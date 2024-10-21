I Never Thought I'd Pick Plaid Curtains, But Here's 6 Cozy Sets I'm Eyeing Ahead of the Holidays

It’s no secret that the right drapes can transform a space. Linen beckons in summer, but as the weather cools, that breezy set may start to feel a little out of place, leaving you craving something…. cozier. Perhaps that’s why plaid curtains have been popping up everywhere lately — even in ultra-modern spots like CB2.

Turns out, plaid isn’t just for picnic blankets and hunting cabins. While there’s certainly a time and place for the rustic-rooted pattern (even the late, plaid-loving Vivienne Westwood knew that), it seems that its moment is now. The holidays are the perfect time to embrace plaid’s warmth, nuance, and inviting charm — equal parts curtain trend and a refreshing antidote to anything too polished or pretentious.

So, in the spirit of the season, grab your cable knit, pour some cocoa, and settle in as I share my six favorite takes on this classic pattern to get your space on the fast track to cozy.

(Image credit: Cathy Nordström)