Certified organic cotton is breathable and kind to sensitive skin, but what sets it apart is the elegant matte finish. Available in several calming, nature-inspired hues. Coyuchi Three Season Down Duvet Insert $398.40 at Coyuchi As for what’s inside your duvet — this isn’t where you skimp. Coyuchi’s insert is actress and sustainability advocate Naomi Watts’ go-to, and it checks every box: down that’s double-washed, responsibly sourced from a humane Indiana duck farm, and stitched with a box construction for even fill. Three-season comfort, minus the moral compromise. Coyuchi Organic Relaxed Linen Sheet Set $478.40 at Coyuchi If you’re even mildly Coyuchi-pilled, you’ve likely heard the rumblings about their Relaxed Linen. It lives up to the lore: It’s spun from flax grown only once every seven years in France as part of a sustainable crop rotation. The result is a rare, resilient linen bedding that feels broken-in from day one, dyed with low-impact pigments that are as easy on the eyes as they are on the planet. Coyuchi Robles Handstitched Organic Quilt $294.40 at Coyuchi From afar, this quilt reads soft and peachy; up close, the embroidery reveals a meticulous wave motif that’s hand-stitched into the cotton — a detail that elevates it well beyond your average bed blanket. Drape it over the end of the bed or fold it into a corner and it holds its own. (Available in a cooler Tidal Blue if that’s more your shade.) Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale™ Sheet Set $118 at Coyuchi Love options? The Crinkled Percale Collection is Coyuchi’s crowd-pleaser for a reason. It’s casual, lived-in, and available in every nature-inspired shade and size under the sun — from Twin to California King. The texture is soft but crisp, and the reviews (all 400+ of them) are near-unanimous: “smooth,” “nurturing,” and, “awesome.” At this price, it might be worth stocking up for the whole house…

