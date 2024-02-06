'The Best Dressed Beds All Have One!' 12 Bolster Pillows to Buy to Elevate Your Bedroom

A bolster is a cylindrical pillow that has its beginnings in Southeast Asia. The long and lean pillow is also referred to as a hugging pillow and offers additional neck and back support. Aside from its practical properties, a bolster can also be a wonderful finishing accent for your bed. The lengthy form can create the illusion of a larger bed and balance the more rectangular shape of your pillows and shams. Available in a range of colors, textures, and shapes, we've taken the liberty of finding you our favorite bolsters.

After searching the best home décor stores, we've developed a list of our top picks, all with the aim of complementing the best bedding sets you've already picked up. It includes the insight of interior designers and experts, alongside a selection of our top bedding picks.

1. Best Patterned Bolster Pillows

1. Handmade Geo Pillow View at Lulu and Georgia This hand-made long pillow is a wonderful alternative to the traditional bolster. Made with 100% wool, it features a textural geometric design in a natural brown and cream colorway. Material: Wool Size: Long Lumbar, Lumbar and Square Price: $198 2. Striped Bolster Pillow View at Lulu and Georgia A cool and calming stripe decorates this linen bolster pillow. The stripe adds a playful edge to your bed but still feels elegant and sophisticated in its appeal. Material: Linen Size: 6" x 53" Price: $198 3. Fleece Bolster Pillow View at Urban Outfitters Ideal for those looking to create a bit of autumnal comfort on their bed, this marshmallow-like bolster from Urban Outfitters feels completely cozy. Material: Polyester Size: 18" x 7" Price: $59

2. Best Neutral Bolster Pillows

1. Lush Linen Pillow View at Lulu and Georgia This classic linen pillow offers the length of a bolster with a more structured shape. Use it in conjunction with bolder accent shams or cushions for a layered look. Material: Linen Size: 14" x 36" Price: $44.40 2. Embroidered Pillow View at Target For those seeking a pared-back and more neutral look for their bedding, this Target pillow is the perfect choice. The fringe detail gives it a nice touch of texture too. Material: Cotton Size: 14" x 36" Price: $30 3. Geometric Bolster Pillow View at Wayfair This sleek geometric pattern gives this Wayfair bolster pillow a colorful and eye-catching look. Pair with blue or white bedding for a coordinated and cohesive scheme. Material: Polyester Size: 9'' x 36'' x 9'' Price: $125.99

3. Best Soft Bolster Pillows

1. Pink Velvet Bolster View at Amazon Add a sweet hint of pink to your bedding with this velvet bolster pillow from Amazon. Its soft surface and curved shape make it a charming match for your bed. Material: Velvet Size: 16'' x 6" Price: $9.99 2. Faux Fur Bolster Pillow View at Amazon This cozy faux fur bolster from Amazon is not only animal friendly, its machine washable making it a fluffy and functional choice for your bed. Material: Faux Fur Size: 40'' x 12" Price: $24.99 3. Neutral Bolster Pillow View at Bed Bath & Beyond Velvet works well as a statement and a neutral as shown by this Bed Bath & Beyond bolster. Pair with contrasting textures like linen or cotton in similar tones for a curated collection of cushions. Material: Cotton Velvet Size: 21'' x 7" Price: $18.69

4. Best Colorful Bolster Pillows

1. Abstract Bolster Pillow View at Target Colorful shapes cover this abstract bolster from Target. With its oversized shape and library of colors, it's a wonderful piece to pick if you want to bring some personality into your bedroom. Material: Recycled Polyester Size: 36'' x 8" Price: $35 2. Leaf Print Orange Bolster View at Wayfair Go for the glow of a bold orange hue with this bolster from Wayfair. With its detailed leaf print, it offers both color and pattern for your bed. Material: Linen & Cotton Size: 24'' x 8" Price: $99.99 3. Tie-Dye Pillow View at Bed Bath & Beyond This fun tie-dye pillow provides all the length of a bolster for your bed albeit with a more lumbar-like shape. The tassels on the corners are a wonderful detail too. Material: Polyester Size: 16'' x 44" Price: $85.99