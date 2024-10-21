I Never Thought I'd Pick Plaid Curtains, But Here's 6 Cozy Sets I'm Eyeing Ahead of the Holidays

Plaid has its time and place, and it seems to be now. These anything-but-fussy drapes will transform your space — and they’re more affordable than you'd think

Plaid curtains hanging in a bedroom
(Image credit: Cathy Nordström)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

It’s no secret that the right drapes can transform a space. Linen beckons in summer, but as the weather cools, that breezy set may start to feel a little out of place, leaving you craving something…. cozier. Perhaps that’s why plaid curtains have been popping up everywhere lately — even in ultra-modern spots like CB2.

Turns out, plaid isn’t just for picnic blankets and hunting cabins. While there’s certainly a time and place for the rustic-rooted pattern (even the late, plaid-loving Vivienne Westwood knew that), it seems that its moment is now. The holidays are the perfect time to embrace plaid’s warmth, nuance, and inviting charm — equal parts curtain trend and a refreshing antidote to anything too polished or pretentious.

So, in the spirit of the season, grab your cable knit, pour some cocoa, and settle in as I share my six favorite takes on this classic pattern to get your space on the fast track to cozy.

Sara Le Print Linen Drapery Pleated
Sara Le Print Linen Drapery Pleated

Price: $69.99

You might recall these viral Amazon curtains from last year — affordable, customizable, and ridiculously easy to hang. TwoPages quickly won over the masses, including my fellow style editor, Brigid Kennedy. This year, their beloved drapery feels especially perfect in evergreen plaid. On its own, it has a festive vibe, but pair it with brass, gold, or red, and the holiday spirit is instantly amplified.

Elrene Home Fashions Farmhouse Living Grainger Buffalo-Check Blackout Window Curtain, Living Room and Bedroom Drape With Rod Pocket Tabs, 52
Elrene Home Fashions Buffalo-Check Blackout Window Curtains

Price: $30.18, Was: $44.99

For less than the cost of a very mid sushi takeout order in NYC, you can get something so much better. Currently on sale for $30, this 4.7-star reviewed blackout curtain set in burgundy buffalo-plaid makes for an ideal Christmas bedroom decorating idea. It's your new best friend for cozy, sleepy Saturdays.

Madwas Green European Flax™-Certified Linen Sheer Window Curtain Panel 48
Madwas Green Linen Sheer Window Curtain Panel

Price: $129

Though I dismissed linen as a summer affair earlier, I had to include this CB2 curtain set for a couple of reasons. 1) As a California native, I understand the need to bring a coastal twist to typically cool-weather staples, and 2) this modern take on plaid is just the refreshing change we all need. Still nostalgic, but light and bright and far from imposing.

Heritage Plaid Plum Curtain
Heritage Plaid Plum Curtain

Price: $157.50, Was: $210

This plaid plum curtain set is one of the most elegant (and dare I say, demure) options I’ve come across in this category. It looks regal — expensive — but still maintains a certain lightness, with subtle pops of peachy pink that make it equally fitting for warmer neutrals or the obvious jewel tones. These Christmas living room decor ideas are more versatile than you’d think.

Holms Cotton Room Darkening Curtain Pair
Holms Cotton Room Darkening Curtain Pair

Price: $44.99, Was: $91.94

While some of the selections on this list feel distinctly fall/winter, I could easily see these curtains transitioning into spring and summer if rustic charm is your style. The blend of khaki, green, and russet brown hues might be in line with Christmas decorating trends, but is also about as evergreen as it gets. And with a near-perfect 4.9/5 star rating on Wayfair, you can bet that this set will stand the test of time.

Plaid Heritage Weave Cotton Room Darkening Curtains
Plaid Heritage Weave Cotton Room Darkening Curtains

Price: $43.99, Was: $74.99

If I were to close my eyes and picture the most quintessentially Christmas-y, Hallmark movie-esque curtains, these would be it. The colorway, fittingly called “Burgundy Bliss,” is truly heavenly. While it might be giving cranberry sauce and countryside cottage on its own, pair it with sleek, modern furniture to give it a fresh update. Remember, the most luxurious spaces often feature well-chosen but unexpected contrasts.

plaid curtains

(Image credit: Cathy Nordström)
Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸