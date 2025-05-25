I'm a Stylist, and I Think Lulu & Georgia Has the Very Best Outdoor Throw Pillows This Year — They're on Sale for Memorial Day
Get your garden ready for hosting with an array of stylish and practical outdoor pillows from one of our favorite retailers
Hosting a Memorial Day commemoration at home? Using your garden to entertain friends and family should feel like an extension of your indoor space and reflect your interior style. Creating a stylish and comfortable environment is key, and this can be achieved by investing in some good quality, on-trend soft furnishings that are designed for outdoor use.
I'm an interiors stylist, and I know firsthand that not all outdoor pillows look as good as ones designed for indoors. However, I've spotted the range at Lulu & Georgia that stands out from the crowd and will instantly elevate your entertaining area — everything from luxe neutrals to fun pops of color. A lot of the brand's pillows are timeless and feature classic designs such as stripes and tassels, but if you’re looking for a more trend-led piece then they’ve also got you covered. For example, the Whitten indoor/outdoor pillow satisfies two of the hottest trends right now, gingham and chocolate brown. This particular pillow also features upholstery done by hand by a skilled artisan — it’s that extra level of detail that makes all the difference.
These throw pillow designs can easily be mixed and matched to dress up your outdoor furniture. I’d recommend layering different-shaped throw pillows to amp up the coziness of your garden seating. Or, if you’ve got younger family members attending, place the pillows on top of a rug on the floor for a playful vibe that still feels sophisticated. Take a look at the edit below for some of my top picks.
This simple but stylish outdoor pillow comes in four different colors; green, rust, seafoam and yellow. The elegant framing detail feels effortless and contemporary. It's also available in two different shapes, 'lumbar' and 'square', so you can choose the style of pillow that is going to suit your space the best.
If you're a fan of earthy tones then the Leighton pillow is ideal for your outdoor entertaining area. It is made all or in part from recycled poly fibers, which reduces environmental impact. It's also a great choice if you want to display a few cushions together as it is extremely versatile.
Add a pop of color to your seating area with this abstract cushion. Part of the Sarah Sherman Samuel collaboration, it's made out of 100% PET (Recycled Polyester) and has an invisible zipper for a clean and seamless look. Choose between sky blue, rust and brown or invest in all three to create a fun and mismatched look.
To achieve a boho-inspired space, introducing texture is key. The Thorpe pillow is available in two stunning earthy shades - ivory and moss and features statement tassel edging. All Lulu & Georgia outdoor pillows, including this one, are suitable for indoor use.
Mixing up the shapes of your outdoor pillows will add depth and dimension to your alfresco set-up. This pill-shaped cushion is adorable, and what's better is that it's striped — one of the biggest interior trends right now! It's available in green, blue, red, and yellow, so you can choose one (or two) to suit your style.
Bolster cushions are a soft furnishing that can easily elevate a piece of outdoor furniture and make it feel luxurious. Invest in two of the Satu bolster pillows to pop either end of your garden sofa for an instant upgrade. If you love the vine detail, it's also available in a regular round cushion.
The Sunday box pillow is a fabulous way of adding extra padding to your outdoor seating. It can be used in a number of different ways including to sit on, as a back pillow or as a stylish floor cushion. The striped pattern is a true classic and will definitely stand the test of time.
For a chic addition to your garden, consider investing in the Leo pillow. Each pillow is made with Sunbrella's performance technology, ready for the wear and tear of outdoors, meaning that it should be as good as new year after year.
Once you discover their throw pillows, it’s almost impossible not to indulge in the rest of Lulu & Georgia’s outdoor collection. They make it easy to create your dream tablescape and entertaining area with their impressive range of tableware, patterned parasols, outdoor rugs and decorative planters. Now is the perfect time to grab a bargain to bring a heavy dose of style and elegance to your garden.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.
