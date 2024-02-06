'The Best Dressed Beds All Have One!' 12 Bolster Pillows to Buy to Elevate Your Bedroom

Find the best bolster pillows to add to your bed or couch for a stylish upgrade that makes any space look better

A bolster is a cylindrical pillow that has its beginnings in Southeast Asia. The long and lean pillow is also referred to as a hugging pillow and offers additional neck and back support. Aside from its practical properties, a bolster can also be a wonderful finishing accent for your bed. The lengthy form can create the illusion of a larger bed and balance the more rectangular shape of your pillows and shams. Available in a range of colors, textures, and shapes, we've taken the liberty of finding you our favorite bolsters.

After searching the best home décor stores, we've developed a list of our top picks, all with the aim of complementing the best bedding sets you've already picked up. It includes the insight of interior designers and experts, alongside a selection of our top bedding picks.

1. Best Patterned Bolster Pillows

Geometric patterned desi wool throw pillow
1. Handmade Geo Pillow

This hand-made long pillow is a wonderful alternative to the traditional bolster. Made with 100% wool, it features a textural geometric design in a natural brown and cream colorway.

Material: Wool

Size: Long Lumbar, Lumbar and Square

Price: $198

Painterly striped linen long bolster pillow
2. Striped Bolster Pillow

A cool and calming stripe decorates this linen bolster pillow. The stripe adds a playful edge to your bed but still feels elegant and sophisticated in its appeal.

Material: Linen

Size: 6" x 53"

Price: $198

Black and orange marshmallow cloud fleece bolster pillow
3. Fleece Bolster Pillow

Ideal for those looking to create a bit of autumnal comfort on their bed, this marshmallow-like bolster from Urban Outfitters feels completely cozy.

Material: Polyester

Size: 18" x 7"

Price: $59

2. Best Neutral Bolster Pillows

Lush linen lumbar pillow
1. Lush Linen Pillow

This classic linen pillow offers the length of a bolster with a more structured shape. Use it in conjunction with bolder accent shams or cushions for a layered look.

Material: Linen

Size: 14" x 36"

Price: $44.40

Embroidered oblong ivory pillow
2. Embroidered Pillow

For those seeking a pared-back and more neutral look for their bedding, this Target pillow is the perfect choice. The fringe detail gives it a nice touch of texture too.

Material: Cotton

Size: 14" x 36"

Price: $30

Polyester geometric patterned bolster pillow
3. Geometric Bolster Pillow

This sleek geometric pattern gives this Wayfair bolster pillow a colorful and eye-catching look. Pair with blue or white bedding for a coordinated and cohesive scheme.

Material: Polyester

Size: 9'' x 36'' x 9'' 

Price: $125.99

3. Best Soft Bolster Pillows

Cylindrical velvet memory pillow
1. Pink Velvet Bolster

Add a sweet hint of pink to your bedding with this velvet bolster pillow from Amazon. Its soft surface and curved shape make it a charming match for your bed.

Material: Velvet

Size: 16'' x 6" 

Price: $9.99

Faux fur extra long body pillow
2. Faux Fur Bolster Pillow

This cozy faux fur bolster from Amazon is not only animal friendly, its machine washable making it a fluffy and functional choice for your bed.

Material: Faux Fur

Size: 40'' x 12"

Price: $24.99

Rich velvet bolster pillow
3. Neutral Bolster Pillow

Velvet works well as a statement and a neutral as shown by this Bed Bath & Beyond bolster. Pair with contrasting textures like linen or cotton in similar tones for a curated collection of cushions.

Material: Cotton Velvet

Size: 21'' x 7"

Price: $18.69

4. Best Colorful Bolster Pillows

Jungalow geo print throw pillow
1. Abstract Bolster Pillow

Colorful shapes cover this abstract bolster from Target. With its oversized shape and library of colors, it's a wonderful piece to pick if you want to bring some personality into your bedroom.

Material: Recycled Polyester

Size: 36'' x 8"

Price: $35

Geometric throw pillow
2. Leaf Print Orange Bolster

Go for the glow of a bold orange hue with this bolster from Wayfair. With its detailed leaf print, it offers both color and pattern for your bed.

Material: Linen & Cotton

Size: 24'' x 8"

Price: $99.99

Blue white cotton extra long bolster pillow
3. Tie-Dye Pillow

This fun tie-dye pillow provides all the length of a bolster for your bed albeit with a more lumbar-like shape. The tassels on the corners are a wonderful detail too.

Material: Polyester

Size: 16'' x 44"

Price: $85.99

Can you wash a bolster pillow?

You’ve found your perfect bolster pillow and the worst part is washing it to find it shrunk or doesn’t quite look the same way it did when you bought it. In order to avoid this rather disappointing moment, taking the time to understand how to look after your pillow is worthwhile and rewarding. 'Wash the cover in cold water to ensure it does not shrink,' says Australian interior designer, Greg Natale.

Alongside this clever tip, you can also use washable pillow protectors to keep your filling clean and protected. Beware of dust too, use your vacuum to keep your bolster clean. For any specific stains, spot cleaning with a mild detergent and damp cloth can also work wonders. Care instructions will vary depending on the fabric composition of your bolster as natural fibers may be more delicate than the man-made alternatives which are often more machine-washable.

