Ever Heard of “Naked Patterns”? Coyuchi’s Barely-There Spring Bedding Brings a Soft and Relaxing Vibe
Faded like sun-bleached linen, effortless as a sea breeze — Coyuchi’s whispering patterns bring the romance of Big Sur straight to bed
You’ve heard of naked dressing: sheer skirts, diaphanous blouses — pretty much standard runway fare nowadays. But naked patterns? Coyuchi’s new spring bedding collection of barely-there, whisper-soft prints makes the case.
Inspired by Big Sur — Malibu’s more rugged, untamed cousin — Coyuchi's seasonal patterns feel sun-washed and salt-worn, as if they’ve spent years softening by the sea. Patterns like Sea Bloom carry that antique, weathered elegance, while others, such as Marguerite, nod to Big Sur’s lusher terrain, a barely-there botanical that reads more wild meadow than manicured garden.
Here, linen is relaxed, percale is already crinkled, and layering is the lore of the land. It’s California cool in its truest essence — the kind of bedding you’d expect to find folded in the closet of a coastal estate, perfectly broken-in like an heirloom beach sweater.
And while bedding deals on new collections — especially from Coyuchi — are rare, Sleep Week (technically through the 15th, but extending to the 20th for the bedding brand) means 15% to 25% off sitewide, depending on your order total. Add your picks to cart and watch the savings unfold.
Shhh… hear that? Pattern is calling.
Price: $298
Light layers aren’t just for dressing — warm weather months call for breezy bedding, too. This coastal-inspired throw, 100% GOTS certified and yarn-dyed, adds the perfect airy texture. It’s designed to play with the collection’s solids — be them warm neutrals, rich pinks, or sea-inspired blues and greens.
From: $58
Marguerite is possibly the least fussy floral ever — softly faded, perfectly broken-in from day one, thanks to its luxurious blend of organic cotton and pre-consumer recycled linen. Unlike bold, graphic prints, this pattern is quiet enough to complement solid bedding, adding just a whisper of interest.
From: $158
Coyuchi's percale sheet set balances warm and cool like sun against the sea. Its Fawn Garden colorway — a rich, earthy contrast to soft moss or seafoam greens — feels like the most compelling of the bunch. The set includes one flat, one fitted, and one to two pillowcases, depending on bed size.
From: $368
A go-to quilt is a must, and with premium organic cotton and hand-embroidered waves of contrast stitching, this bedding idea is bound to be yours. It’s a natural fit for warm brown or terracotta tones — grounded, earthy, and impossibly soft. All in the details, even the undyed backing speaks to the raw beauty of nature’s palette.
From: $148
The best bedding is a little lived-in — crisp but relaxed, like the perfect button-down. This sheet set gets it right, pre-crinkled and incredibly gentle on skin. Casual, cool, and as carefree as a long weekend on the lesser-known California coast.
From: $398
Invite the wild flora of the Big Sur coastline straight into your bedroom with Coyuchi’s Sea Bloom Duvet, available in two colorways: warm Praline or cool Sage. Crafted with care in a Portugal-based mill, its linen-cotton blend is designed to get softer with every wash — meaning by summer, you’ll love it even more than you do now.
Sleep is the ultimate self-care — take notes from actress and wellness guru Naomi Watts with her nature-inspired Coyuchi bedding collaboration.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
The 7 Biggest TV Mistakes Designers Always See in a Living Room - And How to Set Up Your Tech Instead
Screen glare, unsightly cables, neck cramps... a lot can go wrong when it comes to styling a TV in a design-forward living space
By Kelsey Mulvey Published
-
9 Utility Room Wallpaper Ideas Experts Say Will "Bring a Little Extra Joy" to Your Home's Most Practical Space
It may feel like this room is only meant for functionality, but introducing wallpaper is a brilliant way to make it feel like more of a design moment
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
Our Interiors Editor Doesn’t Think Tropical Palm Motifs Can be Stylish, So I Set Out on a Mission to Prove Her Wrong
Tropical is trending — but don’t panic. “Island-core” is kicking the kitsch and trading tiki torches for actual taste
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Strangely-Shaped Side-Sleeper Pillow Is Going Viral for Super-Charging Beauty Sleep — And Preventing Wrinkles
This silk-wrapped, ergonomically designed pillow is winning over wellness gurus — and its unusual shape might be the secret to waking up flawless
By Julia Demer Published
-
McGee & Co’s Outdoor 2025 Collection Is Designed to Survive Whatever Life Throws at It — Yes, Even Red Wine
Sun, rain, working from home, and the occasional spilled glass? No problem. This outdoor collection makes an oasis out of everyday obstacles
By Julia Demer Published
-
Maximalist Decor for the Table Is Every Host's Easy Conversation-Starting Trick — Here's How to Shop the Look
A bit of bold color and vibrant pattern is sure to enliven not only the style of your table, but the spirit of your guests
By Devin Toolen Published
-
'Bistro Belle' Is the New Coastal Grandmother — And Jonathan Adler’s Newest Dinnerware Collection Pitches It Perfectly
Somewhere between laissez-faire luxury and unabashed cool, summer 2025 takes its cue from the unbothered je ne sais quoi of the Bistro Belle
By Julia Demer Published
-
Japandi Decor Is the Cure to Chaos — 6 Buys That Will Instantly Bring This Style to Life
A fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian sensibilities, this distinct style strips away the noise in more ways than one
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Isn't Your Grandma's Mother of Pearl Decor — Shop 9 *Actually* Stylish Pieces
Once considered dowdy and kitsch, some of the coolest designers are reimagining mother of pearl decor, giving it a whole new ethereal elegance
By Devin Toolen Published
-
I Spent Way too Long Smelling Glasshouse Fragrances Last Weekend — But Also Worked Out the Best 6 Scents
From 'Arabian Nights' to 'Midnight in Milan', candles by Glasshouse Fragrances transport you to luxurious destinations around the world with just one whiff
By Devin Toolen Published