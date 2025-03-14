Ever Heard of “Naked Patterns”? Coyuchi’s Barely-There Spring Bedding Brings a Soft and Relaxing Vibe

You’ve heard of naked dressing: sheer skirts, diaphanous blouses — pretty much standard runway fare nowadays. But naked patterns? Coyuchi’s new spring bedding collection of barely-there, whisper-soft prints makes the case.

Inspired by Big Sur — Malibu’s more rugged, untamed cousin — Coyuchi's seasonal patterns feel sun-washed and salt-worn, as if they’ve spent years softening by the sea. Patterns like Sea Bloom carry that antique, weathered elegance, while others, such as Marguerite, nod to Big Sur’s lusher terrain, a barely-there botanical that reads more wild meadow than manicured garden.

Here, linen is relaxed, percale is already crinkled, and layering is the lore of the land. It’s California cool in its truest essence — the kind of bedding you’d expect to find folded in the closet of a coastal estate, perfectly broken-in like an heirloom beach sweater.

Brand ambassador and actress Naomi Watts unwinds in layered luxury, featuring the Pebbled Handstitched Organic Quilt in Lagoon and the Mojave Organic Linen Throw in Soft White with Gulf Stripe. (Image credit: Coyuchi)

And while bedding deals on new collections — especially from Coyuchi — are rare, Sleep Week (technically through the 15th, but extending to the 20th for the bedding brand) means 15% to 25% off sitewide, depending on your order total. Add your picks to cart and watch the savings unfold.

Shhh… hear that? Pattern is calling.

Mojave Organic Linen Throw View at Coyuchi Price: $298 Light layers aren’t just for dressing — warm weather months call for breezy bedding, too. This coastal-inspired throw, 100% GOTS certified and yarn-dyed, adds the perfect airy texture. It’s designed to play with the collection’s solids — be them warm neutrals, rich pinks, or sea-inspired blues and greens. Marguerite Organic Print Decorative Pillow Cover View at Coyuchi From: $58 Marguerite is possibly the least fussy floral ever — softly faded, perfectly broken-in from day one, thanks to its luxurious blend of organic cotton and pre-consumer recycled linen. Unlike bold, graphic prints, this pattern is quiet enough to complement solid bedding, adding just a whisper of interest. Organic Print Percale Sheet Set View at Coyuchi From: $158 Coyuchi's percale sheet set balances warm and cool like sun against the sea. Its Fawn Garden colorway — a rich, earthy contrast to soft moss or seafoam greens — feels like the most compelling of the bunch. The set includes one flat, one fitted, and one to two pillowcases, depending on bed size. Robles Handstitched Organic Quilt View at Coyuchi From: $368 A go-to quilt is a must, and with premium organic cotton and hand-embroidered waves of contrast stitching, this bedding idea is bound to be yours. It’s a natural fit for warm brown or terracotta tones — grounded, earthy, and impossibly soft. All in the details, even the undyed backing speaks to the raw beauty of nature’s palette. Organic Crinkled Percale™ Sheet Set View at Coyuchi From: $148 The best bedding is a little lived-in — crisp but relaxed, like the perfect button-down. This sheet set gets it right, pre-crinkled and incredibly gentle on skin. Casual, cool, and as carefree as a long weekend on the lesser-known California coast. Sea Bloom Print Duvet Cover View at Coyuchi From: $398 Invite the wild flora of the Big Sur coastline straight into your bedroom with Coyuchi’s Sea Bloom Duvet, available in two colorways: warm Praline or cool Sage. Crafted with care in a Portugal-based mill, its linen-cotton blend is designed to get softer with every wash — meaning by summer, you’ll love it even more than you do now.

Sleep is the ultimate self-care — take notes from actress and wellness guru Naomi Watts with her nature-inspired Coyuchi bedding collaboration.