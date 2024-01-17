The 12 Best Linen Bedding Sets — Style-Editor Approved Buys For Feeling of Comfortable Luxury
The 12 best linen bedding sets to help you create that sense of understated luxe at home, chosen by our editors for their durability and style
Linen is one of the oldest fabrics in existence and presents a great number of qualities, from its breathable and lightweight feel to its ability to soften with washing. Opting for a linen bedding set allows you to create a calm and inviting bed that isn’t going to wither away a few washes later. Linen is especially appealing to those in warmer climates as it is great for temperature regulation.
The only downside to choosing your bedding set made from this wondrous fiber is its price. Linen is extracted from the flax plant, its cultivation was most widely known in Europe popularizing the terms ‘French’ and ‘Belgian’ linen, both of which still hold value today. Producing linen is a costly exercise as the plant fibers are extremely difficult to harvest and the weaving is much more time-intensive when compared to the cheaper and more readily available cotton.
1. Best colorful linen bedding sets
This mesmerizing green hue continues to grow in popularity within interiors, finding that soft spot between a pastel and punchy color. Paired with the earthy texture of linen in this bed set, it's a match made in heaven.
Material: Flax Linen
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King.
Price: $280
Add warmth and joy to your bed with the russet-hued linen bedding set from Bed Bath & Beyond. Pair it with petrol blue and deeper bronze tones for a contrasting and colorful palette.
Material: Cotton & Linen
Size: Full/Queen, Euro Sham and King/California King.
Price: $168.99
2. Best budget-friendly linen bedding sets
This Amazon bedding set features 100% pure flax linen and is prewashed for added softness. The natural color makes this bedding set ideal for those looking to create a neutral and calming bedroom.
Material: Linen
Size: Full, Queen & King
Price: $148.59
One of the best bedding brands, bring an air of relaxed elegance into your bedroom with this cozy Brooklinen bedding set. Made in Portugal, this charming set features Belgian and French flax linen.
Material: Linen
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King.
Price: $159.80
This Bed Bath & Beyond bedding set combines the breathability and comfort of two natural fibers, linen, and cotton. Keep things simple and opt for an all-white look or use it as the foundation for your more patterned pieces.
Material: Cotton & Linen
Size: Full, Queen & King
Price: $75.64
3. Best neutral linen bedding sets
Prewashed, this Bed Threads set doesn't require the prep work that a lot of traditional bed linens do to give you a soft sleeping experience. The creamy oat color is a perfectly pared-back hue that will work well with warmer brown tones.
Material: Cotton & Linen
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King.
Price: $280
Belgian flax linen forms the basis for this Pottery Barn bedding set. Keep yourself cool and comfortable at night with its light and airy feel. This organic colorway showcases the natural hue of the plant fibers, giving you an authentic linen experience.
Material: Linen
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King & California King.
Price: $259
4. Best luxury linen bedding sets
This hefty gray bedding set from Rough Linen is perfect for all year round. It will keep you cozy and warm in winter but still has the breathability and cooling touch needed for summer. The dark purple tone also makes this set even more inviting.
Material: Linen
Size: Twin, Queen, King & California King.
Price: $301.75
The shapes of this relaxed linen set from Lulu & Georgia are wonderfully highlighted by the navy piping that lines its borders. A great way to add a bit of contemporary character to your minimal bedding set.
Material: Linen
Size: Queen & King
Price: $420
How much does a linen bedding set cost?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Due to the extensive production costs of linen, it can be on the pricier side when it comes to bedding. Belgian or French flax linen will be on the more expensive side as these are cultivated in Europe and require a time-intensive process to weave into bed linens.
"There are huge differences in linen quality. The quality depends, among other facts, on the length and strength of the flax fiber. There are sets below $200 for 2 cushion covers and a duvet cover for a double bed. I work a lot with the Dutch company, by mölle, they offer sustainable fabrics and great craftsmanship in the Netherlands. Their bed linen starts from around $250 per set," says German designer, Constanze Ladner. If you are looking for linen on a budget, don't be detracted from linen blend bedding sets as these can often recreate the look for less and introduce additional benefits to the fabric.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
-
-
10 Kitchen Cabinet Organizers Going Viral Right Now — Including the One Thing Anyone With a Stand Mixer Should Have
Maximize your cupboard space with these genius and affordable products
By Ottilie Blackhall Published
-
The 5 Prettiest Plants That Prevent Mold - Perfect Bathroom Foliage to Keep Your Space Looking Fresh
Plants that prevent mold can help you have better air quality as well a space that feels lush, green and wonderful to live in
By Jacky Parker Published