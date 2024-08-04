6 Bedding Ideas to Try Now That Will Make Your Bedroom Feel So Much More Elevated

Are you a white sheets sort of person? There's no shame in it — they're a classic bedding idea for a reason. However, there's a lot out there to explore when it comes to making your bed beyond this simple hotel staple.

If you're looking for inspiration for how to take your bedding to the next level, I've curated some of my favorite ways to dress a bed in a modern way for you. These ideas go beyond the basics of how to style a bed — think of this as your advanced lesson in bedding, mixing styles, color, patterns and more for a bedroom that really explores your own design style.

1. Mix and match trending colors

(Image credit: Bed Threads)

Some of the best bedding brands recommend mixing and matching your bedding to give the bedroom a dynamic and cheerful look. If you're wondering how to create a mix without it seeming too overwhelming, consider white sheets, and layer them with bright pillows and a duvet. This would also look striking if you had a muted headboard.

Genevieve Rosen-Biller of contemporary linen brand Bed Threads recommends the following pairings that are trending but also timeless:

1. Pink Clay, Terracotta & Limoncello

Consider pairing pink clay, terracotta & limoncello together. Infusing a subtle warmth into any space, this lively combination is guaranteed to make all dreams sweet.

2. Terracotta & Hazelnut

This chic boudoir celebrates our earthy pink tones for a look that's pretty and elegant. Brought to life with a terracotta & rust quilt, and paired with a warm Hazelnut Sheet Set, this is look is perfect for those wanting to turn their bedroom into a comforting escape.

3. Turmeric & Lavender

These vibrant tones are light and refreshing and inject any room with a positive vibe and sweet look. Plus these remind one of the Mediterranean.

4. Sage & White

Sage is the perfect blend of soft greens, while white adds a clean and sophisticated touch. Together, they create a scheme that's equal parts sophisticated and soothing.

5. Olive Stripe, Sage, and White

A touch of Olive Stripe will instantly transform your space, and bring with it an unmatched sense of style. It's a soothing combination that's perfect for a calm summer night's rest.

6. Petrol and Lavender

The Petrol hue will look as heavenly and cooling as it feels and together with the magical lavender, will add an allure to the home.

2. Choose linen for a lived-in look

(Image credit: Sara Ligorria-Tramp. Design: Bobby Berk)

"A good night's sleep is essential, especially during hot summer months,' says Whitney Thornburg, design director at modern bedding brand Coyuchi. "Linen is a fantastic bedding option that is naturally breathable and perfect for beating the heat. 100% Organic Flax Linen is a luxurious fabric that is a rare find, as most linen sheets are blended with other materials that can lower the quality. It is known for its temperature-regulating properties, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. I love the unique texture of natural chambray."

That's not the only reason to choose linen bedding sets. Linen offers a lived-in look with its natural creases and crinkles that'll mean you won't have to feel too precious about how well-ironed your bed sheets are.

3. Play with scale in prints

(Image credit: Interior Fox. Design: Veronica Rodriguez)

Bold, scaled bedding isn't only for kids' rooms — experiment with a new style in your primary bedroom and choose large patterns.

Katie Elks, the designer director at Brooklinen endorses this idea. "Play with scale," she says. "Pair a small-scale print with something larger. Using a new pattern or color can really update your whole room—your bed takes up a lot of space, so duvet covers have a huge impact!"

4. Opt for sheets in breathable materials

(Image credit: Bed Threads)

Natural bedding fabrics outshine synthetic materials any day. These can also add to a luxury bedroom look and make it feel more appealing. "Organic, breathable materials like linen and cotton allow for better air circulation during sleep," shares Genevieve. "This better regulates your body temperature to keep you cool and comfortable, which, in turn, stops you from waking in the middle of the night from the heat. Flax linen is used in breathable fabrics that are especially good at circulating air. Linen's natural strength and long fibres allow it to be woven into lighter sheets and a looser weave. This gives 100% French flax linen an unmistakable softness on the skin and a cool feel throughout the night."

"Cotton is the most common bedding textile as it's affordable, soft, and easy to source," says Genevieve. "On the highest end of the spectrum, long-staple cotton such as Pima and Egyptian round out the strongest and most expensive kinds of cotton, with the least chance of pulling or lint accumulation. In every case, however, cotton fabrics are relatively durable and chemically stable. Finally, percale is made of cotton, polyester, or other materials, and refers to the type of weave used for the bedding; a plain or basket weave. It is smooth, breathable, stays cool to the touch, and always looks smart."

5. Shop for nature-inspired neutrals for pillows

(Image credit: Whit Preston. Design: Tim Cuppett Architects)

A big accessory for pretty bedrooms are pillows. These are like the jewelry of the bed, adding color, texture and even interesting shapes to it.

"There's a timeless beauty in nature-inspired neutrals for your home,' shares Whitney of Coyuchi. All these add a lovely layering to the bed without feeling OTT.

76. Choose whimsical shapes for pillows

(Image credit: Peter Dunham)

The regular squares and rectangles aside, round and bolster pillows are taking over the best-dressed bedrooms, helping create the most comfortable beds that are also stylish.

You could also go in for pillows with tassels that lend a little bit of a quirky look. Mix and match different shapes to make the bed feel more inviting.

What type of bedding is in style right now?

At the moment bedding in natural fibres (linen, cotton, and bamboo) is trending as these help you sleep better and also last longer. Also, experts recommend mixing and matching bedding to give the room a more stylish, decorated look. While it's still great to have the standard size and shaped pillows, round, bolster and organic-shaped pillows are taking over rooms.

What kind of bedding makes a room look bigger?

Generally, bedding, especially duvets in stripes can affect the look of a room, making it feel larger than it is. You could go in for vertical or horizontal stripes to make the room seem longer or wider. Also, consider carpets in stripes to give the overall room a boost visually.