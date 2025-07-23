With So Many Underwhelming Ones Out There, Here's Where You Should Buy Curtains If You've Got Good Taste

If you're redecorating your home, finding the right pieces to elevate the space is a must. And oftentimes, the one piece of furnishing that is usually at the back of our minds and the last on the checklist are curtains. But why? Knowing what style suits your space is the key to a cohesive home, and once you've determined that, it's time to shop.

Understanding where to buy curtains from is the best place to start, especially if you're seeking modern window treatments that will elevate and uplift your home. From patterned fabrics to plain color block curtains, there is a wide array of options to choose from to elevate your home's interior.

Not to worry, though, I'm not going to make you do all the research and scrolling, after all, that's what I'm here for! I've compiled a list of tasteful and beautiful curtain brands that you'll want in your home if you've good taste.

Sanderson

Founded in 1860, Sanderson has since made strides in the industry. (Image credit: John Lewis)

Sanderson, also part of the Sanderson Design Group family, is a luxury furnishing brand that designs wallpapers, paints, and fabrics, as well as a wide range of interior products. Sanderson is just one of the brands making waves in the market. Founded in 1860, this brand combines timeless British influence through its patterns and bold colors.

With every design evoking a bucolic feel, Sanderson is known for representing the English countryside through its thoughtful designs and fabrics. Its fabrics have been used to create bed linens and curtains within the home.

This brand certainly makes a great curtain idea for large windows — so what are you waiting for?

Where to buy: There are a few stockists that create made-to-measure and ready-made curtains with Sanderson fabrics, including British Made Interiors, Closs & Hamblin, Graham Sanderson Interiors, John Lewis, Curtains 2 Go, Jane Clayton & Company.

John Lewis

Your home to all things homeware, electronics, beauty and furnishing. (Image credit: John Lewis)

British retail company John Lewis is renowned for its homeware and furnishings, available at affordable prices. The retailer currently offers a range of interior options such as bedding, furniture, lighting, and, of course, window treatment options. As of now, the retailer is currently holding a range of ready-made curtain options from different brands, including some of its own.

From patterned curtains, like this John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Leopard Rose Pair Lined Pencil Pleat Curtains, to these John Lewis Textured Weave Recycled Curtains. The options on modern design and elegance are endless, as consumers are given a selection of some of the best to choose from.

Where to Buy: John Lewis.

John Lewis Cotton Stripe Slot Top Voile Panel £20 at John Lewis Color: Putty

Nordic Knots

Scandinavian design can create a sense of calm within the home. (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

For a fresh and Scandinavian design feel within the home, Nordic Knots does it best. Founded in 2016 by Liza Laserrow Berglund, Fabian Berglund, and Felix Berglund, this brand embodies timeless design through clean lines and simplicity.

Lasting beyond interior design trends, Nordic Knots crafts pieces for the modern home with Scandinavian aesthetics in mind. Currently, the brand sells a range of different custom curtains, including Sheer, Light Filtering, Room Darkening, and Blackout.

So, if you're looking for aesthetic as well as functionality, like making your curtains darker for an easy morning slumber, Nordic Knots' got you covered.

Where to Buy: Nordick Knots.

Hillarys

Modern meets traditional. (Image credit: Hillarys)

British brand Hillarys is known for its made-to-measure window coverings, including curtains, blinds, and shutters. If you're looking to make traditional patterns feel more modern, then Hillarys is a great place to start. The retailer also offers an in-home service as well as an advice service to help you through your redecorating and furnishing journey.

When selecting the type of curtain you want, you can choose from a variety of options, including color, room, or browse the retailer's designer section. Hillary's also offers a buying guide section that guides you through the process of choosing the window treatment, as well as production and fittings.

Where to Buy: Hillarys

Blinds Direct

For ready made and made to measure curtains, Blinds Direct is the place to be. (Image credit: Blinds Direct)

Now, don't be fooled by the name; Blinds Direct also sells ready-made and made-to-measure curtains. The retailer prides itself on creating handmade pieces in the UK, utilizing some of the finest luxury materials to craft exceptional pieces. Currently, the brand sells exclusively online.

Blinds Direct also offers a variety of curtain styles, allowing you to choose from different colors, materials, patterns, and designers. A standout for me has to be the William Morris collection.

Where to Buy: Blinds Direct.

Blinds Direct William Morris at Home Marigold Woven Madder £43.08 at blindsdirect.co.uk Color: Burnt Orange

Dunelm

Dunelm will certainly bring you stylish finds at affordable prices. (Image credit: Dunelm)

Founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, Dunelm has since grown into one of the biggest home and furniture brands in the UK. From furniture to bedding and even furnishing, Dunelm never falls short of finding what you need, when you need it.

Its curtain range has a selection of: Ready Made Curtains, Eyelet Curtains, ﻿Pencil Pleat Curtains, ﻿Door Curtains, Curtain Linings and ﻿Kids' Curtains as well as trending designs and specific made-to-measure options.

So, if you're seeking the latest curtain trends, Dunelm is the right place to start.

Where to Buy: Dunelm

Dunlem Linford Stripe Unlined Slot Top Curtains £30 at dunelm.com Color: Blue and White

Blinds 2 Go

They don't just sell blinds, they've got curtains covered for you too! (Image credit: Blinds 2 go)

Blinds 2 Go first launched online in 2000, offering the first specialist online blinds retailer. Since then, the brand has expanded and now provides a range of curtains to consumers. The retailer also has a sister site called Curtains 2 Go, where you can purchase a range of made-to-measure curtains in different colors, patterns, and designs.

To brighten those bedroom curtain ideas, these Mila Celadon Curtains will add a touch of calm and color to the space.

Where to Buy: Blinds 2 Go, Curtains 2 Go.

Curtains 2 Go Mila Celadon Curtains £37.85 at curtains-2go.co.uk Color: Sage Green

La Redoute

A modern take and luxury design. (Image credit: La Redoute)

Chic, stylish, and full of allure, La Redoute is a brand I certainly have as my go-to. An online brand that delivers the finest pieces from France, this brand is the epitome of luxury at affordable prices. The place for all things home and fashion, La Redoute, also offers a range of home furnishing finds, including curtains.

Whether you're searching for plaid curtains or simpler designer options, this brand has everything you need. The highlight for me, though, has to be the Tojos Washed Linen Curtains by AM.PM — touched in a natural tone that can certainly elevate a living room.

Where to Buy: La Redoute.

Habitat

Your local Sainsbury's could be holding this homeware brand. (Image credit: Habitat)

The home of all things home, Habitat, first launched in 1964 and has since grown into one of the biggest homeware brands. Since its growth, the retailer has collaborated with grocery chain Sainsbury's and now offers a range of homeware across various stores.

And when it comes to home furnishings, Habitat certainly knows how to do it well. From eyelet and pencil pleat, to blackout and sheer curtains, there's an irresistible selection you can't miss. So if you're looking for a new pair of living room curtains — Habitat has a range of stylish finds that you'll want to add to your basket.

Where to Buy: Habitat

Habitat Double Voile Unlined Sheer Curtain £12 at Habitat UK Color: Natural

FAQs

How Much Budget Should I Keep for Curtains?

When redecorating your home, it's best to set aside a budget for home furnishings. How much you choose to spend is totally up to you, but we would advise keeping a budget between £500 to £1000+.

The amount you spend will depend on the type of curtain you choose, its size, and the number of curtains you need. Also, consider curtain features such as rails and rods. Always leave a little wiggle room, just in case you end up going above budget.



Now that you have an idea of where to purchase your curtains, it's time to consider the style, color, and measurements. And if you are wondering if curtains should touch the floor? We've got you covered.