'The Best Dressed Beds All Have One!' 12 Bolster Pillows to Buy to Elevate Your Bedroom
Find the best bolster pillows to add to your bed or couch for a stylish upgrade that makes any space look better
A bolster is a cylindrical pillow that has its beginnings in Southeast Asia. The long and lean pillow is also referred to as a hugging pillow and offers additional neck and back support. Aside from its practical properties, a bolster can also be a wonderful finishing accent for your bed. The lengthy form can create the illusion of a larger bed and balance the more rectangular shape of your pillows and shams. Available in a range of colors, textures, and shapes, we've taken the liberty of finding you our favorite bolsters.
After searching the best home décor stores, we've developed a list of our top picks, all with the aim of complementing the best bedding sets you've already picked up. It includes the insight of interior designers and experts, alongside a selection of our top bedding picks.
1. Best Patterned Bolster Pillows
This hand-made long pillow is a wonderful alternative to the traditional bolster. Made with 100% wool, it features a textural geometric design in a natural brown and cream colorway.
Material: Wool
Size: Long Lumbar, Lumbar and Square
Price: $198
A cool and calming stripe decorates this linen bolster pillow. The stripe adds a playful edge to your bed but still feels elegant and sophisticated in its appeal.
Material: Linen
Size: 6" x 53"
Price: $198
2. Best Neutral Bolster Pillows
This classic linen pillow offers the length of a bolster with a more structured shape. Use it in conjunction with bolder accent shams or cushions for a layered look.
Material: Linen
Size: 14" x 36"
Price: $44.40
For those seeking a pared-back and more neutral look for their bedding, this Target pillow is the perfect choice. The fringe detail gives it a nice touch of texture too.
Material: Cotton
Size: 14" x 36"
Price: $30
3. Best Soft Bolster Pillows
Add a sweet hint of pink to your bedding with this velvet bolster pillow from Amazon. Its soft surface and curved shape make it a charming match for your bed.
Material: Velvet
Size: 16'' x 6"
Price: $9.99
This cozy faux fur bolster from Amazon is not only animal friendly, its machine washable making it a fluffy and functional choice for your bed.
Material: Faux Fur
Size: 40'' x 12"
Price: $24.99
4. Best Colorful Bolster Pillows
Colorful shapes cover this abstract bolster from Target. With its oversized shape and library of colors, it's a wonderful piece to pick if you want to bring some personality into your bedroom.
Material: Recycled Polyester
Size: 36'' x 8"
Price: $35
Go for the glow of a bold orange hue with this bolster from Wayfair. With its detailed leaf print, it offers both color and pattern for your bed.
Material: Linen & Cotton
Size: 24'' x 8"
Price: $99.99
Can you wash a bolster pillow?
You’ve found your perfect bolster pillow and the worst part is washing it to find it shrunk or doesn’t quite look the same way it did when you bought it. In order to avoid this rather disappointing moment, taking the time to understand how to look after your pillow is worthwhile and rewarding. 'Wash the cover in cold water to ensure it does not shrink,' says Australian interior designer, Greg Natale.
Alongside this clever tip, you can also use washable pillow protectors to keep your filling clean and protected. Beware of dust too, use your vacuum to keep your bolster clean. For any specific stains, spot cleaning with a mild detergent and damp cloth can also work wonders. Care instructions will vary depending on the fabric composition of your bolster as natural fibers may be more delicate than the man-made alternatives which are often more machine-washable.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc.
-
-
Every Stylish Host Needs One of These — The Chic Kitchen Accessory You Probably Didn't Know You Had to Have
Save for tea, coffee, or mulled wine, it's safe to say that no one likes a warm drink. This best wine chillers saves you and your guests 10/10 times
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Our Style Editor's Home Always Smells Amazing — And It's Thanks To This $8 Trick
From cones to papers, these are the most gorgeous smelling incense picks we've tried to date. Plus, style them with editor-approved burners for an elevated aromatic experience
By Julia Demer Published